Scholarships: March 30, 2024

National Disaster Management Authority Internship Scheme
An opportunity offered by the National Disaster Management Authority, Government of India.
Eligibility: Open to recent graduates of a postgraduate degree programme in Disaster Management, Development Studies, Economics, Humanities, Sciences, Management, Engineering, Health Studies and so on.
Rewards: ₹12,000 monthly
Application: Online
Deadline: Round the year
Bhumi Fellowship Programme in India
A two-year, full-time paid programme to provide hands-on training and experience in teaching and transforming schools in India.
Eligibility: Open to individuals between 20 and 30 years with a degree in Social Work, Education, or Engineering, who are willing to commit two years and are either based in Chennai or are willing to relocate.
Rewards: ₹25,500 monthly and other benefits
Application: Online
Deadline: May 30
University of Birmingham India Chancellor’s Scholarships
An opportunity offered by the University of Birmingham.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students who have accepted an offer for a full-time PG programme at the institution and meet specified academic conditions, are capable of paying tuition fees not covered under the scholarship and have funds to cover full cost of living in Birmingham.
Rewards: £4,000 (one time)
Application: Online
Deadline: May 31
Courtesy: Buddy4study.com