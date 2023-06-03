Scholarships: June 03, 2023

June 03, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

GyanDhan Scholarship

Gyandhan aims to financially support students who wish to study overseas.

Eligibility: Open to Indian applicants who have an undergraduate degree from recognised Indian institutes and are willing to pursue a two-year postgraduate course in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and Germany.

Rewards: ₹1 lakh (one-time)

Deadline: August 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/GDSA6

Esri India M.Tech Scholarship Program

This is an opportunity offered by Esri India.

Eligibility: Open to Indian applicants who are 18 years of age and at the beginning of the second year of an M.Tech./ M.Sc. in Geoinformatics or a course that involves remote sensing, GIS, spatial modelling, spatial analysis, digital image processing for GIS and related subjects.

Rewards: ₹1 lakh a year

Deadline: July 10

Application: Via email only at gis.education@esri.in

b4s.in/plus/GISU1

Medhaavi Engineering Scholarship Programme

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) offers financial assistance to underprivileged students to encourage them pursue their higher studies.

Eligibility: Students enrolled in engineering courses (any year) in the academic year 2023-24 at any of the specified 20 NITs across India and have scored at least 55% marks in Class 12 examination. Annual family income should be less than ₹8 lakhs from all sources.

Rewards: One-time fixed scholarship of ₹50,000

Deadline: June 07

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/BPCLS1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

