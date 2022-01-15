Scholarships: January 15, 2022

15 January 2022 13:43 IST

Information on financial aid for students

JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship

Invites applications from Indians who wish to pursue higher studies abroad. Candidates who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies.

Eligibility: Indians, not older than 45 years as on June 30, 2022 and have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised institution in India. Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies. The course must be recognised as a Graduate Programme (post-graduate in Indian terminology).

Rewards: Loan scholarship up to ₹10 lakh

Application: Online

Deadline: March 21

b4s.in/edge/JNT1

COVID Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Programme

Aims to support children who have been left with little or no financial support for further education owing to a COVID-led crisis in their family.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from Class 1 to Graduation who have lost a parent/earning family member or whose earning family member has lost job/employment since January 2020.

Rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year and mentorship benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: January 31

b4s.in/edge/CCSP1

Kriti Fellowship 2021

An initiative of The Hyphen in association with WeCare and Discovery Village to provide opportunities to young artists.

Eligibility: Open to Indian individual artists under the age of 30.

Rewards: Grant of ₹1 lakh and mentorship

Application: Online

Deadline: January 31

b4s.in/edge/KRF1

