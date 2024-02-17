Scholarships: February 17, 2024

National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) Internship Programme
An opportunity offered by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals pursuing UG, PG, M.Phil, and Ph.D. courses in specified disciplines.
Rewards: ₹8,000 monthly and a completion certificate.
Application: Through post: Deputy Secretary National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) 9th Floor, Chandralok Building, 36, Janpath, New Delhi – 110001, or mail naco.internship@gmail.com
Deadline: Round the year
Summer Research Internship Programme
A research opportunity offered by IIT Gandhinagar.
Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals pursuing a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree at an Indian institution.
Rewards: ₹2,000 weekly and other benefits.
Application: Online
Deadline: March 5
Bhalodia-Khetan Summer Research Excellence Award
An opportunity offered by IIT Gandhinagar to recognise outstanding research by students participating in the Summer Research Internship Programme (SRIP) at IIT Gandhinagar.
Eligibility: Open to students who have completed the SRIP
Reward: ₹50,000 (one-time)
Application: Online
Deadline: March 5
