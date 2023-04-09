Scholarships: April 10, 2023

April 09, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

SBI Youth for India Fellowship

This is an initiative of the State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation in partnership with various reputed NGOs for bachelor’s degree holders under the age group of 21-32 years. The fellowship is offered to India’s brightest young minds as an opportunity to go live and work amongst rural communities to help solve pressing rural development challenges.

Eligibility: Open to Indian or overseas citizens of India who are between the age group of 21 and 32 years as on the programme start date. The candidates must have completed at least a bachelor’s degree before the programme’s commencement.

Rewards: ₹60,000 and a certificate of completion

Deadline: April 30

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/SYFI4

SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme

SBI Foundation launches SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme 2023 for students pursuing undergraduate, MBA/PGDM and PhD studies to support their higher education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students pursuing the first year of undergraduate studies from top NIRF universities/colleges and IITs, MBA/PGDM from IIMs, and PhD from premier institutions. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year. Their annual family income must be less than ₹3 lakh.

Rewards: Up to ₹5 lakh for one year

Deadline: April 30

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/SBIFS2

OakNorth STEM Scholarship Programme 2022

It aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged girl students pursuing graduation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects from government colleges/universities.

Eligibility: Girl students from Haryana who have passed Class 12 and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than ₹ 6 lakh from all sources. Applicants must have scored an aggregate of 60% marks or above in the Class 12 (or equivalent) exam. Students studying in the second, third, or fourth year of STEM courses must score at least 60% in the previous class/semester.

Rewards: ₹30,000

Deadline: April 30

Application: Online

b4s.in/plus/ONSS1

Courtesy: buddy4study.com