Learnings for life

09 April 2021 16:12 IST

Why a liberal arts education could just be your cup of tea

Most people have a clichéd picture of liberal arts. However, what they do not realise is that liberal arts education equips learners with skills that they can use life long. Students with a liberal arts background have more to offer than their counterparts from other areas. In today’s ever-evolving world, liberal arts education can be a game-changer, as it t prepares learners to solve problems, think critically, collaborate, think outside the box, and come up with original solutions. Here are some reasons why a liberal arts education is important:

Diversified approach to learning: A liberal arts education covers multiple disciplines of study such as literature, philosophy, maths, sciences and the social sciences, which gives learners a broader perspective of the field they choose, a positive mindset and an interesting world view, making them a valuable addition to any organisation.

Learn to think for yourself: Learners are taught how to think creatively, analytically and critically. They learn not to take things at face value and inspect the why, what, or how of whatever is presented to them. They challenge preconceived notions rather than follow the crowd.

Advertising

Advertising

Vast Scope: With the exposure to numerous subjects, learners can opt for careers in varied fields such as HR, Marketing, Advertising, IT, Healthcare, and so on. They have also been known to make great teachers, business owners, managers, and so on.

Soft skills: Liberal arts learners acquire highly sought-after skills that are needed in every industry. They are often effective communicators.

Flexibility: Today, candidates no longer graduate and hold a job in the same company until their retirement. A liberal arts education gives them broader foundational knowledge on which they can establish their skills. For instance, a Management degree does not limit them to that particular field.

Makes learners socially responsible: Unlike STEM-based learning, liberal arts does not focus on a specialised subject. Students not only learn about their civic responsibilities but also develop creative ways to solve societal challenges.

Life-long learning: A liberal arts education teaches learners to process information and think analytically. This develops the ability to think across disciplines, serving as a crucial life skill.

Learn new concepts: Learners are introduced to new ideas, concepts, and unique experiences. From community-based learning to peer-reviewed research, this gives them the opportunity to explore and experiment.

Expanded world-view: Acquiring a wealth of knowledge doesn’t just help learners to develop well-rounded skills but also improves their thinking capacity. Liberal arts education arms learners with the ability to understand and broaden their horizons in terms of how they view the world around them.

The writer is the founder, Dalham Learning