Biotech and beyond

19 September 2020 15:25 IST

Interactive classes and many extracurricular activities make life at RNTU both exciting and enthralling

When I was looking for universities to apply for an undergraduate programme, I heard about Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU) and decided to visit the campus. I was astonished to see all the facilities offered here. Since the educational institutions in and around Vidisha don’t offer similar facilities, I moved to Bhopal to join RNTU for a programme in Biotechnology.

This subject is used in different fields, including agriculture, environment and medicine and is slowly gaining popularity in India, especially in relation to agriculture, organic crops as well as cross breeding.

Infrastructure

Advertising

Advertising

At RNTU, we have access to excellent labs and equipment required for research, such as an in-house DNA fingerprinting lab and this makes the educational experience really engrossing.

Also, the teachers are supportive and helpful in creating an interactive learning experience. Presentations and audiovisual lessons and use of technology make the classes compelling.

The exposure to practical learning, as well as extracurricular activities, has improved my management and leadership skills. It has enabled me come out of my shell and explore the world as well as my own capabilities. One of my best experiences was representing my university at a national level debate competition organised by the Amity University, Lucknow.

In addition to participating in competitions, I was also a part of the volunteering committee at ‘Vishwa Rang’, the Tagore International Literature and Arts Festival during which I met and interacted with many artists and writers.

I was also a member of the organising team for the annual college festival Rhythm. We decided each act, divided the responsibilities and mapped of various activities with deadlines proper execution.

Even during the lockdown, we are constantly getting various internship opportunities so that our future is not adversely affected by the pandemic.

Kanika Soni is a third-year undergraduate student of Biotechnology from the Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal