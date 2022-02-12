Pave your path

12 February 2022 13:33 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I’m 22 and pursuing B.Tech in Computer Science. I have many backlogs and have lost interest and motivation. In school, I used to participate in dance, music, and drama and wanted to do B.A. in Music but didn’t find any support. My well-wishers want me to complete this degree. What will be my options if I drop out? – Yadhu

Dear Yadhu,

Get some professional help urgently to evaluate your current mental health. How much longer do you have to complete your backlogs? You could either take it as a challenge and get done, secure your degree and then pursue what your heart wants. Or you can enroll into a new course and start all over again. The choice is yours. Please prioritise your mental health though, as it doesn’t matter if you are academically qualified but have no love for life, no zest and motivation to tap your potential.

I am a practising Veterinary Surgeon with a Master’s degree. I have a flair for public speaking. Is there any way to make it a parallel career path? – Charujith

Dear Charujith,

Find a local Toastmasters Club where you can volunteer your services to train, coach, and mentor young students and professionals. It will also help you network. Meet the local clubs and build a social network. Once identified, you will be invited for sessions, opportunities, and events where you can showcase your talent. You could also do paid sensitisation and awareness sessions across schools and colleges to make students aware of animal welfare with volunteering, adoption, rescue and rehabilitation.

I am a final-year B.Sc student at Baramulla. If I do M.Sc. Life Sciences from JNU, will I be eligible to apply for zoology or botany lecturer after NET exams? What are other career options after MSc Life Sciences? What if I choose M.Sc. Microbiology? Sheikh Touseef

Dear Touseef,

M.Sc Microbiology combines Chemistry and Biology to study living organisms and their relation in the immediate environment. The scope is immense, as it finds applications in diverse fields like chemical industries, nanotechnology, medicine, dairy, agriculture, clinical research, and water industry. An M.Sc in Life Sciences includes an in-depth study of subjects like Microbiology, Ecology, Genetics and Molecular Evolution and needs a B.Sc as a pre-requisite. With this, you could work as a consultant, a food scientist, an immunologist, a lab technician, a biology content developer, a nutritionist, a manager of medical affairs, or a sales executive of life sciences. You can also be a zoology/ botany professor after qualifying the NET JRF.

I will complete Class 12 this year. I am preparing for the NDA. But if I am unable to clear it even in three attempts, I am confused about my Plan B. I am wondering about CDS but am also interested in aerospace engineering. – Prashant

Dear Prashant,

Don’t worry. Try hard and give it your best shot! If NDA doesn’t work, do not get disheartened! Go ahead and do your engineering in aerospace engineering and then consider your love for the uniform? Should you still want to join the forces, take the CDS exam and join as a direct entry. You could join AFA, IMA or OTA with your engineering qualification.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’