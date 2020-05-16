Old values in a new world

16 May 2020 20:11 IST

In the current situation, patience and fortitude are just some of the qualities we have to try practise, to move on

Any time is great to learn from each other. And I have discovered we can learn not just from other individuals, but also from other species — trees, plants, flowers and animals — Nature, in general. Interestingly, at this time, I find myself drawn to two lions in particular: Patience and Fortitude, the two majestic lions who sit outside the New York Public Library (NYPL).

On a personal trip, I had the good fortune of visiting NYPL, my favourite library in the world. Seeing the two life-like statues of the lions back then, I never imagined their graceful wisdom would come in handy at this time.

According to the NYPL website, though these lions had various nicknames over the years, it was in the 1930s that Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia named them Patience and Fortitude, for the qualities he felt New Yorkers would need to survive the economic depression. Now, of course, they are the library’s mascots.

But to me, they are reminders to simply stay as stoic and patient as possible when the most distressing circumstances overtake our lives. As I wrote in an earlier column, these qualities, as tough as they are to develop and sustain, come in handy. Not just in personal situations, but in professional ones as well. The ability to stay positive, courageous and patient helps us face and manage any situation.

Positive outlook

As idealistic as this may seem, patience and fortitude enable wellness and positivity, which in turn contribute to better health, happiness and overall productivity. And these become especially critical when we need to adapt to dynamic professional scenarios, stay flexible and succeed. In the workplace, this could translate to wellness and holistic health programmes and webinars for employees, well-designed collaboration platforms and any initiative that keeps teams connected and engaged. Organisations, including the one where I work, run these regularly since most employees are remotely connected.

For those who do not have access to webinars or digital solutions, the simplest way to imbibe the two qualities may be to just observe nature. Bird watching is an immediate activity that comes to mind. I particularly enjoy watching kites, who sit still for prolonged periods of time, almost in meditative calm. They inspire with their stillness and observation that perhaps help them survive the toughest weather conditions or other threats to survival. And in that sense, perhaps they are distant cousins of the NYPL lions.

In fact, this is probably why we have some of the most endearing animal stories or even films, which teach us simple, old-fashioned lessons of wisdom. I am sure many of you reading this have read and or listened to such stories as children.

While we adapt to the renewed normal and refreshed solutions — through technology or otherwise — we could all perhaps learn from our surroundings. Patience, fortitude and our own experiences will continue to enable us in this new world we all find ourselves in.

The writer is a writer and literary journalist. She also heads Corporate Communications at UST Global. Views expressed are personal. Twitter: @anupamaraju