News from world of education - February 24, 2022

February 24, 2022 10:09 IST

Information on courses, scholarships, research and other events in schools and colleges.

HPE Codewars 2022

Hewlett Packard Enterprise in collaboration with Codingal has launched HPE CodeWars 2022 India Edition. This annual Hackathon and Coding Competition aims to encourage students from Classes 9-12 learn to code and find innovative solutions to real-life issues. Registration and participation is free of cost. More details at https://bit.ly/3JNCwbI

UPES offers scholarships

UPES Dehradun has announced scholarship based on merit applicable for all the students appearing for its entrance exams. Close to 2000 scholarships will be awarded for the academic year 2022-23, more than 50% of which is reserved for girls. Apart from this, UPES also offers additional domicile scholarship of 33% to all the students who are residents of Uttarakhand. For details, visit https://www.upes.ac.in/scholarships

Research in Psychology

Scholarly Global presents a free webinar on Psychology for students interested in pursuing Medicine, Business or Psychology majors. Prof. Aimee Knupsky, Associate Professor, Allegheny College, Pennsylvania, the U.S. will be the key speaker. On March 5 at 7.30 p.m. To register, visit https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/

Scholarships at University of Essex

The University of Essex, the U.K., has announced its Academic Excellence International Masters Scholarship programme in India, with scholarships worth up to £5,000 for Indian students looking to study for a Master’s degree in the UK. The scholarship is available across all courses and departments, except East 15 Acting School, for the September 2022 and January 2023 intakes. The awards are made based on academic merit. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3BI0wtW

BITSoM Business Valley challenge

BITS School of Management (BITSoM) has launched ‘BITSoM Business Valley’, a national-level inter-college business plan competition for undergraduate and postgraduate students in India. Ssudents can pitch their start-up ideas to some of the best entrepreneurial minds in the country. Registrations are open till March 17, 2022 at https://bit.ly/biz_valley Teams wishing to participate must have between two and four members and may include a faculty member from their respective institution.

Executive programme in Data Driven Product Management

The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow announced the seventh cohort of Executive programme in Data Driven Product Management developed in association with WileyNXT. For details visit https://bit.ly/34VZaQp

NIIMS hosts white coat ceremony

The first-year medical students of Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIIMS) were initiated into their four-year course with a ceremony of wearing the white coats. Dr Vikram Singh, Chancellor, NIU; Dr. Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman, NIIMS, Dr. Ashutosh Niranjan, Professor, Department Of Surgery; Dr. S.N. Gupta, Medical Director; Dr. Marwaha, Medical Superintendent and other faculty members and parents were present.

GLIM Chennai hosts Harsh Lal

Under its Thought Leadership Unplugged series, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai hosted Harsh Lal, Co-Founder and Director of The Souled Store, for a virtual interactive session with the students. In an hour-long session, he took the students through the challenges of the pandemic and on being resilient and sustaining a business.

AVV collaborates with Japanese universities

A team of eminent scientists from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and universities in Japan have collaborated to carry out a comprehensive review of the literature on dealing with sex determination, sexual differentiation and sexual plasticity among vertebrates, and come up with important postulates regarding the development and existence of the two different sexes. The joint paper was published in Physiological Reviews.

Unacademy signs MoU with HP government

Unacademy entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Himachal Pradesh government to identify and empower meritorious students from the state to prepare for competitive exams. As per the MoU, the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) and Unacademy will conduct two aptitude tests over two years to identify 650 meritorious students and award them with Unacademy scholarships for competitive exam courses.

Eupheus Learning acquires SchoolMitra

Eupheus Learning announced its acquisition of a home-grown SaaS-based firm, SchoolMitra. Both firms aim to enable schools with modern technologies and innovations. The combined entity of Eupheus, Classklap, and SchoolMitra will ensure the roll-out of 21st Century School OS-based platform.

Vedica graduates sixth object

Vedica has graduated its sixth batch with a 163% hike over previously earned salary. Learners have been placed across sectors such as BFSI, FMCG, Healthcare, Technology, E-Commerce, and Retail with companies like Aditya Birla Capital, Goldman Sachs, Gartner, Bombay Shaving Company, Decathlon, and Apna being among the recruiters.

2022 Tech Skills and Trends Report

Mercer|Mettl recently launched its “2022 Tech Skills and Trends Report”, which presents crucial insights from data collected from over two lakh assessments done in 2019-2021. Java, JavaScript and SQL developers are the most in-demand roles in 2022, reveals the report. Additionally, DevOps has become one of the prominent roles to hire across industries because of the increased emphasis on network security, rapid adoption of cloud systems, and agile methodologies.

JSL signs MoU with IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) and the Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad have signed an MoU to jointly carry out research and development on various projects. With this partnership, JSL envisions taking up research, new product development, environment safety, and skill development along with IIT (ISM). The MoU was signed by Awanindra Kumar Singh, Vice President-SMS, JSL, and Rajiv Shekhar, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.

Imarticus-IIT Roorkee conclude first batch of SCM course

Imarticus Learning has successfully concluded the first batch of the Supply Chain Management course in partnership with IIT Roorkee. The second batch will commence from April 23. The six-month online programme offers learners hands-on experience with real-world SCM initiatives and also allows learners to participate in the three-day campus immersion module.

Delhi students participate in Spanish conference

On International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the Spanish-speaking students of Class 10 at Lycée Français International de Delhi participated in a videoconference organised by San Benito de Tenerife High School, Spain, around climate change and the environmental emergency. Dr. Alexandra Dubini, a molecular biologist, University of Córdoba, addressed the students.

Fanfiction event at Orchids

Orchids The International School organised Fanfiction, an event across its 60+ branches in 11 major cities in which participants had to give a presentation and demonstrate a fictional character of their choice. The virtual event saw 426 students take part in the zonal round and 135 made it to the finals. The event encouraged students to face stage fight and share their views confidently.

FORE School of Management hosts Global Leadership Lecture series

The Economics and Business Policy Area of FORE School of Management organised a lecture on Corporate Governance for the Social and Ecological Transition as a part of their Global Leadership Lecture Series. The lecture was delivered by Prof. Antoine Reberioux, Professor of Economics at the University of Paris, France. The series aims to help students analyse and understand businesses and business problems from a global perspective and also understand how these situations are handled.

IFSCA and IIMA to collaborate

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen active participation in conducting evidence-based policy research to aid policy formulation and also encourage research in emerging financial areas.

At Amity

Amity Business School (ABS), Amity University, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, organised the seventh Global Leadership Research Conference (GLRC-2022) on the theme, “Leading in the New Reality: Insights into Actions’. The Chief Guest was Dr. Sasmit Patra, MP Rajya Sabha. Dr.. Karl Moore, Associate Professor, Desautels Faculty of Management, McGill University, Canada and Associate, Green Templeton College, Oxford University, the U.K., delivered a special address.

Amity Law School, Amity University, Noida, organised a virtual International Conference on Comparative Law in collaboration with School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University, Australia. Speakers included Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra, former Judge, Supreme Court of India; Dr. Abdulla Rasheed Ahmed, Minister of State for Education, Republic of Maldives; Justice P.K. Srivastava, Chairperson, Law Commission of Uttar Pradesh; Najat Abou Chacra, Investigative Judge, Military Court, Beirut, Lebanon; Prof. N.K. Sinha, Vice-Chancellor Himalayan Garhwal University; and Prof. G.S. Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala.

Amity Institute of Training and Development (AITD) and Amity Institute of Indian System of Medicine (AIISM), Amity University, Noida, jointly organised an Online Training Programme, on “Traditional Medicine-Modern Approaches for Affordable and Accessible Healthcare”, sponsored by Department of Science and Technology. The Guest of Honour was Dr. Upendra Kumar Singh, Scientist and Director General – Life Sciences, DRDO, MoD, New Delhi.

Amity School of Fashion Design and Technology (ASFDT), Amity University, Mumbai, hosted a series of three international lectures on topics such as “Buying and Retail Trends in Global Fashion Industry”, “Design for a Cause” and “Sculpted Fashion” and speakers included Pallabi Baro, Account Manager at a fashion retail business house at Milan, Italy; Narmeen Hamadeh, freelance designer and digital illustrator based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Lyva Indra, an Indonesian designer and design researcher.

Amity Business School (ABS) of Amity University, Mumbai, released three books on Database Management System; Computer Applications in Business Management; and Business Management Dynamics amid Pandemic. The books were authored by Dr. Pushpendu Rakshit, Assistant Professor, Amity Business School, and unveiled by Pro-VC A W Santosh Kumar in an on-campus programme. Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. V.K. Sharma has attended the programme online.