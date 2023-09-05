News from the world of education - September 5, 2023

September 05, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

National Electronics and IT Olympiad

The Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) will conduct the National Electronics and IT Olympiad in partnership with the CSC Academy. The event will take place from December 15, 2023, to January 15, 2024. The 60-minute competition, which will be conducted online in English, will focus on the standard syllabus of Electronics and IT.

Eligibility: Students from Class 6 to 12

To register, visit https://bitly.ws/TW6k

Battle of Minds Quiz competition

To commemorate the 25th year of the Kargil victory, the Indian Army is organising the Battle of Minds: Indian Army Quiz 2023. The contest will be conducted in a hybrid (online and offline) mode.

Eligibility: Students in the 10-16 age group can register through the school. A team can have three members plus one reserve. Teams from co-educational schools must have at least one female student in the team.

Format: First two rounds will be online. The quarterfinal, semifinal and finals will be held offline.

For details and to register, visit https://indianarmyquiz.com/

M.Sc. Sustainable Engineering: Chemical Processing

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Sustainable Engineering: Chemical Processing starting in January 2024.

Eligibility: A first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in Chemical Engineering or related subject. Entry may be possible with other qualifications provided there is evidence of relevant experience and of the capacity for postgraduate study. IELTS (Academic) score of 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

For more, visit https://bitly.ws/TW6u

Aerospace Engineering BEng

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., applications for its three-year Aerospace Engineering BEng course starting in September 2024. This course is accredited by the Royal Aeronautical Society, the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, the Institution of Engineering and Technology and the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining.

Eligibility: 80% in Class 12 including Maths and science. IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or an equivalent English language qualification.

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/TW6f

Anant Fellowship in Built Environment

The Anant School for Climate Action (ASCA), Anant National University, Ahmedabad, has extended the application deadline for the Anant Fellowship in Built Environment programme.

Last date: September 10

Eligibility: Undergraduate degree in any discipline coupled with a commitment to enhancing the built environment.

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/KytH

Applications open at SPJ London

S.P. Jain London School of Management (SPJ London) invites applications for its October 2023 intake for the four-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), as well as 16-month full-time MSc Global Business (MGB) and Global MBA (GMBA) programmes.

Deadline: October 16

For details on eligibility criteria and other information, visit www.spjain.ac.uk

PGP in Data Science and Analytics

Imarticus Learning has opened applications for the 200th batch of its Postgraduate Programme in Data Science and Analytics.

Eligibility: Recent STEM graduates and those with 0-3 years of experience in science, tech, or engineering

Last date: September 30

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/TW6G

Canadian Express Study Programme

Study-abroad platform Halp.co has launched the Canadian Express Study Programme (CESP), for Indian students aspiring to study in Canada. It offers a comprehensive suite of services, including unlimited 1:1 admissions coaching, access to the Halp platform, a personal immigration lawyer, a $800CAD ‘welcome to Canada’ cash bonus and continued immigration support in terms of applying for PGWP and PR in Canada. For details, visit https://halp.co/

MS Finance programme

LeapScholar has partnered with the University of Delaware to bring the latter’s Master of Science (MS) in Finance programme to Indian students in a hybrid format and at a much lower cost. The programme has a STEM designation, which will enable Indian students to apply for a three-year post-study work visa in the U.S. upon graduation, similar to full-time international students.

Eligibility: Those who have completed a three-year undergraduate degree or a four-year engineering degree

Last date: November 15

For details, visit https://bitly.ws/TW6K

Events, research, collaborations

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has announced the award of more than 2,000 scholarships to deserving students for the forthcoming academic year 2024-25. This initiative aims to provide talented youngsters with equal opportunities to access high-quality education and to commemorate the 15th anniversary of JGU to be celebrated in 2024. The scholarships will be awarded on merit-cum-means with the eligibility criteria including annual family income, last qualifying examination score, JSAT (Jindal Scholastic Aptitude Test) or any other relevant standardised examination results and faculty interview score (where applicable).

The Design Village (TDV) organised a workshop in collaboration with Ink Social Design, Amsterdam. Students of TDV got the opportunity to interact with Anna Noyons, founder of Ink Social Design and learn about her approach to social design. An MoU was also signed for a four-year bilateral international industry exchange and cooperation to promote understanding, strengthen cultural ties, and broaden the experiences of young designers.

ServiceNow India has entered into a skills partnership with digital skilling initiative FutureSkills Prime to train 5,000 learners across India, in new digital skills. This initiative will launch with two entry-level on-demand ServiceNow courses available to all learners, at no cost.

AI-powered learning and outcomes platform EMBIBE has partnered with the AICTE, Ministry of Education, to give access to students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools to its learning solutions and advanced personalised platform.

Army Institute of Management Kolkata (AIMK) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sarsuna College affiliated to the University of Calcutta, to promote academic excellence and inter-institutional collaboration.

Shreshth Sinha, a fourth-year Industrial Product Design student from UPES, Dehra Dun, has received the Charpak Scholarship for a Semester Exchange Programme at L’École de Design Nantes Atlantique, France.

CMR University’s Manmitra club hosted an exciting Art Contest with participation from over 90 students. Mohd Shareef, cinematographer, photographer, writer, and artist, was the judge. An art gallery was set up at the quadrangle to showcase the works. Manasa Gowda (B.Tech CSE) won the first prize, followed by Zothansanga (MBA) and Harshavardhini V (B.Com IAF) in the second and third places respectively.

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institut Français en Inde (IFI - The French Institute in India) to introduce French language in Telangana government schools run by the TSWREIS and TTWREIS. Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas, Secretary, TSWREIS; Emmanuel Lebruns-Damiens, Director of the French Institute in India; and Thierry Berthelot, Consul General of France in Bengaluru, attended.

Vikaasa World School hosted its first annual quiz event, titled VIZKWIZ: Best Brains Battle with around 750 participants from over30 schools in and around Madurai competing in two categories: junior and senior. The quizmaster was Berty Ashley. In the junior category, Pushpalatha Vidhya Mandhir, Tirunelveli, were the winners, while the team from Vallaba Vidhyalaya took home the trophy in the senior category.

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H), an autonomous research university celebrated its 25th anniversary, and announced the appointment of new chairman, Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala.

Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT), Bengaluru, hosted its IEEE International Conference on the topic, ‘Networks, Multimedia and Information Technology (NMITCON 2023). Speakers included Dr. T. G. Sitharaman, Chairman, AICTE; Dr. David Camacho from Technical University Of Madrid, Spain, and Namrata Dutta, Senior IT Auditor, from Mumbai.

The MedOrient (orientation program MBBS Batch of 2023-24) was officially inaugurated at Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal. All the new students planted saplings at Endpoint Manipal, signifying the commencement of their journey in the field of medicine and surgery.

IIM Sambalpur hosted a special lecture on the G20 Presidency under the G20 University Connect Programme. The keynote speaker was J.K. Tripathi, retired IFS officer and diplomat.

QualiZeal has launched the Grace Hopper Centre of Excellence (GHCoE) programme to develop on-campus talent to work in the digital quality engineering space. GHCoE will be established in the Hyderabad campuses of KL University, VISHNU Educational Society, Vasavi College of Engineering, VR Siddhartha Engineering College, and Malla Reddy Engineering College for Women (MRECW). Every year, QualiZeal aims to train 200 women engineers who will receive full scholarships, stipends, and mentorship.

KL Deemed-to-be University, in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh State Higher Education Council (APSCHE), organised the State Entrepreneurship Promotional Summit with over 700 students from various educational institutions participations. The theme was Igniting Entrepreneurship Culture among students.

Whistling Woods International (WWI) has partnered with Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai studios to host workshops and masterclasses, provide mentorship and portfolio reviews and campus ambassador programmes for its students. Ubisoft India will also offer internships and job opportunities.

Prof. Siddhartha Panda and Vishwaraj Srivastava at the National Centre of Flexible Electronics (NCFlexE), IIT Kanpur, have developed a Single Refreshable Braille Cell-Based Braille Learning Device with a Touch Sensitive Array, which offers an affordable, self-learning solution for visually impaired individuals.

STEMROBO Technologies has launched Building Intelligence through Learning and Innovation (BITLI), a DIY kit to introduce K12 students to AI and ML in a hands-on manner. BITLI’s activities are mapped with the AI curriculum of CBSE, ICSE, and IB Boards.

BITS Pilani will construct one of India’s largest wind tunnel facilities in Telangana. This project, expected to be completed within the next year, will not only foster research in the field of drones and autonomous flying vehicles but also serve as a platform for students and companies to experiment and generate new ideas.

Hyderabad Public School conducted a three-day Educators Conference at The Hyderabad Public School. Educationists and policy makers exchanged ideas through workshops and panel discussions as hundreds of teachers participated in workshops on various topics.

TalentSprint has successfully completed the pilot cohort of its C-STEM programme, in partnership with ZeroUI and supported by Google. C-STEM (Computational - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) programme was designed to enable aspiring middle-school students in India and the U.S. to build proficiency in science concepts in a fun and engaging way.

Seattle University, in partnership with the RoundGlass Foundation, has announced establishing the RoundGlass India Center to promote dialogue, collaboration, and interdisciplinary scholarship. Sital Kalantry, Professor of Law and Associate Dean of International Programmes and Graduate Studies at Seattle University, has been named executive director of the RoundGlass India Center.

The IMS Design and Innovation Academy (DIA) organised an orientation programme for students, in which design industry experts Jubinav Chadha, Dr. Anindita Roy, Gaurav Gupta, and Amber Paridi shared their experiences in the field of design.

YES SECURITIES has launched an educational initiative, the ‘ABC of Investments’ series, on Teachers’ Day to simplify complex financial jargon and bridge knowledge gaps. Key Highlights are easy understanding of financial terms and alphabetical exploration of stock-market terminology. Videos will be posted on the company’s social media handles. The first part can viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wE0Y_Y89o5o

Ed-tech company LEAD has partnered with the Government of Rajasthan to help students of English-medium schools build their English speaking, reading and writing skills. LEAD will work with more than 3000 Mahatma Gandhi Government Schools (MGGS) across all districts to offer its English Language Programme, which includes access to LEAD’s English Language Lab, QR-enhanced books for students; and integrated content tablets for teachers.

JBCN International School launched its Teachers of Tomorrow campaign to honour and celebrate the invaluable contributions of educators. The campaign commenced with a competition for students from Classes 6 to 12 across all four JBCN International School campuses to capture the essence of a modern educator who champions positive change in the world of education through stories, poetries, or artwork. Srishti Guptaroy, a visual artist, illustrator, and fashion designer, was the judge for the competition.

