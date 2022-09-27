News from the world of Education: September 27, 2022

IIT-Kanpur’s eMasters programmes

ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-Kanpur recently announced the next cohort of eMasters with three postgraduate programmes starting in January 2023 — Communication Systems, Cyber Security, and Power Sector Regulation, Economics and Management.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in the relevant discipline, with at least 55% marks or 5.5/10 CPI. Minimum two years’ work experience (Applicants need not be currently employed to be eligible).

Applications open until September 30 at https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/

ADVERTISEMENT

Residential MBA programme

BITS School of Management has opened applications for its two-year full-time residential MBA programme to commence in July 2023.

Application process: Online

Eligibility: Candidates must have a recognised undergraduate or postgraduate degree in any discipline from a recognised Indian or international university, or be in the final year.

Deadlines: Round 1 is November 20, round 2 is January 22, and round 3, March 5.

For details, visit, www.bitsom.edu.in

BDes Programme

Academy of Fashion and Art invites online/offline applications for admission its BDes Programme. Admission will be on the basis of Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination (UCEED) scores.

Eligibility: Students who have completed or are in Class 12

Deadline: October 31

https://www.afaindia.com/index.php

PG Programme in Management

Great Lakes Institute of Management has opened admissions for its full-time one-year PG Programme in Management for academic session 2023-24.

Eligibility: A valid GMAT/CAT/XAT/CMAT score is essential. Previous year’s scores are also accepted. Typically, candidates with over two years of work experience will be considered. However, exceptional students with 18+ months of experience (by April 30, 2023) may also be considered.

Deadline: The first application cycle - November 21

For details, visit, https://www.greatlakes.edu.in/chennai/pgpm

International Scholarships at Strathclyde

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is offering several scholarships for its Faculty of Humanities and Social applicants joining postgraduate taught programmes in academic year 2022/23.

Subjects: Education, English, History, Law, Languages, Politics, Psychology, Speech and language therapy, Journalism, Social policy, International relations, Social work.

Eligibility: Applicants should have a 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree.

Deadline: November 30

https://bit.ly/3E0Z9JU

Neuros powered by PrepLadder launched

Neuros powered by PrepLadder was recently launched and will introduce offline Rapid Revision Bootcamps for NEET PG aspirants. Aspirants will be provided with expert guidance by accomplished faculty, 185 hours of live offline classes, concise notes based on rapid revision lectures, extra focus on high-yielding topics, and real-time doubt clearance. The programme will be held in batches starting with Kolkata from October 10 to November 6 and from October 10 to November 8 in Lucknow. Registrations are open at https://www.neurosacademy.com/

Fintech Certification Programme

Manipal Global Skills Academy recently launched a Fintech Certification Programme. Those who successfully complete the course will be awarded a Blockchain-Enabled ‘Certificate of Completion’. Visit https://bit.ly/3xTKXPj

SILICA Junior launched

SILICA Institute recently launched SILICA Junior to develop art skills in students from Classes 7 to 10 and introduce them to learning core subjects such as Maths, Science, History, Geography, Languages, through art-integrated activities.

UniSearch launched

UniSearch recently announced its launch in India. The AI-powered platform will be a one-stop solution for Indian students planning to study abroad. For details, visit, https://myunisearch.com/

OUP launches Oxford Inspire

Oxford University Press recently launched Oxford Inspure, a new suite of blended learning solutions that caters to students from Classes 1 to 8 and offers print and digital courseware for English, Maths, EVS and Science, blending the two learning mediums through a learning journey.

Awards

Aditya Birla Education Academy recently held its annual Changemakers Awards ceremony virtually and felicitated 28 educators and school leaders from India and abroad.

Enactus H.R. College recently won the national award for best social initiative for women empowerment in Bhavishya Bharat, a national-level competition organised by Nagindas Khandwala College.

KL Deemed-to-be University was recently conferred the National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2022, by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

The University of Strathclyde was recently ranked among the Top 20 higher education institutions in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023. It was placed fourth in Scotland and 18th in the U.K., in the rankings

FOSTIIMA Business School recently hosted the Margdarshak Awards 2.0 in honour of IIMA Founding Faculty. HR professionals across fields were conferred awards under multiple categories.

MoUs and partnerships

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd recently signed an MoU with Ashoka University to provide three-year scholarships to 14 eligible women scholars from economically weak sections. They are pursuing Computer Science or Maths as their major/minor in the undergraduate programme.

NSDC recently partnered with Varthana Finance Private Limited to provide financial assistance to the students in skilling ecosystem.

Pfizer India recently signed an MoU with Father Muller Research to strengthen evidence generation and encourage young researchers to gather real-world evidence on drug efficacy and proven therapies from existing electronic patient records.

Technological University of the Shannon, backed by Education in Ireland, recently entered into a pact with MIT World Peace University, Pune to form an institutional partnership in Pune.

Amity University, Gwalior, recently signed an MoU with Edu Brain Overseas to get the best international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities for its students.

Media and Entertainment Skills Council recently signed an MoU with CBSE to contribute to students with specific focus on skill development, education, and training for the media and entertainment sector.

Samsung recently launched its CSR programme Samsung Innovation Campus, in India, to upskill youth in future tech domains.It signed an MoU with Electronics Sector Skills Council of India to train 3,000 less-privileged youth. The company also announced the Top 10 teams of the inaugural edition of its competition, Solve for Tomorrow. Along with FITT, it conducted a three-day Design Thinking Bootcamp and pitch event was at the IIT Delhi campus.

Simplilearn recently partnered with Meta Immersive Learning to launch Spark AR (https://bit.ly/3St4xdz) to provide a comprehensive understanding of the skills required to create basic effects using AR. The organisation also recently declared the results of its latest Career Impact Survey.

The School of Vocational Education, TISS, recently signed an MoU with Samagra Shiksha, Government of Maharashtra under the Maharashtra Young Leaders Aspiration Development Programme, to provide employment and vocational training to 15,000 students of Class 12 in Maharashtra.

Dual-degree in Real Estate

RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University, recently collaborated with Northumbria University to offer a dual degree programme in Real Estate. For details, visit, https://www.ricssbe.org/

SPJIMR recently became a knowledge partner with the Capacity Building Commission. The partnership will include several short-and long-term programmes based on learning resources creation, curriculum design and delivery, and programme impact assessments.

Orientations and convocations

Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, recently welcomed its second batch of students by inaugurating its orientation programme ‘Shubharambham’22’.

Noida International University recently held an orientation for students of its new batch. Also, its School of Law and Legal Affairs, recently organised the third National Moot Court Competition 2022, in which 12 colleges and 135 students from across the country participated.

Healthcare Sector Skill Council recently organised a convocation ceremony of Skilled Healthcare Professionals where graduation certificates were awarded to over 100 candidates under the Covid Frontline Workers courses.

Research and surveys

Anant Centre for Sustainability at Anant National University, Ahmedabad, and the Terwilliger Centre for Innovation in Shelter at Habitat for Humanity, recently launched a research report on Shelter Solutions for Migrant Construction Workers, to develop an overall understanding of the housing challenges of migrant construction workers, especially in the pandemic-related lockdown in India.

University Living recently released a survey-based report which reveals that eight out of 10 students are likely to experience culture shock in some way or form when they move overseas.

Knocksense Expands

Ed-tech start-up Knocksense recently announced its expansion plan in Gujarat. The platform, which began operations in Ahmedabad, will expand to 10 other locations.

Research at Queen’s University Belfast

Researchers at Queen’s University Belfast recently developed a plastic film that can kill viruses that land on its surface with room light. The self-sterilising film has low production cost, can be readily scaled, and could be used for disposable aprons, tablecloths, and curtains in hospitals. The university also recently opened One Elmwood, its new Student Centre and Students’ Union, for the new term.

Curious Jr introduces regional languages

CuriousJr introduced Telugu and Tamil as new languages for teaching students to code.. The app had previously been provided to learn to code in English and Hindi too.

NEP workshop in Hindi

The Academy School (TAS), Pune, recently hosted an NEP Workshop in Hindi to Celebrate Hindi Diwas.

Hindustan Online scholarship programmes

Hindustan Online - CODE is offering e-Vidyabharti and e-Arogyabharati (EVBAB) scholarship programmes for African students. It also recently received approval from UGC to offer its programmes in the online mode.

New Deputy Dean at ESSEC Business School, Asia-Pacific

Reetika Gupta, Associate Professor of Marketing at ESSEC Business School, Asia-Pacific, was recently appointed as Deputy Dean at the APAC campus.

Sports championship

Kanakia International School recently organised a Sports Championship event at its Chembur campus, which hosted students and teachers from across Mumbai.

#TeachersMatter campaign

Suraasa recently launched #TeachersMatter campaign to recognise teachers and to place teaching as the mainstream profession.

Awareness programme on anaemia

In collaboration with Medanta-The Medcity Hospital, KIIT World School, Sohna Road, recently conducted a session on ‘Anemia Mukt Haryana’. Dr. Shushila Katariaa and Dr. Shubhank Singh were keynote speakers.

uKnowva conducts panel discussion

uKnowva recently conducted a panel discussion on Decoding the gaps in Corporate expectations vs Available Talent Pool from campuses. Several industry leaders participated.

Steve Jarding speaks at GITAM

Steve Jarding, international political consultant and educator, recently addressed students at the GITAM (Deemed to-be-University) in Hyderabad. He emphasised that youth were the beacons of change for 21st century issues like global warming.