News from the world of education - October 20, 2023

Young India Fellowship

Ashoka University has opened admissions to the Young India Fellowship (YIF), a year-long PG Diploma in Liberal Studies. The institution also offers a Need-based Financial Aid programme, which offers fee waivers of up to 100% of the entire fee, including residence and meals.

Eligibility: A recognised undergraduate degree in any discipline by July 2024 or earlier.

Deadline: November 27 (first round)

Details at https://yif.ashoka.edu.in/

Doctoral programmes at University of Bath

The University of Bath has opened applications for its Ph.D. Health and Ph.D. Health and Wellbeing programmes, for those looking to begin their studies in 2024.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree, in an appropriate subject, with a final overall result equivalent to a First or a 2:1 and a Master’s degree or appropriate research training. Minimum of either a 7.0 IELTS score with no less than 6.5 in all components, a Pearson Test of English Academic score of 69 with no less than 62 in any element, or a TOEFL IBT score of 100 overall with a minimum of 24 in all 4 components.

For more details, visit https://bitly.ws/XLgW or https://bitly.ws/XLh2

M.Sc. Human and Molecular Genetics

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for this course starting in September 2024.

Eligibility: Holders of a three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree in Molecular Biology or a related subject such as Biochemistry, Genetics, Biotechnology, Bicrobiology from a recognised university. Minimum of 60% or first class. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

More details at https://bitly.ws/XdyA

Applications open for ACAT

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has opened registrations for the Amrita Common Aptitude Test (ACAT) for MBA 2024 admissions at the Amrita School of Business in Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Kochi campuses. The computer-based test will be held in February 2024 in 40 centres across the country.

Eligibility: Those with a UG degree (10+2+3) recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and minimum 50% aggregate in Class 10 and 12 boards and in the UG degree.

Last date: December 31, 2023

For details, visit amrita.edu/mba

Admissions open at ARCH College of Design and Business

ARCH College of Design and Business invites applications for UG and PG programmes in Design through the All India Entrance Examination for Design (AIEED). The college is affiliated with the University of Rajasthan for its B.Des. and M.Des. programmes, with Rajasthan ILD Skills University for the M.Des. Entrepreneurship programme and has a partnership with Pearson to deliver six BTEC Level 5 HND qualifications in Art and Design.

For details and to apply, visit https://www.archedu.org/

Aspire and Achieve global scholarships

Zafin has launched the Aspire and Achieve global scholarships for female students pursuing a STEM course.

Eligibility: Girls who are currently enrolled in a Bachelor’s or Master’s programme with an accredited university.

Deadline: November 30

More details at https://zafin.com/zafin-scholarships/

International Postgraduate Scholarship 2024

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering the International Postgraduate Scholarship 2024 to international students in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, the Faculty of Social Sciences, the Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Health, and Faculty of Science.

Eligibility: Applicants must be a national of or permanently domiciled in India joining the taught Master’s programme commencing at the university in September 2024.

For more details, visit https://bitly.ws/XLBF

Certificate in coding

Hero Vired has launched a Certificate Programme in Application Development, accredited by the National Skill Development Corporation, for aspiring coders aiming for entry-level jobs.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Technology-related background or prior experience not required.

Last Date: October 31

For details visit https://bitly.ws/XLXk

Awards

Esri Indiahas announced the names of 10 students selected for the Esri India Master’s Scholarships in GIS for 2023. The students are pursuing their post-graduate studies in Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir; TERI School of Advanced Studies, New Delhi; IIT, Kharagpur; IIT Delhi; Vidhyasagar University, Midnapore; Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad; Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi; Symbiosis Institute of Geoinformatics, Pune and Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra.

The Good Food Institute India (GFI India) concluded the third edition of its flagship programme, The India Smart Protein Innovation Challenge (ISPIC), held in collaboration with Spectrum Impact. Among the winners were three student teams in the Smart Up category. They were Team ProteinGurus comprising Karan Kapadia (Economics and Entrepreneurship, Ashoka University); Vidhu Govind (B.Tech. Food technology, VFSTR, Guntur); Grania Jain (B.Sc. Chemical Engineering, UBC); Team Alt Nutritos comprising Namratha Nair, Antonin Benny, Aboli Tashildar, all students of B.Tech Biotechnology, VIT Vellore; and Team OPZ Redients which had A. Fathima Beevi, (B.Tech. Food Technology) and Anna University and Durga Devi Prasad (B.Tech Food Technology, Kalasalingam University).

Twenty scientists from constituent institutions of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) were in the list of the world’s top 2% scientists in Stanford University’s recent release of author database of standardised citation. The list includes seven faculty members from KMC, Mangaluru; two from KMC, Manipal; six from MIT, Manipal; two from Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, one from Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal and two from Manipal School of Life Sciences, Manipal.

Events

Prof. (Dr.) T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, released a White Paper on “Pathways for Standalone B-Schools for NEP 2020 Implementation” at the 13th Indian Management Conclave organised by MBAUniverse.com. He also spoke about allowing PGDBM b-schools to offer a UG Diploma in Management, equivalent to the BBA about the AICTE bringing UG BBA programmes under its purview.

The RICS School of Built Environment (SBE), Amity University, has placed 95% of its students from the 2021-23 batch in roles ranging from analysts, project managers and valuation experts in companies such as ICICI, SPCL, and CBRE.

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya has launched IL VISTA: Virtual Intelligent System for Tailored Academics, which aims to leverage the potential of AI to resolve the challenges faced by educators and learners alike. It includes features such as Doubts AI, Check for Understanding (CFU) and Teacher Assistant among others.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham hosted its 2023 convocation at the Chennai campus. Over 170 students were conferred with degrees. The Chief Guest was Professor B. S. Murthy Director from IIT Hyderabad, and the Guest of Honour was Dr. Hanumanth Rao, Director General, SAMEER (R&D of MeitY, Govt. of India).

SVKM’S NMIMS Chandigarh campus organised the SEED Business Masters Conclave at its university campus. The event provided an exclusive opportunity to third- and fourth-year students and recent alumni aspiring to pursue a Master’s in Business Administration programme in the U.S. and Europe and interact with notable senior delegates from top-ranked global universities and explore career opportunities abroad.

Pratham Test Prep has launched LET’S CAT, a programme designed to readiness for the Common Admission Test (CAT) and other MBA entrance exams. For details, visit www.prathamtestprep.com

Prodigy Finance is offering loans ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 this festive season for students who want to finance their higher education. The company provides options for students without collateral or co-signers and an option of repayment post-completion of studies with a grace period of six months. For details, visit https://prodigyfinance.com/

S. Chand Group concluded its fifth Finland EduVisit, which involved seven days of exploration of the Finnish education system and school leadership, in association with The University of Helsinki. Notable participants included Saayan Kunal, Director of Gyan Niketan, Patna; Ganesh Preetha, Vice-President of Vels Group of Institutions, Chennai; Ayushman Singh, Assistant Director of Sant Atulanand Convent School; and Kirthi Manghnani, Vice-Chairperson of New Horizon International School, Bengaluru.

IIT-Mandi celebrated its 11th convocation with a graduating class of 565 students. The Chief Guest was Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, and Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission.

The Tribal Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, in partnership with Karadi Path Education Company, launched the ‘Joyful English’ project across 131 Government Tribal Residential (GTR) schools in the state. The project involves using mime, movement, music, storytelling and more to make the learning process enjoyable.

Pearl Academy, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), unveiled First Cut at the finale of Lakmé Fashion Week. First Cut is a platform for final-year fashion design students to debut their collections. Ninety-one students displayed their collections on the theme A Moon Odyssey.

Motion Education has introduced India’s first Customised Practice Sheet (CPS) machine to help students strategise and personalise their studies for JEE and NEET. The company has also initiated seminars with motivational speakers to inspire students.

KG College of Technology hosted Ethereal 2023, an inter-collegiate cultural event that saw the participation of 2500 students from various institutions. A variety of events such as Adzap, Battle of Bands, Dance Battle, Debate, Dumb Charades, Face Painting, Jam, Lights Camera Action, Meme Creation, Mime, Mono Acting, Quiz, Ramp Walk and more were held.

Pearson announced the opening of a test centre in Chandigarh, India to conduct various Pearson VUE examinations, including the Pearson Test of English (PTE).

Mahindra University hosted the third Annual Indo-German Centre for Business Excellence Conference on the theme Rethinking Manufacturing in India and Germany: Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Growth. Speakers included experts such as Georg Enzweiler, Anandi Iyer, Sarita Bahl, and others.

MoUs and partnerships

RV University, Bengaluru, and Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU), Thailand, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate student and faculty exchange, joint research and publications, participation in seminars and conferences and more to promote academic excellence. The partnership will soon launch a ‘Summer Immersion Programme’ and a ‘Dual Degree Programme’ to offer students diverse academic opportunities and an international perspective to their education.

MICA, Ahmedabad has launched a specialised course titled Media Platforms Analytics, in partnership with Ormax Media to equip students with an understanding of various aspects of media analytics, audience engagement, and how to measure and analyse data to build a successful media platform. The course, conducted by Ormax Media, will cover streaming, theatrical and television domains.

Anant National University announced the successful culmination of ANUSHILP, a project to revive traditional crafts and empower artisans in the Narmada district of Gujarat, held in collaboration with the U.S.-India Foundation (USIN).

GITAM Deemed-to-be University) and cybersecurity company Ashtaksha Labs have signed an MoU to accelerate advancements in cybersecurity research, education, and innovation. The partnership will focus on collaborative research initiatives, faculty development programmes, student internships, and the creation of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) signed an MoU with UNIVO Education to provide an Online Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme with various specialisations to upskill students. The 24-month programme blends theory with hands-on projects and offers self-paced certifications from industry leaders.

BITS Pilani-K.K. Birla Goa Campus, signed an MoU with Goa University (GU) to lead academic and research partnership in areas of mutual interest in the form of collaborative research projects and publications, joint workshops, seminars and conferences. This MoU will also allow students of Goa University and its colleges to pursue their PhD programmes and project work at BITS Pilani and also support exchange of academic and scholarly information between the faculty and students of both the institutions of higher learning.

Medhavi Skills University (MSU) has entered into an MoU with Aequs Private Limited and NSDC to co-develop a work-integrated Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programme in Aerospace Manufacturing Technology.

National Law University Delhi has signed an MoU with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and Office of Controller General of Patents Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM-Indian IP Office), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to launch a Joint Masters/LL.M. in IP Law and Management from August 2024. The one-year programme will be offered in dual track (law and non-law background) to students from India, South Asia and to other foreign nationals.

Granules India and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Chandigarh, signed an MoU, to establish the Dr Chigurupati Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Sustainable Pharmaceutical Development (CCE-ISPD) to bring sustainability and innovation to pharmaceutical research and development and for joint research initiatives.

IIT-Bhilai has signed an MoU with Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD), a German Academic Exchange Service, to further mutual scientific interests and promote greater collaboration between both countries. The bilateral exchange program aims to enhance collaboration between IIT-Bhilai and German universities or research institutions.

