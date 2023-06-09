News from the world of education - June 9, 2023

June 09, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Admissions and programmes

World University of Design invites applications for its Ph.D. programmes in Architecture, Business, Communication Design, Fashion, Arts and Performing Arts.

Deadline: June 15

Eligibility: Master’s degree with 55% aggregate marks in a relevant discipline. International students must also have an IELTS score of at least 6.5.

Selection process: Written exam and interview

For details visit https://rb.gy/eqgoz

Neosky India Limited, a 100% subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprise Ltd (REL) , has been awarded a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) license by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Neosky will offer both standardised and customised courses. Those who complete the course will get a drone pilot certification from DGCA, which will give them the licence to operate drones for 10 years in the category they have been certified in.

Eligbility: Those who are 18 years or above, have passed Class 10 and hold an Indian passport.

Write to training@neosky.co.in to apply

Ed-tech start-up Gurucool has launched the Gurucool Padhai platform, which offers over 4,000 curated courses, catering to the educational needs of students across different age groups and interests. The courses are categorised into three main sections: K12, skill development, and competitive exams.

Teachmint has launched an online course on Modern Teaching Strategies for a 21st Century Teacher. Created in alignment with the NEP 2020 mandated continuous professional development (CPD) for educators, this seven-hour course is split into four live webinar classes across 30 days. For details visit https://rb.gy/fwza7

MedLern, a digital training platform for hospitals and healthcare professionals, has launched its medical courses in eight Indian regional languages — Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Bengali — to address the language barriers often faced by healthcare professionals.

Awards and honours

Students from Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi have achieved international ranks in the SOF Olympiad exam 2022-23. From Bengaluru, Aditya Vivek Gulavani, a Class 12 student of National public School and Abhinav Jain, a Class 11 student from Presidency School, secured International Commerce Olympiad rank 1. From Chennai, Allayna Anjuman, a Class 6 student from SAN Academy, Chennai, got National Science Olympiad rank 1. From Delhi, Saatvik S, Menon, a class 3 students from Tagore International School got international English Olympiad rank 1, while Ishan Sharma, a class 6 student from Sanskriti School, and Eashan Kuragayala, a class 8 student from Mount St. Mary’s School secured International English Olympiad rank 2.

Solar Decathlon India (SDI), an annual challenge for undergraduate and postgraduate students from Indian educational institutions to develop innovative, net-zero energy-water and climate resilient solutions for the building sector in India, announced the winners of the 2022-23 challenge. While winners were announced for six categories, Team V⁰ from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, won the Grand Prize for the most promising and investment worthy design.

The University of Sheffield, the U.K.,has been ranked 42nd in the world and 8th in the U.K. in the 2023 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for its on sustainable development and progress towards the UN SDGs. The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, was ranked a joint 36th in the same ranking.

Istituto Marangoni was ranked among the Top 100 International Universities for Art and Design in the 2023 QS World University Ranking.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has been ranked among the Top 50 global schools for the fourth year in succession in the Financial Times Executive Education Rankings for 20. It was #42 in the overall Global FT Executive Education ranking and #47 in the Open Executive Education rankings.

Pareeta Agrawal, Tanya Batra, Harsh Chandurkar, and Prisha Kakade — students of the B.Tech. Climate Change programme at Anant National University, Ahmedabad — have been offered internships by the Climate Change Programme at the Commonwealth Secretariat headquarters in London, the U.K. The internships will be conducted virtually, and they will be working with the Regional Adviser, Africa, the Knowledge and Learning Officer, and the Climate Adviser.

Gaurav Sharma, a Maths teacher from Punjab, has been named regional winner of the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards for making time to teach students remotely during the COVID pandemic. The award, run by Cambridge University Press, celebrates the efforts of teachers around the world.

Events

Lovely Professional University (LPU) conducted an Online Induction Programme for its newly enrolled Distance and Online Education students. The programme, live streamed on YouTube, was attended by students from various disciplines including Management, Computer Applications, Information Technology, Commerce, Arts and Library and Information Sciences. The institute also organised ‘International Students’ Graduation Day-2023’ Ceremony at its campus celebrating the success of students from different countries studying at the university.

Seedstars has launched Seedstars Academy, a tech and entrepreneurship school for those looking for meaningful careers in tech. For details, visit https://academybengaluru.seedstars.com

Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, participated in the ‘World’s Largest Global Climate Clock Assembly and Display’ event held in April to create awareness about the changing climate and rising temperature. As part of the event, MPS created its own climate clock, which is currently on display at its school premises.

Raghuram Rajan, Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, addressed alumni, students, and partners during the launch of the Rothman Faculty in Residence programme at the Robert Rothman, ’77, London Campus. The Rothman Faculty in Residence expands Booth’s offerings in London and across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

Kanakia International School partnered with Fuel A Dream, a Rotary affiliated organisation to launch a crowdfunding campaign to renovate a school in Dharavi. The students raised Rs.21.54 lakhs.

Veative participated in Bett UK at ExCel London and showcased immersive educational libraries and immersive solution for classrooms comprising 543 interactive STEM modules, 102 English language learning modules, and 22 virtual tours of world-renowned landmarks to educators and students from all over the world.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) hosted Master Trainers’ Programme for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) at its Delhi office. The four-day session focused on enhancing the skills of trainers and teachers in foundational literacy and numeracy as part of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Agurchand Manmull Jain College, Chennai, recently completed its placement drive for the year 2022-23. More than 800 students have been recruited from the campus in leading MNCs and Indian companies across domains such as IT, ITES, Banking, Insurance, Finance, NBFCs, KPOs, BPOs, and Electronics Design.

The Department of Management Studies at the Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology organised a two-day International Conference on Sustainable Business Practices. Faculty members and research scholars participated on debates about global sustainability concerns and potential solutions. Anurag Bansal, Managing Director of 13D Research and Strategy presided over the event.

Kautilya School of Public Policy conducted its first convocation ceremony for the batch of 2021-12. N. Chandrababu Naidu, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and President of the Telugu Desam Party, was the chief guest and gave away the degrees to 43 students who were the founding cohort of the two-year Master of Public Policy programme.

Ed-tech start-up Sunstone has launched Sunstone Select, its experiential MBA programme at Sharda University. This programme offers a field-first approach and dual specialisation from six options

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, won the Sanawar Dodransbicentennial Inter-school Quiz 2023, which was organised to commemorate 175 years of its foundation. Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, and The Doon School, Dehra Dun were declared the first Runners Up and the second Runners Up respectively.

The Techno India Group organised a seminar on A Survey of Current Understanding of the Field of Science and Religion. The key speaker was Prof. Alex Hankey. Students from the Techno India Group institutions attended the event.

NEXT Education has partnered with Anant International School, Chennai, to enhance their digital learning programmes with latest software like TN, LMS, NLP, SL, ML, and EL to create a more dynamic and engaging learning environment. Next Learning Platform enables weekly and monthly tracking of students’ progress and achievements.

Ekya School has launched Friends of Ekya, an initiative aimed at creating a vibrant community of individuals committed to students’ holistic development. Through this, Ekya School seeks to involve parents, alumni, partners, professionals, enthusiasts, and change-makers to share their skills and experiences with students.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) team of CMR Institute of Technology organised a Blood Donation Camp in association with Sushrutha Voluntary Blood Centre at which students, faculty, and staff members participated.

Noida International University inaugurated an Obstacle Training Area that was inaugurated by NCC VIP Group commander Brigadier Shalabh Sonal. Along with Unit Commanding Officer Ritesh Pal and Unit Admin Officer Col. Vinod Chhaunkar, he conducted an audit of the NIU and NCC.

Pearl Academy Delhi Campus hosted ‘Portfolio’, its platform for students to showcase and celebrate their ideas, innovation and ingenuity, in the presence of MP and former Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Chairman of FDCI Sunil Sethi and President of ADI’s National Executive Council A. Balasubramaniam.

BML Munjal University’s School of Law, in collaboration with Springdales School, Delhi, conducted an Inter-School Moot Court Competition. The event was an initiative to spread legal awareness among school students by experiencing simulated courtroom experience.

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) in collaboration with Mysuru-based Excelsoft Technologies guided by the thought leadership of UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) announced the setting up of a Centre of Excellence on education for flourishing in the Mixed Reality in Mysuru. The initiative was announced at Generation AI: Shaping Education for Flourishing conference held at the RIE.

Education New Zealand (ENZ), Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), and NMIMS University held a successful workshop on Process and Progress with QS Inclusion and Improvement in the Asia and World University Rankings Landscape. The event was attended by delegates from eight New Zealand Universities, ENZ, and Indian Universities.

Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University celebrated National Technology Day by exhibiting innovations developed by students. With the participation of 120 students of Swarrnim Institute of Technology, this event showcased cutting-edge research work in various emerging areas, including electric mobility, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, cloud technology and modern construction techniques.

G20 Gen Forum ED Conclave 2023, hosted jointly by CBSE, Microsoft, and Tech Avant Garde along with other partners, addressed challenges and opportunities facing India’s rapidly changing educational environment. Over 600 schools and renowned educationists and academicians from all over India participated.

The Hyderabad Public School Begumpet concluded its centenary summer camp with a grand art exhibition. Actor Rana Daggubati, an alumnus from the Batch of 2002, was the Chief Guest.

STTAR Global School Education Conference, a forum of educators and thought leaders from across India and the world, was held on the theme Education For A Sustainable Future. Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, Central Board of School Education; Dr. Pavel Luksha, Founder and Director of Global Education Futures, The Netherlands; Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman FICCI Arise and Chairman Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, spoke at the event.

The W20-MAHE Women Vice Chancellors’ and Leaders’ Conclave titled Women in Higher Education for Enabling Leadership (WHEEL) was held at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) campus, Bengaluru in the presence of over 50 women leaders from various parts of India. Recommendations focused on women-led development were presented. MAHE is a knowledge partner with W20.

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) has announced its partnership with Schneider Electric, IBM and NXP Semiconductors to promote industry focused learning at the university and to focus on research, internships, and workforce development; thereby bridging the skills gap between academic learning and market requirements.

