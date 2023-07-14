News from the world of Education: July 13, 2023

July 14, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST

IMS Noida invites applications for 2023

IMS Noida invites application for different courses for its 2023 batch.

Courses: UG: BBA/BCA/BA.JMC/BA.LLB/B.Com.LLB

PG: PGDM/MIB/MCA/MA.JMC/LLB

How to apply: Applicants seeking admission must fill a separate application form and can collect it from the institute by paying Rs.1,050/- (cash) for UG courses and Rs.1,450/- (cash) for the PGDM programme. It can also be obtained by post, online or demand draft facility of Rs.1,050/- for UG courses and Rs.1,450/- for PGDM in favour of Institute of Management Studies, Noida/IMS Noida, payable at Noida / Delhi Noida / Delhi.

Eligibility: Applications are open to applicants who have passed or will appear for the qualifying exams under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognised Board of Education such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE, or equivalent; as per CCS University/AKTU/AICTE.

Admission process: All eligible candidates will have to undergo Entrance Exam Campus at Noida comprises a written test and personal interview. All qualifying candidates will be required to carry their portfolios. Admission is based on the marks obtained in the qualifying exam and the performance in written Tests and Personal Interviews.

Visit, http://imsnoida.com/ http://imsnoida.in/ and https://imslawcollege.com

PG courses from the University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for the Medical Microbiology BSc and MSc Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence, starting this September.

Medical Microbiology BSc

Duration: Three years

Eligibility: A minimum aggregate of 75% and 75-80% in key subjects in class 12 including Biology and a second Science; IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification.

Fee: Overseas students 2023 annual tuition fee is £26,950

To apply and for details, http://bitly.ws/KSs6

MSc Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence

Duration: One year

Eligibility: Holders of a three/ four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first-class from a recognised university in a relevant discipline (Computer Science or a numerate discipline with experience of software systems development); overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee: (Overseas) £28,700

To apply, and for details, visit, http://bitly.ws/L2R6

M.Sc. in Desert Studies

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel is now inviting applications for its M.Sc. in Desert Studies.

Duration: Two years

Deadline: Rolling admissions

Course commences: October 2023

Eligibility: B.Sc. in Science or Engineering from an accredited institution. For the Environmental Studies specialisation, applicants should hold a B.Sc., a B.A., or a B.Arch. degree from an accredited institution; TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or an equivalent score in an internationally recognised English proficiency exam is required. The English proficiency requirement is waived for applicants who received their Bachelor’s degree in a programme taught in English; GRE is recommended but not required.

Tuition: Approximately $5,000 per year.

To apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/FWM3

IBCA scholarship

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts recently announced scholarships worth Rs 1 crores to enable students to build careers. The minimum scholarship amount is Rs 10,000 and the maximum is Rs 1,00,000.

Courses and duration: 18-month Advance Diploma in Culinary (Level 3), 18-month Advance Diploma Course in Pastry (Level 3), 12-month Diploma Course in Culinary Arts (Level 2), 12-month Diploma in Pastry Arts (Level 2), six-month Certificate course In Pastry (Level 1), three-month Certificate Course in Culinary, three-month Certificate Course In Pastry, Culinary Hobby Chef and Pastry Hobby Chef.

Deadline: July 15

For details and to apply, visit, https://www.chefibpa.com/

Online Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

IIT Guwahati recently launched an online Bachelor of Science (Hons) programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on Coursera.

Fees: Rs. 3,49,000

Eligibility: Class 12/ high school or equivalent with at least 60% marks and Maths as one of the compulsory subjects.

For details and to apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/L2Pn

IET India Awards open for nominations

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) recently opened nominations for the third edition of the IET India Awards 2023.

Who can apply: Changemakers and leaders of Engineering and Technology in the Indian ecosystem who have made waves in the space of future tech, future of work, and mobility and transport. Applications are welcome from individuals, teams and organisations in academia, government, industry, or non-profit domains.

Deadline: August 18

For details on the different categories, and to apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/LhQC

Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering students

Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students’ is an initiative to financially support meritorious girl students in completing their engineering programme.

Eligibility: Girl students who are currently studying in their first/second/third year of Engineering degree programmes (Aerospace, Marine, Electronics, Computers, and so on), at AICTE-recognised institutions can apply. Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 board exams; annual family income must not exceed Rs. 4 lakh per annum; open for students from pan-India. Applications are also open for women scholars who have previously received the scholarship last year and are currently in their fourth year. Preference will be given to individuals belonging to special categories such as those with physical disabilities, single parents, and orphans.

Rewards: Rs. 35,000

Deadline: August 31

For details and to apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/LhVe

Events

Simplilearn recently hosted its ninth convocation ceremony, with Purdue University, for 1,500 postgraduates.

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, recently inaugurated a memorial for Founder Bala V. Balachandran.

The Ministry of Finance, Government of India, recently held seminar on GST - Achievements, Challenges and the Way Forward for students of Thakur Education Group.

SVKM’s NMIMS School of Design recently hosted its inaugural ceremony Deeksharambh, for the seventh batch of the B.Des (Humanising Technology) programme.

S. Pavithra and Trisha Reddy, first-year students from NMIMS University, Hyderabad, recently presented a research paper, A Technological-Based Lighting System for Easy Life, at the IBSSC 2023 conference in Mumbai. They created a connected drone-based emergency lighting system.

Wave City recently initiated a special campaign to commemorate International Plastic Bag Free Da in collaboration with Hi-Tech World School where students prepared paper bags and distributed them among the shopkeepers of the Wave Galleria, Dream Bazar in Wave City, Ghaziabad.

Toprankers Udaan recently commenced its new batches of Career Discovery and Counselling. The rolled-out batches incorporate Evolve Batch, Experience Batch, and Discover Batch, in which students will get comprehensive guidance and support in making the right career choices for a thriving future.

FedEx recently announced six winners of the 2023 FedEx Express/Junior Achievement International Trade Challenge India National Competition — Shreeya Ram and Shreshtha Chaturvedi, Scottish High International School; Aarja Chadha and Vidhi Arora, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan; Rhea Sehgal and Sanvi Kaushik, Tagore International School.

Mayuresh Surnis, IISER Bhopal researcher, was recently part of an international team of astronomers from India, Japan and Europe that has published the results from ‘Monitoring Pulsars,’ nature’s best clocks.

Divaa Uthkarsha, a 14-year-old student of NPS Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, recently won the Diana Award 2023 for her humanitarian project in Healthcare for underprivileged children suffering from Type 1 Diabetes in Karnataka.

Newcastle University was recently ranked 110, its highest position so far, in the QS World University Rankings.

Workruit will announce the College Connect programme in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. Based on the BIC framework (Build, Improve, and Connect), it aims to bridge the gap between college students and potential employers, enhancing their career prospects.

SIMATS recently secured accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for its Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) undergraduate programmes in TIier-1 category.

Shoolini University recently teamed up with the University of Melbourne, offering opportunities for international education to Indian students. This development marks the University of Melbourne’s first dual-degree collaboration with a private Indian university.

SP Jain London School of Management (SPJ London) was recently granted degree-awarding powers by the Office for Students (OfS), the U.K., becoming the first higher education institute of Indian origin to receive this recognition.

Sunstone recently extended its benefits to students enrolled in MBA and BBA programmes at T John Institute of Management and Science, Bengaluru.

Researchers at the Macquarie University, along with a team of Japanese, Dutch and Italian researchers recently set a new speed record for an industry-standard optical fibre, achieving 1.7 Petabits — the equivalent to the combined speed of 17 million NBN broadband internet connections — over a 67km length of fibre. The fibre, which contains 19 cores that can each carry a signal, meets the global standards for fibre size ensuring that it can be adopted without massive infrastructure change.

World University of Design was recently awarded the top ‘platinum’ rating by QS I-GAUG.

Eye-Q recently collaborated with Pinnacle School of Optometry. Affiliated with Centurion University of Technology and Management, Odisha, the school offers courses in Ophthalmic Assistant, Ophthalmic Surgical Assistant, and Optical Sales Executive, each consisting of one-year academic training plus six months of practical training. Eye-Q will provide 100% guaranteed employment to students on programme completion. Each course requirement is 10+2 with 55% in PCB/PCM. The courses have limited availability, with only 35 seats available per course. For details, visit, https://eyeqindia.com/about-us/

According to a recent study conducted by Zell Education, there has been a notable increase of 25% in the number of girl students enrolling for courses related to Finance and Accounting. This surge is attributed to many factors, foremost being the growing recognition of the importance of financial literacy among women encouraging them to seek opportunities to enhance their knowledge and skills in the same domain. Some key observations: a surge in women’s enrollment, reaching 43%, compared to a modest increase of 15% in 2021; the demand for Finance and Accounting courses experienced a substantial growth of 40% in 2022; approximately 75% of the girl learners originate from metropolitan areas, with the remaining 25% coming from Tier2 and tier-3 towns, to name a few.

Uplifters recently conducted a survey to reveal over 90% of students seek to undergo paid internship and industrial training programmes, alongside degree-based programmes. Some key observations the survey revealed —majority of participants (62%) believed that the current college curriculum does not adequately prepare them for the job market; majority of participants expressed their need to join boot camps for upskilling their skills mainly in the present digitised sectors. The survey also indicated that over 55% of participants felt confident in their skills and ability to secure a placement after college if they underwent an industrial training programme or an internship alongside their college education, among others

Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University recently implemented NEP for enhanced learning and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Codeyoung recently announced the successful completion of the summer coding camp De-coding Coding, which was conducted in collaboration with the District Administration of Raipur. The concluding ceremony witnessed the presence of Mr. Jayant Nahata, IAS, Assistant Collector, Raipur, top five students from each school were felicitated for their performance in the programme.

INTO University Partnerships recently launched a digital community platform for international students aimed at revolutionising how students access information and support throughout their overseas academic journey. The INTO Community platform serves as a hub for international students where they can interact and engage with their cohort and faculty in real-time regardless of their location. Designed for a seamless experience such as social platforms, the community hub will allow students to access resources, events, job opportunities, mentors and more.

Zamit recently launched a comprehensive suite of CPD programmes for educators. The programmes are in-sync with the guidelines of the NEP and the desired objectives of the National Credit Framework or NCrF that envisages fluidity and mobility between general or academic education and vocational education for learners including teachers.

Fundabox recently launched its innovative smart book and app platform, the Fundabox Smart Books and App, where students can explore a comprehensive range of subjects through an intuitive and immersive digital interface as well as physical books. The platform seamlessly combines the best elements of traditional textbooks and modern technology, enhancing the learning experience and making education more accessible to all. Teachers, parents, and students can monitor progress in real-time, identifying areas for improvement and celebrating achievements. For details, visit, https://www.fundabox.in/.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Jodhpur researchers recently developed an iron-based catalyst (Fe/Silica-Alumina) and utilised various non-edible oils and waste biomass to make the bio-jet fuel manufacturing process profitable. Rakesh K Sharma, Professor, Department of Chemistry, IIT Jodhpur, and his PhD scholar Bhagirath Saini have reinvented the way bio-jet-fuel is made from plant-based biomass. The research was featured in the cover-page of Sustainable Energy and Fuels journal (http://bitly.ws/KSqX) published by the Royal Society of Chemistry, London.

IIT Mandi recently concluded the second School Camp on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (PRAYAS 2.0). Students learnt about the fundamentals of Robotics and AI to make a fully automated system early in their careers.

Simpl recently announced its two-and-a-half month-long Summer Internship Programme which will provide students from IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur and IIM Ahmedabad an opportunity to gain valuable insights and hands-on experience in solving numerous problems statements of millions of customers, enterprise, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) merchants, across the country.

MoUs and partnerships

UiPath recently partnered with FutureSkills Prime to empower the workforce with automation skills and create a digital skilling ecosystem, fostering India’s growth as a global digital talent hub. The RPA Developer Foundation course by UiPath is open to individuals from all backgrounds and is designed to be accessible to everyone. The course, based on UiPath automation, has been specifically created to equip students, freshers, and working professionals with the essential skills to excel in automation and robotics. This course is available free of cost on the FutureSkills Prime platform. Visit http://www.futureskillsprime.in/ for details.

Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University recently collaborated to offer a Dual Degree Programme in Computer Science and Engineering. The programme will empower students from both countries to earn a BTech in Computer Science and Engineering from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham followed by an MSc in Computer Science or Master of Data Science from the University of Auckland.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences School of Vocational Education (TISS-SVE) recently collaborated with the Maharashtra State Board of Skill, Vocational Education and Training (MSBSVET) to provide a range of innovative vocational education programmes for the academic year 2023-24. The programmes available for the upcoming academic year include: Bachelor of Vocational Degree (B.Voc) programme and Diploma Programmes. To apply, visit, https://sve.tiss.edu/admission/.

MongoDB, Inc recently announced new education partnerships and initiatives to enable and empower future developers through education and help close the widening software-development skills gap globally. To ensure the training is accessible to more developers globally, MongoDB has established distribution partnerships with Coursera and LinkedIn Learning. To ensure that developers from traditionally underrepresented groups have an opportunity to gain skills with MongoDB Atlas, new partnerships with Women Who Code, MyTechDev, and Lesbians Who Tech and Allies will provide free certification to 700 developers. In addition to these partnerships, the MongoDB for Academia programme now offers new benefits for educators such as free MongoDB Atlas credits and certifications.

