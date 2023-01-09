News from the world of Education: January 9, 2023

January 09, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST

Admission open

SVKM’s NMIMS School of Law recently announced admissions for the NMIMS Law Aptitude Test (LAT) 2023, a national aptitude test that is conducted for admissions at the Kirit P. Mehta School of Law (KPMSOL), Mumbai and Schools of Law (SOL) at Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru, Dhule and Chandigarh.

Eligibility: Minimum 50% aggregate marks in 10 + 2 or equivalent exam. The merit list will be prepared based on the performance of the candidate in NMIMS-LAT exam. Candidates must update class 12 or equivalent exam or predicted marks after the admission process. Candidates will not be considered for the merit list if they fail to update the correct information in the online registration form. It is the sole responsibility of the candidate to ensure that correct marks are entered. At any given point of time, if it is found that the information given by the candidate — class 12 or equivalent exam is incorrect, the candidate’s admission will be cancelled and fees will be refunded as per prescribed refund rules of NMIMS.

For details, visit, https://www.nmimslat.in/

The third edition of the Mindler Scholarship and Talent Hunt was recently launched by Kiran Bedi. It offers over 3,000 scholarships to class 12 students worth over ₹ 25 crores. With over 50,000 class 12 students expected to participate, this is a free-of-cost student-first initiative which will see students from 1,000+ schools across India and Middle East.

Deadline: January 20

For details and to apply, visit, https://navigate.mindler.com/scholarship.

World University of Design invites online applications for admission to its UG and PG programmes across all disciplines. WUDAT 2023, the university’s design aptitude-based entrance exam is scheduled for January 14

Deadline to register: January 12

Apply at https://worlduniversityofdesign.nopaperforms.com/

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) invites applications for its Data Mining and Business Intelligence Summer Programme.

Eligibility: Students in the third year of undergraduate studies or at any stage of graduate studies in Information Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Communication Engineering, Data Science, Applied Mathematics, Statistics and Industrial Engineering and Management with Robotics or Information Systems track. Applicants must have a GPA of at least 82 or 3.0, English proficiency required; must possess a Personal Laptop (Windows OS). Those with programming experience and a background in Cybersecurity are at an advantage.

Deadline: March 10

To apply, visit, https://www.tfaforms.com/399172

IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for its Master of Science (MSc) in Cognitive Science (https://cogs.iitgn.ac.in/cogs-msc/) programme and Master of Arts (MA) in Society and Culture (https://hss.iitgn.ac.in/masc/).

Eligibility: Students with Bachelor’s degree in any discipline can apply.

Deadline: January 25.

Visit https://admissions.iitgn.ac.in/pgadmission/ for details

SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University is offering four-year B.Tech., and five-year Integrated B Tech + MBA Tech in Mumbai, Shirpur, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and B. Pharm + MBA across its campuses in Mumbai, Shirpur, and Hyderabad. NMIMS-CET 2023 is the official Common Entrance Test for admissions in Undergraduate and Integrated Degree programmes. For details, visit, https://www.nmimscet.in/

Trinity College of Dublin invites applications for M.Sc. in High Performance Computing through Fateh Education.

Eligibility: Candidates should have achieved an upper second-class honors degree (2.1) or equivalent, preferably with a Social Sciences component and excellent academic references. GPAs of at least 3.0 out of 4.0, or equivalent, will be expected from international applicants. All applicants, whose first language is not English, or who have not been educated through the medium of English, will need to present evidence of English language competency.

Deadline: July 31

Visit www.fateheducation.com for details

Masters’ Union Business School recently launched an Undergraduate Programme in Technology and Business Management with specialisations in Computing, Advanced Data Analytics, FinTech, Product Management, Strategy, Marketing and Design, Entrepreneurship, and e-commerce For details on the admission process, curriculum design, fee structure, scholarships and more, visit, https://mastersunion.org/ug-programme.

WorldGrad recently launched the All-American Graduate Programme for students who aspire to study in the U.S. It will facilitate students with an affordable and flexible path to high-quality education in STEM and Non-STEM Master’s and MBA programs in the U.S. For details, visit, https://theworldgrad.com/

1Pixel Design Conference

IIIT-Delhi will organise the first 1Pixel Design Conference for designers and design enthusiasts on January 13 and 14. Participation is by registration only. Register at https://1pxdesignconf.iiitd.edu.in/register/ or mail 1pxdesignconf@iiitd.ac.in for sending a college/school delegation.

Benchmark 2023

The Centre for Financial Studies, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), is organising Benchmark 2023, a research contest in Finance on the themes Financial Innovation (includes FinTech, ESG, innovative ideas or practices in Finance) and Markets and Risks (includes all areas of Financial Markets and Risk Management).

Deadline: January 31

For details of eligibility and how to register, visit https://spjimr.org/benchmark2023/

Scholarships available

Pearl Academy is accepting applications for its merit-based ‘ Who’s Next’ scholarship programme, which offers up to 100% scholarships.

Eligibility: Students applying for UG and PG programmes, through the Pearl Academy entrance exam.

For more details, visit https://pearlacademy.com/whosnext/.

The Remala Family Scholarship programme provide a full-tuition scholarship to one Indian student for a law degree from Seattle University School of Law’s Master of Laws (LLM) Programme.

Eligibility: Meritorious students who demonstrate financial need.

Visit https://bit.ly/3CAO9l0 for details.

Internshala recently announced its annual scholarship, Internshala Career Scholarship for Girls (ICSG) – 2023, to recognise a girl who has fought against the odds to pursue a career of her dreams in any field. Application process involves and interview and reference check.

Eligibility: An Indian national between 17 and 23 years (as of December 31, 2022).

Deadline: January 15

To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/ICSG-2023

Events

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru recently hosted a 3K promo run today, as a run up to the upcoming mega 5K/10K Manipal Marathon next month. The initiative is expected to raise ₹60 lakhs towards cancer care.

BITS Pilani recently announced that it received a gift of ₹ 10 crore commitment from its alumnus Rakesh Kapoor. It will be used to fund the creation of a state-of-the-art Centre of Innovation.

The India Edtech Consortium, under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI recently welcomed the formation of the National Digital University (NDU) by the Government of India this year under the NEP 2020.

Researchers from IIIT-Delhi recently developed unCTC, a deep dictionary learning framework for unbiased identification of circulating tumour cells in the bloodstream.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham recently conferred its Honorary Doctorate on T. Denny Sanford, philanthropist, and Prof. Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor of the University of California, San Diego, for their initiatives to uplift humanity.

The Malad Kandivali Education Society recently diversified its portfolio by launching the MKES Business School, which will offer three full-time PGDM programmes. The programmes are skill-based and provide hands-on learning experiences through a range of projects and collaborations with real-time exposure to the market.

SVKM’s NMIMS School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SAST) recently organised a Scientist-Farmer Interface at Balde village, Shirpur, Taluka, Dhule district, Maharashtra.

The Design Village (TDV) recently organised a workshop for students on Thinking about Attractive Design in collaboration with the Japan Patent Office. TDV also recently organised the third felicitation ceremony for its postgraduate and undergraduate batches.

KL Deemed-to-be-University recently signed an MoU with Celonis, to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the KLH Global Business School, Hyderabad. The centre will be based on the principles of Process Mining, which is one of the areas of expertise for Celonis. Also, many of the university’s students won prizes in different competitions at the Education Innovation Camp on ‘New Technologies for Development held in Thailand.

AjnaLens recently launched AjnaXR, True Mixed Reality Glasses, at the CES 2023 for learning in extended reality. The glasses are in-built with its learning platform, AjnaVidya which enables users to up-skill or re-skill themselves in the virtual world.

Sharda University Greater Noida’s Center for Cyber Security and Cryptology recently hosted a two-week certificate programme on Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, in hybrid mode.

IMS Noida recently organised a workshop for its students on Tune Your Brain. The speaker was Vikaas Naagru, Co-founder and Director of Brain Infinity.

IMS Ghaziabad recently held its New Year celebrations with cultural performances by students and poetry recitation by the faculty. It also organised Samaagam 2022, its Inter Departmental Annual Academic Fest.

Sunfeast YiPPee has launched the ‘ YiPPee! Better World Trash-to-Treasure’ programme to create awareness about plastic waste management. Students are encouraged to collect household plastic waste and deposit them at designated collection points in the school. This will be used to create 1,000 sets of benches and desks made from recycled plastic.

Amber has launched AmberPlus (amber+), a new study abroad platform that promises uninterrupted support to students on study abroad journeys. For details, visit, https://amberstudent.com/plus