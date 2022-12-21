News from the world of Education: December 21, 2022

December 21, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

LAMP Fellowship 2023-24

The Legislative Assistants to Members of Parliament (LAMP) Fellowship is an opportunity for young Indians to be mentored by a Member of Parliament (MP) and work full-time with the assigned MP for 10 months. It offers a ringside view of law-making and public policy in India.

Eligibility: Applicants must be of Indian descent, 25 years or younger and should hold at least a Bachelor’s degree in any academic discipline.

Deadline: December 29

Apply at https://bit.ly/3HRbId4

Engineering Excellence Scholarships 2023

The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering scholarships of up to £3,000 to overseas students starting an undergraduate degree in September 2023.

Eligibility: Applicants must make The University of Sheffield their first (firm) choice in the UCAS application process for 2023 entry; be an undergraduate student; be classed as an overseas student for tuition fee purposes; be taking all prerequisite subjects for the selected degree.

Deadline: June 30, 2023

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3jc0xB7

MedEngage Scholarship programme

Metropolis Foundation invites applications for fourth edition of the annual MedEngage Scholarship Programme 2022-23 from final-year MBBS and MD/DNB students.

Deadline: January 15, 2023

For more details, visit www.med-engage.com or write to support@med-engage.com or WhatsApp +91-9152211510

PGP Certifications

Edureka has collaborated with Purdue University to provide online certification Post Graduate Programmes (PGP) in various disciplines such as DevOps, Cloud Computing, and Computer Science. Details available at https://www.edureka.co/

Ph.D. in Data Sciences for Global Health

BITS Pilani and the One Health Trust invite applications for a full-time, interdisciplinary Ph.D. programme in Data Sciences for Global Health to train graduates/postgraduates on current global health issues and cutting-edge research methodology, with rigorous fieldwork and data analysis.

Deadline: March 31, 2023

For eligibility, application, and other details, visit https://www.bitsadmission.com/phdmainds.aspx.

M.Sc. Digital Health Systems

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its one-year M.Sc. Digital Health Systems course starting in September 2023. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2.2) Honours degree, or international equivalent in any subject

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3YQkfTF

PG Certificate in Computer Science

The University of Essex Online invites applications for its online PG Cert Computer Science. Merit-based scholarships are available.

Eligibility: For the academic entry route, students must have an undergraduate degree from an approved institution, equivalent to a UK Honours degree, or a relevant professional qualification. For the work experience entry route, applicants must have at least three years’ experience (voluntary or paid) within a relevant field, supported by two appropriate references. Students must take a short aptitude test. If English isn’t the applicant’s first language, their ability should be equivalent to an IELTS (Academic) score of 6.5. If applicants don’t hold an IELTS or equivalent qualification, the university offers a free online English test.

Deadline: January 5, 2023

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3FIHMx0

MoUs and partnerships

Saveetha Dental College, SIMATS, Chennai, recently signed an MoU with Faculty of Dentistry, Prince of Songkla University, Thailand, for student exchange, faculty visit, and joint research collaborations.

Inflection Point Ventures recently announced a strategic partnership with the BITS Goa Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Society to support and fund social and impact start-ups being incubated at the campus.

Hero MotoCorp recently collaborated with the French Institute in India (IFI) to promote the learning of French language among school children under ‘Project Shiksha’, being implemented under Hero MotoCorp’s corporate social responsibility platform ‘Hero WeCare’.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India recently signed an MoU with the National Skill Development Corporation to provide digital skills training to over 1,600 youngsters across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, and equip them with vocational skills that will help them get jobs such as IT helpdesk attendant, and data entry operator.

Entri recently partnered with MoEngage to provide relevant and hyper-personalised educational content a d mentorship in regional languages to help users crack exams for government jobs or upskill them for private jobs.

Jetking Infotrain collaborated with Onkar Sonawane, India’s youngest Ethical Hacker, to provide cybersecurity courses that will open up opportunities to work as Security Architect, Malware Analyst, Penetration Tester, Application Security Engineer among others.

Events

Students of The Academy School, Pune, recently hosted a STEM education workshop that was conceptualised and conducted by them for students from their own other schools across the city.

The Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Delhi, by International Association of Advanced Materials (IAAM), Sweden, hosted a three-day International Conclave on Materials, Energy and Climate. It aimed to combine resources and abilities to create advanced technologies that would hasten the transition to a climate-neutral society.

Vignan Online recently organised a webinar on Marketing in the Digital World, to teach participants about the core concepts of Marketing.

The VIBGYOR Group of Schools recently hosted the grand finale of the 14th edition of Viva, its annual inter-school cultural and sports festival, in Mumbai, themed Give Wings to your Talent.

East Point College of Engineering celebrated its silver jubilee and inaugurated the academic programmes 2022-23.

Anand Jacob Verghese was recently appointed the Chancellor of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science - HITS (Deemed to be University).

IISER Thiruvananthapuram and the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research Bangalore, recently concluded the fifth International Chromosome Stability Meeting 2022. Around 170 scientists, graduate students, and postdoctoral fellows from Asia, Europe, the U.S., and the U.K. participated.

SI-UK recently successfully concluded its month-long University Fair 2022 across 15 Indian cities. Over 7,000 students and their parents participated.

The Design Village recently organised an interdisciplinary design workshop, in collaboration with Domaine de Boisbuchet (France). Guillermo Gil Fernández and Pablo Sevilla, members of Domaine de Boisbuchet’s team, visited the TDV campus.

NIIT University recently hosted the finalists of the ninth edition of Nanhi Chhaan National School Essay Contest. The week-long workshop was an opportunity for students from different schools across the country to meet, share ideas and debate on issues of national importance.

Chitkara University recently hosted phase 2 of the 17th edition of BAJA SAEINDIA. A total of 181 teams participated in the virtual event.

Samsung R&D Institute Bengaluru (SRI-B) recently inaugurated the Samsung Innovation Campus programme at the Cambridge Institute of Technology (CIT) to upskill youth in future tech domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Coding and Programming.

Hemal, a Class 10 student of Canadian International School, along with his friends, recently raised over Rs 11,000 for the Government Lower Primary School, Gantiganahalli, through a friendly basketball match and a bake sale.

NAVNEET TOPTECH announced that it would partner with over 1000+ CBSE schools in Maharashtra by 2025 and empower schools with TopSchool, a smart learning management system (LMS).

CMR Institute of Technology recently organised its third state-level inter collegiate Sports Fest SPARDHA. Over 1,300 athletes from 55 colleges participated in 13 sports.

Edverse launched Edverse Meta Classroom, a virtual classroom designed to be used inside the Metaverse. It provides educators and learners with 3D visualising and storytelling.

Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal, recently held its seventh convocation and awarded 731 UG and PG degrees and nine Ph.D. degrees. The university also conferred Honorius Causa to three exceptional personalities.

Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence, in collaboration with Wolters Kluwer, recently hosted a Leadership Conclave on Building Day Zero Professionals at the Lexicon MILE, Wagholi campus.

Stella Maris College recently hosted Christmas Melodies, an annual Christmas carol concert. Various schools, colleges and church choirs participated.

United International School celebrated an early Christmas with the Grand Cantata, which saw singers and dancers from Korea and India perform.

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised a Master Class in Finance on Changing Landscape of Finance and Accounting in Industry 4.0 Age, for the PGDM batch 2021-23 and 2022-24. The expert resource speaker was Satish Kumar, research enthusiast, and Associate Professor, Department of Management Studies, Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur.

GIIS Whitefield campus recently inaugurated a new sports field on the occasion of its 10th annual sports day.

Globus Infocom installed multiple 65-inch Interactive Displays and mini-PCs in various DPS schools across locations such as Sushant Lok Gurugram, Kota, Kangra, and Patna. It was also one of the sponsors of Recalibration 2022 conducted by DPS, Sushant Lok, Gurugram.

The Department of Biochemistry, K.J. Somaiya College of Science and Commerce, recently organised Health Utsav 2022-23 in collaboration with the Department of Biochemistry, SVKM’s Mithibai College and The Somaiya School.

Awards

KL Deemed-to-be University recently received a four-star rating by the Ministry of Education (MOE’s) Institution’s Innovation Council.

Students from Greenwood High International School, Sarjapur, recently won the national level quiz competition WISSEN 2022.

Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Bengaluru North, qualified for the semifinals of HistoryTV18 CBSE Heritage India Quiz 2022.

News from the IITs and IIMs

Researchers from IIT-Roorke led by Prof. Soumitra Satapathi and his team recently successfully developed high-quality perovskite solar cells. The findings were published in the journal ACS Applied Energy Materials.

Baskar Bakthavachalu, faculty at IIT-Mandi, was recently selected as a new member to join the EMBO Global Investigator Network.

IIT-Kanpur recently successfully concluded the Phase 1 of placement season 2022-23. Till the completion of the first phase, 1,128 students have accepted job offers including 208 PPOs (pre-placement offers.

IIT-Jodhpur, in collaboration with the Material Research Society of India, is conducting the International Union of Materials Research Society – International Conference in Asia - 2022 (IUMRS-ICA-2022) till December 23. The institute also recently hosted the inaugural event of the National Conference on Energy Materials and Devices (E-MAD 2022).

Prof. Srivardhini Jha, an Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship at IIM-Bangalore, recently assumed charge as the chairperson of NSRCEL, the institute’s startup incubator.