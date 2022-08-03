News from the world of Education: August 3, 2022

August 03, 2022 12:33 IST

Information on admissions, courses and events from schools and colleges.

Internshala’s Feedback Sunday

Internshala launched ‘Feedback Sunday to help aspiring students improve their chances of getting hired . Under this new feature, the platform will share personalised feedback on applications made by students every Sunday. This will include what internships and jobs the candidates should apply for and other details. Students will be able to see this on their dashboard every Sunday. For details, visit, https://internshala.com/

EduCrack’s free workshop to prepare students for CAT 22

EduCrack is organising a day-long workshop, CATSHOTS, on August 7, at 10 a.m., at Lexicon International School, Wagholi. The sessions would be streamed live on EduCrack’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. The six-hour workshop will focus equally on all three sections. To register, visit, https://forms.gle/vnKvgCSbX18UykKVA

Ashoka University to host virtual summit

The Office of Learning Support (OLS) at Ashoka University will host a virtual summit titled Inclusion in Higher Education: Leadership Summit on August 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will focus on the inclusion of students with disabilities in higher education, and aims to start a conversation around best inclusive practices and promote collaboration with like-minded institutions that aspire to put inclusion at the forefront of their academic and campus activities. To register, visit, https://bit.ly/3Q2qiiA

AICTE hosts Hybrid Learning event

Prof. A.D.Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, recently inaugurated the Hybrid Learning Curtain Raiser for 10,000 all-India-approved institutes and colleges to be conducted by Tech Avant-Garde TAG). AICTE has advised all its approved colleges to adopt Hybrid Learning to make them robust and lockdown proof. The dates of training are August 5-6 and August 12-13. To register, visit, https://tagevent.in/aicte

Xebia Academy begins IC Agile Certifications

Xebia Academy has launched an IC Agile Certification Training Programme, a 24-hour course where candidates will learn the roles and responsibilities of an Agile coach. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3JkKg6a

GOAL PGDM for Working Executives

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) recently launched a two-year GIM Online Active Learning or GOAL programme.

Eligibility: Applicants must have three years of work experience or more to qualify.

www.gim.ac.in

Wabtec and Foundation For Excellence expands scholarship programme in India

Wabtec Corporation is collaborating with Foundation for Excellence (FFE) to provide 240 students with Engineering Education Scholarships. To apply, visit, https://ffe.org/ffe-wabtec-scholarship-program/

MoUs and partnerships

Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru, extended its partnership with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) to deliver ACCA and US CMA qualifications to its students. It will be able to offer these qualifications through its Faculty of Management and Commerce.

KL Deemed-to-be University announced a strategic collaboration with Imarticus Learning to develop an exceptional on-campus MBA programme in Fintech.

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, signed an MoU with Edu Brain Overseas to get the best international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities for its students.

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, signed an MoU with the National Maritime Foundation (NMF) to establish a programme of collaborative partnership to facilitate scholarly co-operation, communication, and exchange; enhancement of comprehensive and interdisciplinary training for students and development of innovative consortia of maritime strategy.

A Letter of Intent was recently formally signed between the University of Wollongong(UOW), and Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to establish a location for teaching, research and industry engagement in GIFT City within a partnership or on a stand-alone basis.

Utkarsh Classes has partnered with Edutech to bolster its hybrid education system. The company recently inaugurated its 17th offline centre in Jodhpur to those looking to join the armed forces and appear for defence exams.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIM-Kozhikode recently entered into a tripartite ‘Knowledge Corporation’ agreement with the Bangladesh Center of Excellence and the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, conducted in hybrid mode.

IIT-Guwahati is implementing special initiatives to attract foreign students to pursue higher education. At present, 29 foreign students from nine countries are enrolled there. The institute also recently established an ICMR-DHR Center of Excellence for Biomedical Device and Diagnostics Innovation and Commercialisation, focusing on development of technologies to cater the needs of last-mile population

The IIT Madras BSc Programme in Programming and Data Science now comes with a four-year BS Degree option. Those who complete the four-year BS can appear for GATE and pursue an MTech in India, or apply for postgraduate degrees abroad. Class 12 students can also apply and secure admission. The last date to apply for the September 2022 term of this programme is August 19. Apply at https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

Researchers from IIT-Kanpur and BIT Misra jointly developed a novel drug delivery system that enables efficient delivery of phyto-bioactives to promote healing of diseased and injured bones. The team was led by Prof. Ashok Kumar, Biological Sciences and Bioengineering Department, IIT Kanpur, and Sneha Singh, BIT Mesra.

Convocations

The Bengaluru campus of GITAM (Deemed to be) University recently held its 13th convocation ceremony. Degrees were awarded to a total of 506 students from postgraduate/undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Science, and Management.

IILM University recently held its second convocation. Shri Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Haryana, was chief guest.

Awards and recognition

APAC News Network recently organised the fourth edition of Global Education and Skill Conclave. Learning Spiral won the award for the best ‘Outstanding Edu Tech Solution for Higher Education’.

Indian students from the Dubai campus of BITS Pilani, recently won the third spot at the Formula Student Netherlands 2022 competition (FSN). Team Al Fursan, comprising 14 Indian students of BITS Dubai Motorsports Club, in association with M.A.H.Y Khoory and Co. LLC, was the only team to have been selected for Formula Student Netherlands 2022 from the Middle East and North Africa region.

BITS Pilani recently conferred Distinguished Alumnus Awards (DAA) on 13 eminent alumni. This year, it introduced two more awards — BITS Ratna Awards, the highest recognition the institute will have for an alumnus, and the Distinguished Service Awards (DSA).

Surveys and studies

Psychological skills gained while rock climbing and kayaking helped participants navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, a study from New University of Otago, New Zealand, shows. The study was published in the journal Psychology of Sport and Exercise.

Young women and girls’ time spent in unpaid household work contributes to the gender pay gap, according to new research from the Universities of East Anglia (UEA), Birmingham and Brunel. The study was published in the journal Feminist Economics. The team examined data from the Young Lives project, which followed the lives of 12,000 children from India, Ethiopia, Peru and Vietnam.

Faculty news

Abhinay Muthoo, the former Dean of Warwick in London, will be visiting professor for Economics at Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics. He was also part of the academy’s Expert Series on ‘The Impact of Technology on the Economy, Society and Politics’, where he addressed students on the key causes of the wealth of nations.

Noida International University (NIU) appointed Mukesh Parashar as the new registrar.

Launches

Indian Educationist recently launched ‘The Canvas’ at the U.K. Parliament, to enhance awareness of the SDGs. The initiative was founded by Amreesh Chandra.

Singapore-based interactive tech platform Rookieverse programme announced its launch in India and has partnered with JKG International and Ramagya School in Delhi NCR, Saluja Gold International in Jharkhand and Wembley Academy to launch its programme.

Artist Camp organised

Genesis Global School recently concluded the fourth edition of its three-day Artist Camp. Artists showcased their painting styles and demonstrated techniques for students.’

Analytics as a career

Saveetha School of Management recently organised a guest lecture on ‘Analytics as a Career’. Praveen S, senior manager, AI and Analytics, Tiger Analytics, Bangalore, delivered the lecture.

Event Education Festival 2022

WWI’s School of Event Management recently hosted the third edition of the Event Education Festival, ‘Into the Future’. It unveiled advancing prospects in event management and aimed to provide aspirants access to various industry leaders.

Startup India and GITAM’s Ideathon Semi-Finals

SmartIDEAthon 2022 Challenge recently announced the top 32 teams set to compete it out on the semi-finals stage at GITAM (Deemed to be) University’s Vizag campus. Nine TN teams, six from Karnataka, five from Maharashtra, three from Delhi, and two from AP have made it to the finals. The semi-finals will be held on August 10 and the finale on August 11.

JKBS placements

JK Business School (JKBS) recently recorded massive placements for its PGDM Batch of 2022. Altogether, 96 firms participated in the final placement process and EY, KPMG, Nestle, Flipkart, Decathlon, and Ameriprise Financial were among top recruiters.

Careers in Metaverse

AjnaLens recently launched Ajna Creators Programme to pioneer the metaverse education and employment space and provide hands-on learning of key components such as XR, NFT, Digital Twin, Blockchain, and more. On successful completion of the six-month programme, students will be provided with AICTE Internship Certification. Also, AjnaLens will support students in placements or mentor them to build their own startup. The first batch of the course is starting on August 15.

Life skills workshop

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised a workshop on ‘Re-establishing Your Life Goals through Self-Motivation’ for the PGDM Batch 2022-24. Lifestyle coaches and motivational speakers Priya Kaul and Jeetendra Vishwakarma were the speakers.

GIIS starts Cambridge curriculum in Bengaluru campus

Global Indian International School (GIIS) Whitefield recently received full authorisation to run the Cambridge Assessment International Education at its Bengaluru campus. It will begin the three-year Cambridge Lower Secondary programme for classes 6, 7, and 8 this year and the two-year Cambridge IGCSE for class 9 and 10 next year.

Decode Startup Programme

Academic Heights Public School recently offered a Shark Tank-inspired start-up programme for class 9-12 students. The Decode Start-up Programme is a pan-India one to give youngsters an experience of entrepreneurship. Ten teams will be shortlisted and the top three will be awarded seed money for their ideas.