News from the world of Education: August 16, 2022

Asia Pacific Institute of Management opens admissions

ADVERTISEMENT

Asia Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi, is inviting applications for Admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Management Programmes in General (Dual Specialisations), Healthcare Management, Big Data Analytics, Banking and Financial Services and Marketing, MBA in Healthcare Management and M.Sc. in Big Data and Business Analytics courses.

Admission process: Through CAT /MAT/XAT/CMAT scores and personal interviews.

Deadline: August 31

ADVERTISEMENT

https://apply.asiapacific.edu

EduCrack workshops

EduCrack is hosting a series of free webinars for CAT and CLAT aspirants.

CAT PRO AD: Admissions and college selection for CAT on August 17, from 7 .00 to 9.00 p.m.

CLAT RESOLUTE: For those retaking the CLAT 2023 on August 20, from 5 .00 to 6.00 p.m.

Career in Law: For students of Class 11, who want to pursue Law, on August 27, from 5.00 to 6.00 p.m.

For details, visit, https://educrack.com/

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIM Lucknow has launched a 10-month Chief Marketing Officer Programme with Emeritus that will enable business leaders, aspiring and new CMOs to lead marketing innovation and business growth. For details, and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3SM1IVt

The institute also launched the fifth batch of its nine-month Executive Programme in Data Science. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3PmXHUm.

Students of the two-year MBA programme recently organised Vista 2022, the business summit at IIM Bangalore. The theme was ‘Dream, Dare, Deliver’. The event involved competitions, workshops and panel discussions with industry leaders, entrepreneurs and eminent personalities from various fields.

The Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship at the University of Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, recently partnered with the Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development at IIM Kashipur to organise an entrepreneurship conference on December 15-18. It aims to bring together scholars, entrepreneurs and other ecosystem participants. More information on the conference and submission details is available at http://iimkashipur.ac.in/icpeete22/

IIT Guwahati recently partnered with AICTE to develop solutions to problems of accessing water, electricity and internet for the AICTE-affiliated technical institutions in the northeast. The institute has resumed classes in physical mode.

IIT Delhi, through the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), recently announced a partnership with Koo to drive public awareness on air pollution. Also, the University of Queensland and IIT-Delhi Academy of Research recently celebrated its 100th enrolment.

IIT Madras recently partnered with National Institute of Siddha (NIS), a Centre of Excellence for Research and Higher Education in Siddha system of Medicine in Chennai, on training, research and clinical studies.

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), IIT Madras, recently introduced an online portal for GATE exam preparation, called NPTEL GATE Portal to aid students preparing for the GATE exam. The portal has been made freely accessible to all students, with CSR support from Amadeus Labs Bengaluru. NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs and IISc. Access the portal through https://gate.nptel.ac.in.

Researchers from IIT Mandi recently used AI-enhanced Operation Research (OR) tools to select wastewater management methods that meet the socio-economic needs specific to places and environments. The paper — authored by Atul Dhar, Associate Professor, School of Engineering; Satvasheel Powar, Assistant Professor, School of Engineering, and research scholars Shubham Dutt Attri and Shweta Singh — was published in the Journal of Cleaner Production.

IIT Kanpur and BHEL recently entered into an MoU to jointly work on the emerging opportunities in the Indian Defence and Aerospace sectors. The institute’s Students' Gymkhana recently hosted a book reading session by Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited. It also recently signed an MoU with National Payments Corporation for sharing knowledge on innovative ideas and to collaborate on the development of indigenous digital payments solutions.

MoUs and collaborations

Lenovo recently partnered with youth organisations across Asia Pacific to provide future-ready tech skills and access to technology to under-represented youth. Beneficiary partners include TNS India Foundation (TNSIF), Code Like A Girl in Australia and New Zealand, Waffle in Japan, and Solve Education! in markets across ASEAN, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Noida International University recently signed three MoUs with Universitas Sultan Ageng Tirtayasa, Banten, Indonesia; Physiotherapy School of Academy, YAB and Politeknik Aisyiyah Pontianak to upskill the medical students and faculty members of both countries.

The University of Sheffield recently partnered with the National Technical University of Ukraine, Kyiv, to help support staff and students who have been affected by the war in Ukraine.

ConveGenius, recently partnered with the Government of Uttarakhand to set up a Vidya Samiksha Kendra in the next six months to understand the educational impact of various interventions and how different academic and administrative factors contribute to improving student learning outcomes.

xQ recently partnered with Anand Niketan Maninagar Campus, Ahmedabad, and St. Kabir Indian International School, Gujarat, to set up video labs. The objective is to teach students from Classes 3 to 9 about the basics of video creation.

Launches

Invact Metaversity recently launched its part-time Finance Equity Research programme, which will run over 2-3 months. It requires 10 hours of coursework, group discussions and feedback per week. For details, visit, https://www.invact.com/

Anudip Foundation recently launched FuturPRO, aimed at preparing a global workforce with the proficiencies needed to future-proof their careers in an age of rapid technological change. It is supported by CSR partner Capgemini.

UpGrad Foundation recently launched ‘Vidya Shakti Champions’ (VSC) under the umbrella of its Vidya Shakti Scholarship (VSS) initiative. it aims to onboard 20,000 young female college students who will identify first-generation female learners and help them enrol as Vidya Shakti Scholars.

Scaler recently unveiled Scaler Neovarsity which will begin with an online Master of Science in Computer Science, offering specialisation in Software Engineering, AI and ML. For details, visit, https://www.scaler.com/neovarsity/

Scholarships and grants

Augustana University, South Dakota, the U.S., recently announces scholarships for Indian students in liberal arts studies. The scholarships are open for Fall 2022, across a wide range of programmes at the undergraduate level, in the university

Eligibility: Applicants must have a SAT score or an IELTS score of 6.0 or equivalent, a GPA of 3.0 to be considered.

Anant National University recently announced that its four-year undergraduate degree programme, Bachelor of Technology specialising in Climate Change, will be a member of the Solv(ED) community, a programme within MIT Solve. All students of Bachelor of the programme will be eligible for micro-grants and tailored support from Solve’s team. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3zPcxND

KIIT World School recently announced up to 100% merit based scholarship for new students of Class 11, who are excellent at academics, co-curricular and sports. For details, visit, https://kiitworldschool.org

Events

The Lexicon Schools, in collaboration with SkillSphere Education Ltd., recently hosted the Lexicon Model United Nations Programme (LEXIMUN) for students of The Lexicon Schools, Lexicon Alumni, Lexicon MILE and other CBSE Schools in and around Pune.

SAI International recently hosted the annual SAI Model United Nations Conference in a blended format. Over 720 delegates from six countries participated.

Praxis Business School recently celebrated its 16th Foundation Day with faculty and students at the Kolkata campus.

Digital classrooms were inaugurated at three schools of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) recently under the CSR initiative of ed-tech company Globus Infocom. Two more are in the offing.

Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE, recently inaugurated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ student exchange initiative at Lovely Professional University. The institution welcomed 52 students from different institutions in Andhra Pradesh at its campus.

Grand Master Pravin Thipsay, head of the Indian Contingent for the Olympiad, recently addressed GLIM Chennai students on Managerial Lessons from the Game of Chess. The lecture was part of the institute’s Beyond Business Talk Series.

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), Jaipur recently kickstarted ‘Aarambh’, its 10-day-long orientation programme for its new batch. The session began with a virtual tour of the university after which H.P. Singhania, Vice Chairman and MD, JK Paper Ltd.; and Member, Board of Management, JKLU gave his welcome address.

VES College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous) recently commenced its first academic session for autonomous courses. To apply, visit, www.ves.ac.in/vesasc

SNU becomes Institution of Eminence

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, was recently inducted under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and will now be known as Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University.

Marwadi University receives GEM5 rating

Marwadi University recently received the GEM5 rating by ASSOCHAM under its GEM Sustainability Certification Programme for sustainable and green building design and construction.