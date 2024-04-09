News from the world of Education: April 9, 2024

April 09, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

Events

Badruka School of Management (BSM) has launched a series of scholarships aimed for candidates from Northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to support talented youngsters pursue their academic aspirations. Eligible students may be granted up to a 100% tuition fee waiver, based on a comprehensive evaluation encompassing academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, as well as performance in entrance exams and interviews.

SVKM’s NMIMS Hyderabad School of Law hosted a Legal Conclave ’24 on the theme Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Navigating the Legal Landscape Together. Held in partnership it provided a platform for exchange between legal professionals and students on contemporary legal topics.

SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global) announced 100% placements for its Bachelor of Data Science programme. Recruiters included Woolworths Group, TPG Telecom, Greenstone Financials, Rassure, Resonate Solutions, and others.

The Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), a constituent college of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, inaugurated its Food Pod to give students an opportunity to learn the commercial aspects of operating a food establishment and hone their skills in culinary and operational management.

Monash University, Australia, has appointed Sunny Yang as Vice-President (International Engagement). She was earlier the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Global Partnerships) at the University of Newcastle,

Amity University hosted its annual tech Technicia 2024 at which speakers included Gopal Rai, Director General of Dhirendra Group of Companies (DGC), and Dr. Gopal Rai, a distinguished alumnus of IIT-Bombay.

The Design Village organised a workshop on Game Design. Titled From Near 0 to Hero, it had Ellis Bartholomeus, interaction and user experience designer, game developer and design thinker interact with students.

Technip Energies announced that the Technip Energies India Scholarship had been awarded to 100 female students pursuing STEM courses. Each student received a one-time grant of ₹30,000 to be used for academic purposes.

In association with Ethos, Saint-Gobain concluded the 18th edition Transparence 18.0, its architecture competition on the theme The Art and Science of Building Responsibly’ held in association with Ethos. In the architecture category, the winners were Srivibhu Viraj, L.S. Raheja School of Architecture, Mumbai; Qazi Shadman and Swaminathan Velraj, B M S School of Architecture, Bengaluru. In the interior design category, Suraj Ighe, Academy of Architecture, Mumbai; Yuktha K., RV College of Architecture, Bengaluru; and Ujwal Gowda B J, T.P. Soundarya and H.S. Khushi, Siddaganga Institute Campus, Tumkur, were the winners.

The Department of Optometry at Noida International University’s School of Allied Health Sciences organised a vision screening camp to celebrate World Optometry Week. Over 200 students participated.

IMS Noida organised Udbhav, a cultural festival in which students showcased their talents in music, dance, treasure hunt, art and other events. Simran, a second-year BBA student, was crowned Udbhav 2024.

A.M. Jain College, Chennai, hosted a convocation for its 2022 batch with 2,400 students receiving their degrees over two sessions. Dr. R Raman, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Chennai Region, and P.N. Vasudevan, Managing Director of Equitas Small Finance Bank, were the chief guests. Doulat Jain, Chairman of JITO International, JG Group, was the guest of honour.

Prof. Archana Shukla has been appointed as Director-in-charge of IIM Lucknow. An IIT Kanpur graduate, she was the inaugural chairperson of the Dr. Ishwar Dayal Chair for Futuristic Issues in the Behavioural Sciences from 2015 to 2017.

Zeeko concluded its Magical Leaders Programme, a peer-led education initiative designed for students from GD Goenka School.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Manipal inaugurated the Agilent Bio-LC Infinity II analytical system as a part of the MAHE Core Research Facility at Manipal Centre for Biotherapeutics Research. MAHE Bengaluru hosted ED.AI, a School Leaders Conclave, which saw over 60 principals and school leader come together to share their thoughts on using AI in education.

GITAM School of Business, Bengaluru, hosted an International Conference on Latest Trends in Business Management: Innovation, Technology, and Sustainability. Over 90 research papers from scholars from seven countries, were presented. Dinesh A.U., Director of HR and Admin at Rittal India was the chief guest. Speakers included Parthiban Bhavanisankar, Manager - Global Talent Outreach and Engagement at ServiceNow, and Prof. Raviseethamraju, Associate Professor at The University of Sydney Business School.

BIMTECH will offer eight professional courses (both online and offline) accredited by Chartered Insurance Institute – Accredited Professional Development Centre (CII APDC) (Conditional Status).

Counsel India, a practical online e-learning platform for psychology and counselling programmes in India, hosted its convocation, and a panel discussion with the heads of educational institutions, human resource professionals, mental health experts, and NGOs.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds organised a scholarship distribution ceremony at Mata Jijabai PG Girls College in Indore, extending support to 124 students.

MBD Group and AASOKA distributes essential books to support 60 students at JDN International School, Agra. Additionally, AASOKA also offered its digital learning resources to the school.

Arch College of Design Business Jaipur celebrated its 25th Foundation Day with an Open Days exhibition, featuring exceptional works by students, workshops, crafts demonstrations, and campus tours.

Acharya Bangalore B-School, in association with HR Success Talk and National Human Resource Welfare Association Trust, organised AURA 2024 to showcase business plan ideas presented by graduating students of ABBS to industry business and category leaders. Brig. Arun Dravid, entrepreneur and training and development expert and Mahipal Nayar, MD-CHRO Trelix India spoke at the event.

BML Munjal University hosted the second edition of the Women in Leadership (WIL) Conference 2024. Speakers included Shradha Suri Marwah, CMD, Subros and President, ACMA; Ritu Karidhal Srivastava Senior Scientist, ISRO; Mansi Tripathy, Vice President Shell Asia Pacific and Chairman Shell Group of Companies in India; Anita Gupta, Adviser/Scientist G, DST, Government of India; Shipra Bhalla Chowdhary Sr. Director-Government Affairs, SAP India; and Geetha Venkataraman Professor, Mathematics, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University.

Swechha, a Waldorf-inspired school in the campus of GITAM Deemed-to-be University in Visakhapatnam, celebrated its annual event Angadi. Creative displays, engaging activities, and food offerings were part of the event.

Students from Pearl Academy campuses across the country displayed their collections on the theme AI is Contagious as part of the latest edition of First Cut at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Bisleri International, in collaboration with The Centre for Environment Education (CEE), unveiled Towards Responsible Use of Plastics, a manual for schools promoting sustainable use of plastics through the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle. The book will be translated into Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, and Gujarati over the next three months for wider dissemination.

Researchers from Newcastle University, Royal Holloway, University of London and ETH Zurich have identified significant security, privacy, and safety issues in FemTech. The findings were published in Frontiers in the Internet of Things.

Rachna Sharma and Mouna Gupta, faculty members from KIIT College of Education, successfully completed the UGC-IKS Masters’ training programme, held at Central Sanskrit University, Bhopal, which brought together 100 faculty members, from colleges across India.

GradRight successfully concluded Masters of the Future, a competition hosted in collaboration with WashU Olin School of Business, Rutgers Business School, and HDFC Credila. Around 30 students participated.

The University of Sheffield has been awarded funding to establish a new Centre for Doctoral Training to will help students develop skills that are crucial for the future of UK manufacturing. It will be led by Sheffield’s Faculty of Engineering.

Miles School of Branding and Advertising hosted the ITCH Summit 2024 for its student and media and advertising aspirants from across the country. Speakers included Chandrakanth Salunkhe from theMacro Group of Companies and SME Chamber of India, Shekhar Naik, visually challenged cricketer; businesswoman Kalpana Saroj; entrepreneur Ankur Chawla; Sunitha Krishnan, founder of the NGO Prajwala; folk singer Nanjiyamma andJordIndian.

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Pune, announced a 96.96 placement for the academic year 2023-24. Recruiters included Accenture, ICICI, KPMG, PwC and Deloitte, among others.

Fateh Education conducted a study on the preferences of Indian students aspiring to study abroad. Of the 300 students surveyed, 84.6% of students expressed a strong desire to work in their study destination.

Students of International Media and Communication at Whistling WoodsInstitute celebrated Indian women cricketers through a mini podcast series on Women’s Day. The three-part audio series titled Beyond The Jersey delves into the lives of three iconic sportstars: Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Smriti Mandhana.

Canara Bank, in association with Christ Deemed University, Bengaluru organised an Inter-College Hindi Seminar and Translation Competition.

Awards and laurels

NIU achieved a score of 3.44 out of 4 in the first cycle of NAAC certification.

Roshni Patra, a first-year Psychology student at Ashoka University, won the gold medal in the 50 metres freestyle category at the 23rd National Para Swimming Championship.

Team Paraducks, led by Aakrit Agrawal, a Class 9 student of Cathedral John Connon School, Mumbai, has qualified for the FIRST Robotics World Championship to be held in Houston, Texas, later this month. The team comprising 20 students from nine different Mumbai schools, triumphed at the Haliç Regional Championship in Istanbul, Turkey.

Praneeth Kilari and Virinchi Deevi, first-year B.Tech students in Computer Science and Engineering, KLH Bachupally, Hyderabad, completed the International Geospatial Data Analytics Programme at the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand.

MoUs and partnerships

GITAM (Deemed-to-be University) partnered with The Future Kids School to facilitate a smoother transition for The Future Kids School graduates to higher education by making them eligible for scholarships to pursue UG programmes at GITAM across various disciplines.

University Living and National Indian Students and Alumni Union partnered at the NISAU India U.K. Education Conference 2024 in London to bolster support for Indian students pursuing higher education in the U.K and provide assistance and resources to help them.

SI-Global India collaborated with universities in Australia and New Zealand such as Macquarie University, Australian National University, Griffith University, La Trobe University, Auckland University of Technology, Waikato University, the University of Canterbury, and Victoria University of Wellington to offer Indian students opportunities to pursue high-quality higher education abroad.

Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) and Sommet Education have collaborated with Accor to unveil the Indian Talent Development Initiative, which will sponsor 16 deserving individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds to enroll in ISH’s Intensive Culinary Arts Programme and Intensive Pastry and Bakery Programme.

In partnership with the Chartered Institute of Investment Banking Institute (CISI), eClerx conducted training sessions for the faculty of 45 MBA and graduate colleges in Mumbai and Pune.

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya partnered with Sahaj to help students in rural India access its courses on www.sahaj.co.in and prepare for competitive exams such as IIT-JEE, NEET and CUET.

