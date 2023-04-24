News from the world of Education: April 24, 2023

April 24, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

Vishwakarma Awards 2023

Maker Bhavan Foundation announced the return of the Vishwakarma Awards for Engineering Innovation.

Who can participate: UG and PG students from Science and Engineering colleges across India can form interdisciplinary teams (up to four members) and collaborate to develop an innovative, commercially viable product with a fully functioning prototype.

What it entails: Shortlisted teams will get financial support to build their prototype, mentorship from domain experts, and a platform to showcase their solutions. The teams selected for the best product design and most innovative solution in each of the three tracks will be awarded Rs. 1 lakh. Those who wish to further develop their prototype into a marketable product may be selected for the MBF Innovation Fellowship with maximum support up to an additional Rs. 2 lakhs, released based on milestones defined mutually.

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3mSThMP

PGDM programme

Thakur Global Business School, Kandivali, has opened admissions for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme. To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/43XTiQ8

Five-year Medical Degree Pathway in India

Ramaiah Group of Institutions, in association with St. George’s University, Grenada, is accepting applications for its five-year Medical Degree Pathway in India.

Eligibility: Average 80% (Biology, Chemistry, Maths, Physics, English) in Class 12 board exam from a recognised board. For IGCSE students, minimum three subjects with As and Bs in Biology, Chemistry, and either Math or Physics; Biology, Math, or Physics can be accepted at AS level with strong non-science third A Level. For IBDP students, a minimum score of 32 points is required; 3 HL science subjects recommended; minimum of 2 HL subjects required, which must include Chemistry and Biology; results five or higher. 7.0 overall and 7.0 on all bands in IELTS and Password Skills or 94-101 overall on TOEFL (24-26 Reading / 24-26 Listening / 23 Speaking / 27-28 Writing); 65 overall and 65 in each band in PTE – Academic (Pearson). No MCAT required to apply.

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3mRU68H

IILM University opens B.Tech. admissions

IILM University invites applications for its B. Tech programme in Computer Science and Engineering, Information and Technology Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics and Food Technology. Applicants will be selected through an entrance exam (on April 28) and an interview.

Eligibility: For B. Tech CSE/IT/Mechatronics, applicant should have passed 10+2 examination with Physics and Maths as compulsory subjects and one subject from Chemistry / Computer Science / Electronics / Information Technology / Biology / Information Practices / Biotechnology / Technical Vocational Subject / Engineering Graphics / Business Studies / Entrepreneurship, as per latest norms of AICTE. Obtained at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST) aggregate. For B.Tech. Biotechnology, applicant should have passed 10+2 exam with selection based on minimum 50% marks (45% for SC/ST) in Class 12 with best of three subjects (comprising of Physics and Biology / Biotechnology / Botany Zoology as compulsory subjects and any other third subject with highest score.

Deadline: April 27

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3GZnccS.

TDV opens admissions for UG and PG programmes

The Design Village, Noida, invites applications to its Bachelor of Design (Graphics and Communication Design, Interaction Design (UX/UI), Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile Design, Transport and Mobility Design) programmes and Master of Design (Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile, Graphic and Communication Design) courses and M. Des. Integrated Programme (Space and Interior Design, Graphics and Communication Design). Candidates also have to clear the TDV Design Entrance Test, followed by an interview, for all.

Eligibility: Those who have passed or will appear for the qualifying exams under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognised Board of Education such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE. For M.Des, admissions will be based on the marks obtained in UG, supported by relevant work experience.

Entrance test: May 21

Deadline: May 19

More details at https://bit.ly/3mTWifO.

The TDV also recently partnered with Les Ateliers Alix, Paris, to promote understanding and goodwill, strengthen cultural ties, and broaden student experience and horizons.

IET India Scholarship

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) invites applications for the seventh edition of its IET India Scholarship Award, which carries a combined prize money of Rs 10 lakh.

Eligibility: A full-time regular UG Engineering student (any year) from an AICTE/UGC approved institution; all regular credit courses must have been cleared in a single attempt; marks should be at least 60% aggregate for the semesters cleared so far or corresponding to CGPA of at least 6.5 in a 10 point scale.

Deadline: June 3

For details, visit https://bit.ly/40yHUr0

Summer camp at Lexicon

Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management and The Lexicon Institute of Media and Advertising are jointly offering a week-long summer camp to help students master several trending skills in the Hospitality segment as well as learn to make exciting YouTuber videos. From May 2 to May 6. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/43TVVmd and https://bit.ly/41ILbFy

FIIB offers FPM

Fortune Institute of International Business, New Delhi, offers a three-year Doctoral Programme, Fellow Programme in Management (FPM).

Eligibility: Master’s degree or equivalent with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade points from an AICTE-recognised institution OR a five-year integrated Master’s degree in Business Administration, Tourism Management, Business Economics, Commerce or allied domains related to Business and Management with at least 60% marks or an equivalent grade point from an AICTE-recognised institution OR a graduate degree with professional qualifications like CA, CS and ICWA, OR a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade point average. Those in the final-year of their Engineering may also apply.

Aptitude exam: JRF/NET by UGC or CSIR or CAT/MAT/GMAT/XAT/ATMA or Research Aptitude Test (RAT) conducted by FIIB

Visit https://www.fiib.edu.in/ for details.

IIM Rohtak offers PGP in Sports Management

IIM Rohtak invites applications for its Post Graduate Programme in Sports Management.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree (in any discipline) and must be able to demonstrate an interest in sports. Work experience in the relevant field will be an added advantage. The selection process will include Sports Assessment Aptitude Test (online mode) and Online Personal Interview.

Deadline: July 18

Details at https://bit.ly/41P2lkz

Propel Pitchfest23 at BMU

BML Munjal University will host the fourth edition of Propel Pitchfest23, on April 27 and 28 where startups and student ventures from across India will pitch their ideas to a jury of investors and founders, receive feedback, gain recognition, and win exciting prizes. It is open to all startups across the country, including students and especially women. For details, visit https://www.bmu.edu.in/.

Student Internship Programme

Deliveroo recently announced its first six-month paid internship programme for graduating college students in India. Selected students will join the IDC on a full-time basis after completion of their graduation in July. In addition to the internship programme, IDC is currently hiring for several vacancies. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3mZHg8w

PFH German University opens applications for MBA

PFH German University has opened applications for its MBA programme.

Eligibility: First-class Bachelor’s degree, fluent communication skills, command over technical knowledge, and eagerness to have a global career. GRE, GMAT, and so on, are not required. The university will conduct tests and interviews based on students’ profile.

Deadline: June 15

To apply, visit www.pfhindia.com

News from the IITs and IIMs

Researchers from IIT Mandi led by Arpan Gupta, Asshave ociate Professor, School of Engineering, proposed a 2D metamaterial-based foundation for protecting buildings against earthquakes. A paper co-authored by Arpan Gupta and research scholars Rishabh Sharma, Aman Thakur and Preeti Gulia was published in Scientific Reports.

IIM Bangalore is launching the TCI-IIMB Supply Chain Sustainability Lab, a new sustainability lab at the campus, dedicated to the area of Supply Chain Management in partnership with the Transport Corporation of India. The institute also hosted its 48th Convocation during which 673 students graduated from different programmes. Mohit Goyal and Nuhad Bardai, students who graduated from the two-year full time Post Graduate Programme in Management programme, have gained admission as international non-graduating students at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU), under the India Connect @ NTU Visiting Research Fellowship Programme.

IIM Kozhikode’s one-year Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership, recently achieved 100% placements across sectors such as manufacturing, technology, automotive, retail, finance, healthcare, public sector, and family business.

Events

Genesis Global School was recently certified with Eat Right School certification by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. It also helped organise a panel discussion-cum-workshop on the Implementation of NEP in IPSC member schools.

FICCI FLO Mumbai recently launched Young Women’s Entrepreneur Programme under which girl students will be taken through over 100 hours of sessions with founders, peer-to-peer learning, hands-on experience ships, online learning, project work, and ideation work.

The Tata Group felicitated 48 national winners of the 14th and 15th edition of the Tata Building India School Essay Competition. Over 7,500 schools with students writing in 13 languages covering more than 400 cities, participated.

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Chennai, in collaboration with Ecole Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (ENAC), France, launched an Advanced Master’s Programme in Aviation Safety Management. It focuses on training safety managers.

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) hosted its annual convocation ceremony and handed over certificates to 480 students across five management programmes. Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman of Axilor Ventures and co-founder of Infosys, was the chief guest.

MIT-WPU recently launched the Ramcharan School of Leadership (RSoL), which aims to shape the next generation of corporate leaders by offering programmes on topics such as leadership styles, communication, conflict resolution, strategic planning, and team building.

BITS School of Management recently hosted its convocation for the founding class of 2021-2023 where 137 MBA students received their degrees in the presence of Chief Guest Uday Kotak, Managing Director and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank. The convocation was presided over by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, BITS Pilani.

Orchids The International School inaugurated a polyhouse facility and a new auditorium at its Bachupally branch. A horticulture curriculum, titled Little Green Fingers, will be taught from Classes 1 to 10 and will include theory and practical classes.

The Placement Cell of School of Law, NMIMS, Indore, conducted Lex Finesse: The Legal Workshop to provide students with insights into various relevant topics in the legal profession.

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Bengaluru, hosted its 14th convocation where 191 graduates received their diplomas.

JK Lakshmipat University conferred the JKLU Laureate Award to Padma Vibhushan Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, former Director General of CSIR and Chairman of the National Innovation Foundation. Also, the university hosted the Jaipur Design Week 2023 with workshops, panel discussions, and film screenings of students’ work.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, visited ATLAS SkillTech University and interacted with Design students, who showcased their projects about sustainable product design, zero waste fashion and cutting-edge visual effects, all created on the Apple Product Ecosystem.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and KidZania Mumbai offered experiential learning to 30,000 students from municipal schools. Students got an opportunity to polish their creativity, imagination, and develop decision-making skills.

Masters’ Union has announced µ.AI, a ChatGPT-powered regenerative AI platform to create an adaptive learning experience for its students.

Ekya Schools has collaborated with the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) in its Bee Hotels initiative. Students from all five branches of Ekya will look after the hotels during the summer vacation

MediSage hosted virtual case-based discussions in India for PG medical students. Finalists from JJ Medical College, KEM Medical College, MGM Medical College and Nair Medical College competed against each other on stage.

Sharda University inaugurated the Jain Study Center in Greater Noida Campus. Along with this, Sharda Health City Superspeciality Hospital was also inaugurated

Lovely Professional University achieved an overall ‘h-index’ of 100 in SCOPUS database of research publications of universities across the world.

Veative participated in Bett UK at ExCel London and showcased one of the world’s largest immersive educational libraries to educators and students from across the world.

The research team at the University of Hull, Hull York Medical School, and the Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust recently devised a project to improve the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer with a focus on the investigation of pancreatic lesions called ‘cysts’. Professor Anthony Maraveyas, Professor in Cancer Medicine at Hull York Medical School, and Honorary Consultant in Oncology at Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, led the research team.

CuriousJr enabled students from various locations in Goa to learn coding and develop various apps on their mobile.

ICRI recently successfully completed its placement drive and has secured 100% placement success in BBA/MBA Aviation courses with top recruiters across the country.

KL Deemed-to-be University organised an international workshop on autism in collaboration with APCOST-Vijayawada, SBI Regional Office, Mangalagiri, International Brain Research Organisation (IBRO), France, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

The team from Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management showcased their idea of Smart Vehicle Health Management using IoT and emerged as the winner of Continental’s second edition of the #Fiction2Science student Hackathon where over 50 universities participated.

JAGSoM conducted its 27th convocation ceremony for the graduating Class of 2023. The Chief Guest was Sanskriti Dawle, co-founder and CEO of Thinkerbell Labs.

Amity Institute of Information Technology hosted a 49-hour Tech-Hack, which focused on women’s safety, smart education, health care, smart cities, and sustainable development. Fifty-four participants from 13 teams participated.

KCG College of Technology instituted KCG Space Technology Centre to encourage students to gain knowledge of satellite and space systems and use them for societal benefits.

IMS Noida recently hosted a Kavi Sammelan event to promote and preserve the country’s rich tradition of poetry. Poet Neel Gorakhpuri was present. Students from different clubs recited poems in various languages, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, and Bengali.

Scientists from The George Institute for Global Health recently conducted a study on the psychological reactions of youngsters to the twin crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. It has been published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia (https://bit.ly/3Lkn21t).

Suguna Foods organised the Suguna Feeds Innovative Intellects, a two-day rural marketing contest in collaboration with PSG Institute of Management. With over 75 entries from colleges across the country, the event aimed to provide a platform to understand rural marketing and the agro-food sector.

CorStone organised an event in Delhi to highlight the need for immediate policy action for promoting inner well-being and health among adolescents. The organisation joined hands with the Bihar Government to enhance adolescent wellbeing in the State.

MoUs and collaborations

The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) invited 71 colleges to sign an MOU for researchers to serve the country better for the prevention and cure of citizens under the banner One Family One Health.

CleverTap partnered with Barefoot Edu Foundation to promote STEM education by setting up labs across low-fee private schools in Mumbai. Six of the 12 labs will be exclusively for girls.

Religare Enterprises Limited signed an MoU with the Army Wives Welfare Association and announced that it will extend its support to five more Asha Schools for specially-abled children across India.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, and UNICEF-YuWaah, partnered to address skilling and employment challenges among youth in India, within the umbrella of the approved Government of India-UNICEF Country Programme Document 2023-2027.

Zell Education partnered with BML Munjal University to offer integrated programmes to students starting from the July cohort to complete ACCA with certain exemptions to fast-track the certification.

HCL Foundation, in partnership with the Centre for Environment Education (CEE), launched a national-level Generation for Climate Action (GENCAN) initiative to promote awareness and knowledge of climate action for students from Class 6 to 12.