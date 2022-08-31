National Institute of Open Schooling refutes Arvind Kejriwal claim on launching India's first virtual school

Clarification follows the launch of the Delhi Virtual Model School by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which he claimed was "India's first such platform".

PTI New Delhi
August 31, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media to launch virtual school for students across the country. Photo: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal via PTI

The first virtual school in the country was launched in 2021 by the Centre and not by the Delhi government on August 31, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With reference to certain media reports regarding the claims of India's first virtual school being launched today. It is informed that the first virtual school of the country was already launched by Union Education Minister in August last year," the NIOS said.

The clarification by the NIOS came following the launch of the Delhi Virtual Model School by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which he claimed was "India's first such platform".

He also announced that students from across the country will be eligible for admission.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"At present there are more than 7,000 study centres affiliated with NIOS which are dedicatedly providing academic support and more than 1500 study centres providing support in skill based vocational courses to the learners of NIOS Virtual Open School. Live interactive classes shall be conducted by these study centres accredited by NIOS," the open school said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
school
Delhi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app