Scholarships: November 20, 2021

20 November 2021 14:33 IST

Information on scholarships

Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd provides financial aid to students to continue their education and proceed towards a career of their choice.

Eligibility: Students who have passed class 10 with at least 75% marks or class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2021 board exams can apply to pursue their higher secondary, Graduation, Engineering, and Diploma courses. Annual family income must be less than ₹5 Lakhs per annum.

Prizes and rewards: Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of up to ₹30,000 per year for up to four years of studies, depending on their current level of education.

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/KISF1

COVID Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Programme

The programme supports children who are left vulnerable and with very little or no financial support owing to a COVID-led crisis in their family.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students from class 1 to graduation who have lost parent(s)/earning family member since January 2020 or whose earning family member has lost job.

Prizes and rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year and mentorship benefits

Application: Online

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/CCSP1

Tata Innovation Fellowship

This fellowship aims to reward scientists to find innovative solutions to problems related to health care, agriculture, and other allied areas.

Eligibility: Open to those below 55 years who hold a Ph.D. in Agriculture, Life Sciences, and Veterinary or a Master’s degree in Medical Sciences or Biotechnology or equivalent. Candidates must be Indian nationals or have spent a minimum of five years in India, and hold a permanent position in an organisation/institute/university engaged in research and development.

Prizes and rewards: ₹25,000 per month and a contingency grant of ₹6,00,000 per annum

Application: Online and Offline application by post to: Dr. Deo Prakash Chaturvedi, Scientist-C, Room No 814, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Floor, Block-2, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi -110003

Deadline: November 30

b4s.in/edge/TF27

