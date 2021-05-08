Scholarships available

08 May 2021 13:01 IST

For meritorious students and women engineers

National Scholarship Scheme (SAKSHAM) HRDM, 2021

The Human Resource & Development Mission invites applications from meritorious students.

Eligibility: Open to candidates between 16 and 40 years of age who have completed Class 10, Class 12, graduation, post-graduation, any degree or diploma.

Advertising

Advertising

Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹6,000

Deadline: May 15

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/SSH8

INAE Woman Engineer of the Year Award 2021

Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) aims to recognise and honour deserving women engineers, who have made outstanding contributions to any field of engineering and technology in India and may serve as role models to budding women engineering professionals in the future.

Eligibility: Open to women engineers between 40 and 60 years who are citizens of India and working in India. The nominee need not be an INAE Fellow but if soshould not be a member of the INAE Governing Council during the year of the award.

Prizes and Rewards: ₹2 lakh and a citation

Deadline: May 15

Application: Via post only

b4s.in/edge/NWA4

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECS Scholarship 2021-22

HDFC Bank supports meritorious and needy students belonging to underprivileged sections of the society. It will be given either on the basis of merit-cum-means or family/personal crisis.

Eligibility: Open to students who are Indian nationals and either studying between Class 6 and 12, or doing a Diploma, Undergraduate or Postgraduate (including professional and non-professional) course. For merit-cum-means based scholarship, the students must have passed previous qualifying exam with at least 55% marks and annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹2.5 lakh. For a need-based scholarship, the students must be facing a personal or family crisis that has occurred during the past three years, due to which they are unable to continue bearing the cost of education and are at risk of dropping out.

Prizes and Rewards: Up to ₹75,000

Deadline: July 31

Application: Online

b4s.in/edge/HEC9

Courtesy: buddy4study.com