News from the world of education: May 18, 2021

18 May 2021

CareerLabs introduces CLAPP

CareerLabs has introduced CLAPP (CareerLabs Assured Placement Programme) for Engineering graduates of 2020 and 2021. This programme aims to provide high-quality placements by upskilling students on the latest validated skills in the areas of Embedded Systems, Data sciences, IOT, Full Stack Development, UI and UX Design. With an aim to make this accessible, the platform is also offering up to 60% scholarships. Interested students will have to appear for the C.L.E.A.R test, which will be based on their aptitude and foundational engineering knowledge. Students who clear the test will be awarded scholarships. All engineering graduates and final-year students are eligible to take the test, which will be conducted free of cost. More details at https://careerwizard.thecareerlabs.com/

Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, Mahindra University, offers two new M.Techs

Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, Mahindra University (ECSE-MU), Hyderabad, invites applications for admissions for two new M.Tech. programmes in Autonomous Electric Vehicles (A-EVs) and Computer-Aided Structural Engineering (CASE) commencing from the academic year 2021-22.

Eligibility: For M.Tech. in Autonomous Electric Vehicles (A-EVs), B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering or Electronics and Communication Engineering or Instrumentation Engineering ins mandatory. For M.Tech. in Computer Aided Structural Engineering (CASE), B.E./B.Tech. in Civil Engineering is mandatory. Bachelor’s degree should be full-time from a recognised University/ Institute with a minimum aggregate of 60% or equivalent grade. All applicants with a valid GATE percentile score of 80 and above will face an interview. Those with GATE percentile score of less than 80 have to write a written test to be conducted by ECSE-MU.

Last date: June 15, 2021

More details at www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in

Aakash Institute students do well in Indian Olympiad Qualifiers

Students from Aakash Institute have performed well in the Indian Olympiad Qualifiers in Math, Physics, Biology and Chemistry. In the Biology exam (IOQB), five students were in the Top 10 with Dhiren Bhardwaj securing AIR 1 and Anshul AIR 2. Others were Sahil with AIR 6, Darsh Kaustubh AIR 8 and Divyansh Soni AIR 10. Anshul and Vaibhav Bajajwere selected in the (IOQC) Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Chemistry; Pravar Kataria Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Physics (IOQP) and Anmol Arichwal, Ayan Goswami and Mayukh Chowdhury) in the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO).

UBS students set up tracker for COVID resources

Seven management students at Mumbai's Universal Business School (UBS) have launched a COVID task force to share verified and crucial leads on COVID resources like plasma, oxygen tanks and availability of hospital beds in 13 pandemic-hit states across India. The students have been feeding verified leads into a Google spreadsheet on a platform called Linktree. This information is corroborated and updated every 24 hours. People can access the information https://linktr.ee/EnactusUBSCovidResources or scanning the QR code available on UBS’s social media platforms.

MU-SoM opens applications for B.A. and B.BA programmes

Mahindra University’s School of Management (MU-SoM) has announced three-year interdisciplinary B.A. and BBA degree programmes in Economics and Finance, Digital Technologies and Computational Business Analytics from the academic year 2021-22 in association with Cornell University’s SC Johnson School of Business, the U.S.

Eligibility: 10+2 or equivalent from any statutory board with 80% or equivalent grade for the students from IB or other approved Boards or students with valid SAT scores. For admission to the B.A. (Economics & Finance) and BBA (Computational Business Analytics) programs, Mathematics as a subject is mandatory in the 12th grade.

Last date: May 20, 2021

More details at www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in

Edufiq to teach AI

Juana Technologies, a consultancy and training service provider in the education sector, has introduced Edufiq, an Artificial Intelligence courseware designed to hone the cognitive skills of students from Class 5 to 10. Edufiq is a game-based and experiential learning platform that teaches and trains children in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and upcoming technologies. For students of Classes 5 to 7, AI education is imparted through a game-based learning approach, wherein the concepts of AI are taught through a gaming platform called Minecraft; while older students are taught advanced concepts of AI through a trademark Microprocessor Kit developed by Edufiq.

R. Ashwin is BridgeLabz’s Brand Ambassador

BridgeLabz, the job-specific skilling and employment marketplace for high-tech job seekers and employers, has joined forces with cricketer, R. Ashwin. A graduate in B.Tech. in Information Technology, Ashwin has come on board as the company’s brand ambassador and will represent BridgeLabz in various capacities.

British Council’s Summer School programme

British Council has announced the 11th edition of its Summer School programme that helps parents from across India give their children the confidence and tools to succeed in an evolving world. Fully online, British Council’s #CraftingFutures Summer School programme has been designed to enable participants improve their core communication skills while discovering their own style and talents. This year’s theme is #Crafting Futures and the modules have been designed for children between five and 17 years, segregated in age groups of 5-6 years, 7-12 years and 13-17 years to ensure age-appropriate learning and tasks.

Dates: May 24 to June 5

More details at https://www.britishcouncil.in/english/courses-children/summer-school-yl

The Homeschooling Kit from Saar Education

Saar Education introduces The Homeschooling Kit, to help children build build 21st Century skills, especially the 4Cs — Communication, Collaboration, Creativity and Critical Thinking. This kit will aid parents to create an

environment that provides opportunities for skill-based learning to take place at home. The modules use innovative

strategies and modern learning technologies that help integrate cognitive and social skills while focusing

on content knowledge. Visit https://www.saareducation.com/home-schooling for more details.

KSPP signs an MoU with TSIC

Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP), GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad ,has signed an MoU with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), an initiative by the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, Government of Telangana, to create a robust, world-class ‘Social Innovation’ (SI) ecosystem in the state. The MoU focuses on research areas pertinent to social innovations to facilitate state-of-the-art understanding of SI business models and decision making. Students of Kautilya will also be engaged through research opportunities and capstone projects with TSIC and its sister organizations to provide hands-on experience.

iSchoolConnect launches new products

iSchoolConnect Inc., an AI-powered company based in the U.S. and India, has launched a series of products catering to the global education industry thatl everage cutting-edge AI-technology to assist institutions scale virtually in their fight against COVID-19. The developed products help institutions resolve an entire spectrum of pain points ranging from assisting high-school counsellors/advisers to guide students make better career decisions to helping graduate and undergraduate students practice for their upcoming job interviews.

Whistling Woods International announces dates for third round

Whistling Woods International (WWI) has announced the dates for the third round of entrance examinations for its August 2021 intake. WWI is accepting applications from film and media aspirants for its full-time degree, post-graduate and diploma courses for Filmmaking, Acting, Animation and Game Design, Media and Communication, Fashion Design, Music, Visual Communication Design and Event Management.

Last date: May 24, 2021.

Visit www.whistlingwoods.net to apply