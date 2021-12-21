News from the world of education - December 22, 2021

21 December 2021 13:06 IST

Information on courses, admissions, webinars, research, partnerships and more

APU opens admissions for PG programmes

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, announces admissions to its full-time two-year Postgraduate programmes in Education, Development, Public Policy & Governance and Economics and to the one year LL.M. in Law and Development. The University provides need-based scholarships, based on the family income of the students, on tuition, accommodation and food. Anyone with an annual income less than ₹7 lakhs can apply for a scholarship. Applications are online and students will be selected based on a written test and personal interview. Last date to apply is February 28, 2022. For details visit https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/ or call +918971889988 or write to admissions@apu.edu.in

PG Certificate in Cybersecurity

Advertising

Advertising

MIT xPRO, a professional education programme from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has launched a 10-month Post Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity in collaboration with Emeritus in India. This aims to meet the increasing demand for trained talent in the field of cybersecurity. The programme starts on December 30, 2021, and has a fee of $ 3,500, with flexible payment options and discounts for multiple enrollments. Visit https://bit.ly/3E8c4pVfor more details. Last date to apply is December 29, 2021.

IIT Gandhinagar to host Camp CogSci

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar’s Curiosity Lab and Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences are hosting an online camp to introduce Cognitive Science, Artificial Intelligence and Neuroscience to children, teachers, and parents. Aimed at school students from Classes 8 to 12, besides teachers, parents, and scholars of education, the objective of ‘Camp CogSci’ is to generate excitement, curiosity, and have fun during learning. The sessions are aimed at introducing students to the professional and educational possibilities that exist today within the field of Cognitive Science. ‘Camp CogSci’ will be held from January 7 to 9, 2022. Interested candidates can register using the following link https://www.curiositylab.iitgn.ac.in/camp

British Council Holiday Camp

British Council will host its annual Holiday Camp 2021 that offers theme-based courses to help students improve their communication skills through exciting activities like acting and storytelling. The course is divided into three weeks with a new theme each week for children between seven and 17 years. Students can enrol for one week or all three weeks depending on their interest areas. For more details and to register, visit: https://bit.ly/3H20Sgt

Edu Brain Academy opens admissions

The Edu Brain Academy School of Design has opened admissions for UG, PG and diploma-level courses. It offers programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design, Interior Architecture & Design and Fashion technology in collaboration with national and international universities. Eligible students can apply online and offline. Due to the COVID-19, there is no entrance exam. The admission process will be a personal interview. Last date to apply is March 31, 2022. For details, visit http://www.edubrain.in

Masterclass on online learning

Great Learning will host a free one-hour masterclass on ‘Demystifying Online Degrees: Myth vs Reality’ on December 23 from 5.00 pm. Dr. Dhimant Ganatra, Deputy Director at JAIN Online, will provide a holistic view on the benefits of online learning, why it is popular nowadays and clarify misunderstandings. To attend, register at https://bit.ly/3H20KgZ

BITSoM to launch Ideas Festival

BITSoM announced its inaugural Ideas Festival to be held in January 2022. The festival aims to be a strategic platform for business leaders, academicians and entrepreneurs to discuss, reflect and re-imagine the future. Conceived in partnership with Founding Fuel, it will span four weekends in January with networking lounges, student booths, and opportunities for asynchronous engagement. Speakers include authors, business leaders, and academicians from BITSoM and the London Business School. Visit www.bitsom.edu.in for details.

Annual Conference of Cognitive Science

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Mind Brain Center is hosting the eighth edition of the Annual Conference of Cognitive Science (ACCS8) online from January 20 to January 22, 2022. The three-day event will bring together more than 300 scientists and academic scholars from India and around the world to present their research findings. Participation is free but registration is mandatory. For more, visit www.amrita.edu/accs8

mySEAT 2021 launched

myClassroom launched “mySEAT 2021”, a Scholarship Eligibility-cum-Admission Test for students in class 8, 9 and 10 to prepare and secure a seat in IIT, AIIMS, and top engineering and medical colleges of India. The exams will be held in two stages for each class: a written exam and a personal interview. More details at https://myseat.myclassroom.digital/

AdtU hosts job fair and HR conference

The Assam down town University (AdtU) Guwahati recently held the 7th edition of its annual AdtU Job Fair for students across India. The fair had 3,500 job seekers and recruiting companies like Adani Group, Dabur, Byjus, Britannia Ltd, Marico Ltd, Topcem, Hike Education, Radisson Blu, Narayana Hospital, Lulu Group India, and others. AdtU’s placement cell also conducted a National HR Conclave featuring a plethora of industry experts as guest speakers at various sessions.

Avani Prashanth to receive Global Child Prodigy Award 2022

Avani Prashanth, a 15-year-old student at Greenwood High has made it to the ‘Top 100 child prodigies’ across the globe and has been selected for the prestigious “Global Child Prodigy Award 2022” for excellence in golf. The award will be presented at a ceremony in Dubai in February 2022.

Soil testing device from IIT-Kanpur

Researchers at IIT-Kanpur have developed a portable soil testing device that can detect soil health in just 90 seconds through an embedded mobile application. The device was developed by Prof. Jayant Kumar Singh from Department of Chemical Engineering, Pallav Prince, Ashar Ahmad, Yashasvi Khemani and Mohd. Aamir Khan.. The technology titled Portable Soil Testing Device viz. “Bhu Parikshak” has been transferred to AgroNxt Services Pvt. Ltd. for manufacturing through a licensing agreement.

SP Jain student selected as Schwarzman Scholar

Manthan Shah, a fourth-year student of SP Jain’s Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme, has been selected to join the 2023 cohort of Schwarzman Scholars and will head to Beijing in August 2022 to commence a one-year Master’s programme in global affairs at Schwarzman College, Tsinghua University. Applicants were evaluated for their leadership qualities and potential to bridge political and cultural differences between China and other countries.

Orchids hosts Maths Olympiad; student shines

Orchids The International School celebrated the birth anniversary of mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan by hosting the first edition of the Ramanujan Math Olympiad. The winner will be declared on December 22, the birth anniversary of the math wizard.

Dhathri.S, student of Class 6, Orchids The International School, Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru, won Gold medal in Taekwondo Indo-Nepal Internationals held in Delhi in November.

IIIT-Delhi hosts Delhi Digital Conclave

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) hosted its third Delhi Digital Conclave (DDC) on the theme of Climate Action for a Sustainable Urban Future (DDC '21) recently. The conclave brought together practitioners, researchers and experts working on digital technologies and public policy, along with students and concerned citizens. An art exhibition on climate change and the future of the planet was also organised.

IIM-Kozhikode inducts 14th batch for EPGP

IIM-Kozhikode organised an online induction ceremony for the 14th batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP 14) More than 500+ candidates have registered for this year's programme. The EPGP is a two-year Master’s programme in management offered on Interactive Learning (IL) platform and was recently ranked at 101+ Rank globally as per the latest QS World Rankings for Executive MBA Programmes.

IMS Noida hosts personality development workshop

IMS Noida PGDM & MIB Department organised a personality development for students to improve general awareness and strengthen critical thinking. Senior Director Dr. Kulneet Suri and Dr. Pooja Sehgal, Head of Department, shared inputs. The workshop was attended by students, faculty members, and other staff.

ARCH College is Knowledge Partner for CII India Design Summit

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) held the 21st CII India Design Summit, with ARCH College of Design & Business as knowledge partner. The virtual event comprised panellists from all fields to reflect the broader sphere of design influence and deliberate on circular economy’s role to bring a globally inclusive sustainable culture. Archana Surana, founder and director of ARCH, spoke as a panellist on Role of Design Education in Circularity. The summit will feature a digital exhibition of design-led organisations and institutes until December 25.

Samsung E.D.G.E concludes

Samsung concluded the sixth edition Samsung E.D.G.E., with over 5,000 students from 20 top institutions participating in the pan-India campus programme. Raghav Talwar, Abhinav Nahata and Kush Ganatra of Team AKR Menders from IIT Madras took home the first prize of Rs. 400,000 and Samsung’s flagship smartphones. Team Purple of ISB Hyderabad, won the second prize of Rs 200,000 and pre-placement interviews with Samsung. Team Trifecta of FMS Delhi came third and was awarded a cash prize of Rs100,000. This year too, the programme was conducted virtually and the finale was attended by Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung SWA, and other senior leaders of Samsung India.

IISER Bhopal researchers develop microbicide

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal, comprising members from the groups of Prof. Saptarshi Mukherjee, Department of Chemistry, and Dr. Chandan Sahi, Department of Biological Sciences, have developed a safe and easy procedure to produce silver nanomaterials that can be used as antimicrobial agents. The details and results of the work have been published in the journal of the American Chemical Society, ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces. The paper has been authored by Subhajit Chakraborty, Preeti Sagarika, Saurabh Rai, Dr. Sahi, and Prof. Mukherjee.

Tribute to Dilip Kumar

Students and staff of Whistling Woods International (WWI) paid tribute to the legendary actor Dilip Kumar on December 11, his birth anniversary. Actors Saira Banu, also Dilip Kumar’s wife, and Dharmendra graced the occasion. The highlight was the inauguration of the hyper realistic mural painting of Dilip Kumar.

i-Skill initiative

IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation (IPTIF), a Section-8 company established by IIT Palakkad with support from the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India, has launched the ‘i-Skill’ initiative to train two million youth in cyber-physical systems by 2030. As part of this initiative, IPTIF’s Skill Development Ready Centers (i-SDRC) will be established in Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges besides Industrial Training Institutes. To become an IPTIF Skill Development Ready Centres (i-SDRC), apply at https://tinyurl.com/i-SDRC

IIT Mandi hosts Himalayan Startup Trek

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi’s Technology Business Incubator concluded the fifth edition of its annual flagship event, Himalayan Startup Trek (HST) in partnership with IIT Mandi iHUB and HCI Foundation. Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, was the chief guest. HST 2021 hosted the ‘Startup Grand Challenge’ in which over 300 startups, innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs participated.

Programme on social media marketing

IMS Ghaziabad organised an AICTE-ISTE sponsored online induction/refresher programme on “Social Media Marketing” recently. The keynote speaker was Dr. Shweta Srivastava, Head Digital Marketing, Dr. Reddy Laboratories. Other expert resource speakers participated along with Dr. Urvashi Makkar, Director, IMS Ghaziabad.

Gurucool raises investment

Delhi-based ed-tech start-up Gurucool has raised investment from an Indian-American angel investor, Parvez Jasani (CEO, Zulie Venture Inc.) and FreeFlow Venture Builders, in the Pre-Seed round of $150,000. Founded in 2019, Gurucool is an educational networking platform that offers a suite of phygital tools to connect learners and educators.

Swarnim students interact with Gujarat CM

Student entrepreneurs from Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University, based in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, presented their ideas to Chief Minister Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel, during an interaction at his residence. Some of the presented included recycling and reusing plastic bottles, a herbal formulation to remove surface microorganisms and pesticides from fruits and vegetables, a herbal spray to relieve menstrual cramps; remedies for skin infections like eczema and ringworm, among others.

EuroSchool students shine

Eight Students of EuroSchool North Campus have bagged various medals at the Karnataka State Level Taekwondo (ITF) Championship-2021 organized by the Taekwondo Association of Karnataka. Yashas P. Raju bagged gold medals while Aditya P. Raju won eight. Deekshith Raj won a gold and two bronze medals, Harsh Joshi a silver, Haveesh Alanki and Akshaj Subramanian won bronze. Zara Anjum won gold, and Tamanna S. won a gold, silver and bronze. All these students aspire to participate in the Olympics as one of their long-term goals.

Workshop on SNAP

CATKing Educare hosted a workshop for students preparing for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP). The session made students aware of the exam pattern, registration dates and an in-depth understanding of the various concepts and subjects. Anisha Mukhija, student mentor, focused on preparation strategy, tips and tricks to be used.

Rishihood University inaugurated

Rishihood University held its inauguration ceremony recently at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The event took place in the presence of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Founding Chancellor and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu and members like Motilal Oswal, Dr Chinmay Pandya, and Ashok Goel were also present.