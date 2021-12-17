News from the world of education - December 17, 2021

17 December 2021 10:17 IST

Mahindra University invites applications for Ph.D. programme

Mahindra University, Hyderabad, announces admissions for the Spring intake of its Ph.D. programme in Engineering, Applied Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences for the 2022 academic session. Full-time Ph.D. scholars will get an assistantship of ₹25,000 per month plus free boarding and lodging in the MU campus. They will have to perform Teaching Assistantship of eight hours a week. Last date to apply December 24, 2021. For further details, visit https://bit.ly/3GLhDfM

Scholarships at Strathclyde

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is offering the Faculty of Science Masters Scholarship for International Students 2022/23.Scholarships of between £4,000 and £5,000 are available to new international students joining a postgraduate taught masters degree in the Faculty of Science at the university and will be awarded on a competitive basis to candidates who demonstrate excellent academic performance (current and/or previously gained) and any relevant extra-curricular or professional experience. Deadline for application is July 31, 2022. For details on eligibility and more, visit https://bit.ly/324lghO

Masterclass on Case Studies

Great Learning will conduct a masterclass on ‘How to Solve Case Studies’ on December 22 from 7.00 p.m. The one-hour live session is free and can be attended by those who want to understand how to approach case studies, analyse the data given and solve them. Dr. Pavankumar Gurazada, who has a graduate degree from IIT Bombay, an MBA from IIM Bangalore and Ph.D. from IIM Lucknow, will provide a holistic view on how to solve complex case studies, tools and methods that are required to solve them and more. Register at https://bit.ly/30u73KA

Diploma in Forex and Risk

The educational wing of Mumbai-based MVIRDC World Trade Center will conduct a four-month virtual post-graduate diploma in forex and risk management. The curriculum will cover three modules - Foreign Exchange, International Trade Finance and Risk Management and the course will culminate in a one-day hands-on Bourse Game featuring ‘Trading in Currencies and Quoting for Merchant Transactions’. Register at https://forms.gle/U5k2oomEadW2eJYSA

Orphicy to host ONSET in January

Ahmedabad-based ed-tech start-up Orphicy will hold its Orphicy National Skill Evaluation Test (ONSET) online on its app (available on Google Playstore and Apple Appstore) on January 2, 2022. Apart from awarding prizes and scholarships to students, it will assess the overall skill set of students and be followed by a personal counselling session. An overview of the Orphicy Flipped Learning approach and various courses offered will also be available.

Blockchain course

Jetking Infotrain introduces a UGC-approved Advance Diploma in Blockchain, which is suitable for both technical and non-technical graduates. This 13-month programme consists of live projects, industry case-studies, mentoring sessions, masterclasses by technical experts and more. The curriculum includes Fundamentals in Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Networks, Smart Contracts, Future of Blockchain: challenges & opportunities, Business Applications, New Generation Technology, Python basics and data structures.

VidyaGyan opens admissions

The VidyaGyan Leadership Academy has opened its admission process for the academic session of 2022-23 to allow meritorious, economically underprivileged, rural students of Uttar Pradesh access best educational opportunities. A free, residential school by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, VidyaGyan will select students to study in Grades 6 and 7 at its two campuses in Bulandshahr and Sitapur. More details are available at http://www.vidyagyan.in/admissions/ For any queries, applicants can call a toll-free helpline number 1800-102-1784.

UBS launches the Happy Campus Project

Universal Business School Mumbai has launched a ‘Happy Campus Project’ that aims to reduce factors that can be common barriers to student learning and to create a happier environment on campus that drives the overall growth of students and improve their overall experience by maximising factors that ensure engagement. This will involved workshops and sessions on mental health and well being. The ‘Happy Campus Project Room’ will allow students to take a Happiness Break and spend time in silence with mandala sheets, listening to music, reading, doing puzzles or writing down their thoughts.

At Oxford University Press

Oxford University Press India (OUPI) organised a webinar on “Reading Strategies to Crack Your Exams” earlier this month. Shefali Ray, ELT Consultant and author, shared insights and important tips to improve reading strategies for better exam outcomes.

Oxford University Press (OUP) also announced the launch of the NEP-aligned revised edition of Oxford Advantage for students of Classes 3-5. A panel discussion was held in which Dr. Madhuri Parti, Director-Academics of Aravali Foundation; Sonal Pinto, Director of Ryan International Group of Institutions; Shanti Krishnamurthy, Director-Academics & Administration, Chinmaya International Residential School; Ramya Venkataraman, Founder & CEO, Centre for Teaching Accreditation (CENTA); and Sumanta Datta, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India, participated

TERI SAS hosts convocation

TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS), New Delhi, held its 14th Convocation recently at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre (IHC). Prof. K. VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, was the Chief Guest. During the ceremony, 23 scholars received their doctoral degrees and a total of 253 graduands received their Master’s in niche and diverse programmes offered by the institute.

Second round of BAJA SAEINDIA 2022 begins

Chitkara University is hosting the virtual round of BAJA SAEINDIA 2022 at its Punjab campus. The 15th edition of this event has received 203 entries from over 185 Engineering colleges in India. Students have to conceptualise design, build, test and validate a single-seater four-wheeler. The preliminary round was conducted in September and a physical round will be held in February-March 2022. The current second round will be held on a digital platform involving static as well as dynamic events.

WWI hosts masterclass

Whistling Woods International (WWI) hosted the cast and crew of Hum Do Hamare Do, for an exclusive masterclass session. The team comprised WWI alumni Abhishek Jain, director and writer; Amey Deo, associate director; Amit Desai, associate producer; Shraddha Thorat, production team, Sohel Sanwari, sound editor along with renowned actor Ratna Pathak Shah. The hybrid session was moderated by Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Vice President & CTO, WWI. The panellists shared their experiences of working on the film.

Pearl Academy launches D School of Business

Pearl Academy announced the launch of the D School of Business (DSoB) powered by London School of Business & Finance (LSBF). DSoB will offer business and management programmes rooted in three ‘Ds’ - disruption, design thinking and digital. and undergraduate programmes in fashion and lifestyle business management with specialisations in fashion and luxury business, postgraduate programmes in fashion business marketing and merchandising with specialisations in merchandising and fashion entrepreneurship and post-graduate program in luxury business. Students enrolled in global pathway programmes can opt to take credit transfer to Pearl Academy’s academic partner institutes in Germany and Canada.

Celebrating the Sun

Shiv Nadar School and the Indian Youth Nuclear Society (IYNS) are collaboratively organising a scientific awareness event, ‘Educational Boot Camp 2021’ on the theme ‘Let us celebrate The SUN’. The month-long camp, launched on November 15, had inter-school competitions, projects and sessions to delve deeper on the subject of the sun and understand its potential and history from both scientific and ancient perspective. The culmination was virtual visits to the world’s largest Fusion Reactor in ITER, France, and the Saint Michael Observatory, France.

Indo-Japan connect

The Mizuho India Japan Study Centre (MIJSC) at IIM Bangalore hosted Venkataraman Sriram, CEO, Cocreate Inc., Ex-Country Head of Infosys Japan, and the Vice President of the Indian Commerce and Industry Association, Japan (ICIJ) during a webinar for the centre’s flagship lecture series ‘Tatsujin-Speak’. Titled ‘India–Japan Business: A Practitioner’s Perspective, From the Man Who Built Infosys Japan’, the session saw Sriram share various lessons from his experience of building the Infosys business in Japan and the Asia Pacific.

Surveys and reports

Study Group recently conducted a survey with 600 pathway, undergraduate and postgraduate students studying in the UK and identified that, while employability is an important outcome for all students, international students’ support needs differ from home (UK) students. Some of the points that emerged were: More international students already know their desired career field; the top three career fields for international students are Business; Computer Science & IT; Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals; international students rated themselves less confident and prepared for employment. The full report can be found at https://bit.ly/3GK24F6

A new report called ‘Enabling Successful School to Work Transitions’ by Quest Alliance, supported by H.T. Parekh Foundation, has identified 11 key 21st Century skills and spotlights opportunities and models to integrate them into the secondary school ecosystem. The report highlights the rise of ‘gig’ opportunities, greater job potential with the move to a greener economy and the mushrooming of work opportunities in peri-urban areas and small towns with the expected shift in production and supply chains to these locations.

A new survey by Codingal has shown that a significant majority of online coding teachers are satisfied with their earnings while pursuing their passion to teach. Of those surveyed, 84% agreed that online teaching platforms have helped them monetize their passion of teaching coding, while 75% also expressed satisfaction with their income. The platform conducted this survey among 250 teachers across India last month.

Amity to collaborate with ICFRE

Amity University signed a MoU with the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to make its existing collaborative research activities and partnership stronger. The MoU sets an understanding between ICFRE and Amity Universities and Institutions (AU) to collaborate in applied research programmes, capacity building and knowledge sharing on forests, biodiversity conservation, ecosystems, climate change vulnerability, climate change mitigation and adaptation and livelihood of forest dependent communities and other subjects mutually agreed between both the organisations.

IMS Ghaziabad to host AICTE-UKIERI workshop

IMS Ghaziabad has been nominated to host a four-day AICTE-UKIERI Workshop on ‘Leadership and Management Training’. Over 150 academic leaders will participate and provide delegates with an overview of the key leadership and management challenges facing educational practitioners today, with a focus on the application of effective leadership and management techniques and their beneficial impact on departmental and institutional performance.

New appointments

BYJU’S announced the appointment of Rachna Bahadur as the Senior Vice President to lead its Global Expansion plans. She will lead the overall planning, strategy, and roadmap for BYJU’S expansion in new and existing markets and also be responsible for strengthening the footprint of BYJU’S recent acquisition of EPIC in the US market.

Whistling Woods International announced the appointment of Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director at Sony Pictures Entertainment Films India Pvt. Ltd., as an Independent Director to the board from November 2021. He will support the execution of the institute’ growth and development strategy and vision.

Cuemath announced several new senior appointments as it continues the reorganisation of its leadership team. The company has appointed Samir Kulshresth as CFO, Nisha Popli as CHRO, Janardan Singh as Chief of Sales, and Anushray Gupta as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Samir and Nisha have joined Cuemath already, with Janardan and Anushray’s appointments effective from January 2022. Vivek Sunder was appointed CEO in October.

#SHEStem Season 2

Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week 2021 celebrated #SHEStem Season 2 with Insta-Reels Challenge. Held in collaboration with the Indian government’s flagship Atal Innovation Mission, Office of Science & Innovation & Team Sweden, with support from the Sweden Consulate in Mumbai, the event centred around discussions over creating innovative offerings, coupled with creative, diversity and sustainable solutions for the ongoing global problems. The event began with a welcome address by H.E. Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India and was attended by Dr. V.R. Lalithambika, Director at Human Space Programme at ISRO; Darja Isaksson, Director General of Vinnova; Neha Satak, CEO of Astrome; Yasmina Ganse, COO of Spowdi AB; Ayesha Chaudhary, OSD, Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India; and Annica Sunnman, Managing Director, Nexer India. Thirteen-year-old Sanchi Bansal from Delhi won the She STEM Insta-reels challenge with her idea of using technology to produce clean energy and solve climate related issues.

NIIT Ltd launches paper on GCCs

NIIT Limited announced the launch of its thought paper titled “Learning Reimagined – Catalysing GCC’s Transformation.” The paper delves on the changing vision of GCCs in India and the talent necessary to meet their transformation agenda. It also touches upon the case studies of outcome-driven interventions, and how learning designs, methods and frameworks must evolve with the changing needs of a GCC, and foster innovative thinking.

NITI Aayog and Bharti Foundation launch Convoke 22

NITI Aayog in partnership with Bharti Foundation launched Convoke 2021-22, a national research symposium that aims to address challenges in imparting education and strengthening its quality with special focus on all teachers, educationists, heads of schools across India. Through this platform, teachers, heads and principals of government schools and teachers from the Bharti Foundation network will be encouraged to use research-based solutions through scientific approach, and showcase their efforts taken at the grass-root level in improving learning outcomes.