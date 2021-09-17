News from world of education - September 17, 2021

17 September 2021 11:00 IST

Information on courses, admissions, partnerships and more

Scholarships at University of Birmingham Dubai

The University of Birmingham Dubai announced scholarships for Indian students domiciled and living in India. The University of Birmingham Dubai adheres to the same teaching standards and values as the Birmingham campus and students receive the same internationally recognised ‘University of Birmingham’ degree certificate. Once the student has submitted the application and, if they receive an offer from the university, the value of the scholarship will be advised based on predicted grades or on meeting the offer conditions. Applications for Fall 2021 are open. For details, visit https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/dubai/study/apply/index.aspx or email dubaiqueries@contacts.bham.ac.uk for scholarship details.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) offers JEE (Main) based scholarships

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) will roll out meritorious scholarships based on JEE Main scores for candidates seeking admission to B.Tech programmes at the institute. Candidates obtaining higher percentiles in the JEE Main exam are qualified to apply for the scholarships. 15% of seats are reserved for JEE candidates and these candidates can avail of other scholarships under defence, sports, and SC/ST categories. For more information, visit https://set.jainuniversity.ac.in/btech-admissions-in-bangalore

Imarticus Learning to collaborate with BIMTECH and launches centre in Dehradun

Imarticus Learning has entered into an agreement to collaborate with the Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) for live online programmes: PGDM online with specialisations in New age finance and Data Science and PGDM online (Executive). The programmes offer the convenience of acquiring a BIMTECH PGDM online degree from anywhere in the world.

Imarticus also opened its 15th branch in Dehradun and will offer CIBOP, PGA, and Banking and Wealth Management courses. Ganesh Joshi, Cabinet Minister in the Government of Uttarakhand, was the Chief Guest. Following the launch, the platform also conducted a career counselling fair for recent graduates, those pursuing their higher studies, and professionals with under five years of experience.

BridgeLabz launches Tech Employability Quotient

To mark Engineer’s Day, BridgeLabz launched BridgeLabz Tech Employability Quotient (BTEQ), a score that will determine the preparedness of a fresh engineer to get a development job. Engineers who have completed their education can appear for the online MCQ style randomised tests daily. The candidate’s knowledge and competencies in five areas — Terminal commands and GIT , Programming Constructs, OOPS Concepts, Java Programming and Web Development — are assessed and results will be out every week. Apart from the opportunity to get a job through BridgeLabz, top scorers will get up to 50% scholarship on the Bridgelabz Fellowship Programme.

Practically launches new Scan Anything feature

Experiential learning app Practically has launched a new feature called ‘Scan Anything’, which can recognise pictures, questions, exercises, proofs and other material from textbooks, magazines, newspapers and present linked curriculum information on the app to encourage students to learn from their surroundings. Currently, the feature covers course content from textbooks of Classes 6-10 across major boards like NCERT, CBSE and state boards of AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and is expected to cover all other major boards and content for Classes 11 and 12 by the end of 2021. The Scan Anything feature embedded in the Practically app is available for free download on the Play Store and App Store.

Degree and PG Diploma programmes in vocational education to be launched on Gandhi Jayanthi

The University of Trans-disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology (TDU) is launching vocational education programmes leading to Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) and Post-Graduate Diploma degrees. These programmes, inspired by Gandhiji’s Nai-Talim, are based on work-integrated training and are fully apprenticeship/internship enabled empowering students with the ‘Earn-while-you-learn’ feature. Students will also have the option to exit the B.Voc. programme at the end of the first or second year with a Diploma/ Advanced Diploma certification respectively, in line with the National Education Policy 2020. For details of courses and eligibility, visit vep.tdu.edu.in

Scaler to hold Career Fair

Scaler has announced the second edition of Career Fairs, to be held on September 18 and 19. This virtual placement drive allows learners to showcase their skills to some of the leading tech companies in the country. Scaler will also conduct a career counselling session for the graduating batch of software engineers. Scaler Learners will get the opportunity to hear first-hand experiences of top engineering leaders in India, including Sathish Vaidyanathan, Senior Director-Software Development at Paypal and Jayesh Sidhwani, Head of Growth Engineering at Disney+ Hotstar. For more information, visit https://scaler.vfairs.com/

IIT-Jodhpur launched Thar DESIGNS

Under the aegis of the Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster, the Indian Institute of Technology-Jodhpur has launched Thar Desert Ecosystem Sciences Guided by Nature and Selection (DESIGNS), an initiative to conserve and restore the Thar desert, its minerals and medicines, and its flora and fauna by carrying out Ecosystem phenomics through transdisciplinary framework of Medical, Engineering, Environmental and Life Sciences. It could help evolve unique strategies for ecological conservation and restoration that ensures sustained livelihood for its inhabitants.

Tabla workshop for percussionists

The Pink Lotus Academia, an online and offline tutorial platform focused on Indian classical art forms and yoga,is conducting a tabla workshop for percussionists by well-known artist Yashwant Rajendra Vaishnav. Open to percussionists only, the workshop will be held on October 1, 2 and 3. Sessions will go on for 7-8 hours a day. For details of fee and to register visit https://thepinklotusacademia.com/

Educator’s Impact Award

Lighthouse Learning celebrated Teachers’ Day by honouring teachers in its network with the first edition of Lighthouse Learning Educator’s Impact Awards. The entries were judged on over 20 parameters, including impact on students/peers and contribution to the education board. The winner in the Pre-primary and Primary School category was Stuti Roy, Billabong High International School, Noida and the runners-up were Mariyam Inasha Rafeeu, Billabong High International School, Maldives and Pooja Lad, Billabong High International School, Malad. In the Middle and Secondary School category, the winner was Afreen Shaikh, EuroSchool Undri and the runners-up were Uma Venkataraman, Cambridge Public School, Bengaluru and Ruchi Zutshi, EuroSchool Airoli.

IMA reaches milestone in certifications

The Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, announced a milestone of awarding 100,000 CMA (Certified Management Accountant) certifications. The 100,000th CMA was awarded to Abdul Naser Parkar from Qatar. This comes just two years after IMA’s 100-year anniversary celebrations. The CMA helps finance and accounting professionals develop key skills such as strategic thinking, sensitivity analysis, scenario planning, and insight into the workplace. For more information, visit www.imanet.org

Lido Learning launches programme in the U.S. and Canada

Ed-tech company Lido Learning has launched its flagship Coding programme in the U.S. and Canada, while significantly ramping upits Middle East operations. The company has also launched its ‘Pair Learning’ methodology, with just two students in a class to enable deeper student-teacher interactions, focused learning, and real-time problem-solving. Lido Learning also plans to expand its offerings to the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia in early 2022 and to introduce Maths, Science, and English in all the geographies it enters.

Room to Read launches campaign

On August 15, Room to Read began a reading campagin #mainjahanseekhnawahan and has established 10 community libraries. Volunteers are taking regular reading sessions with children and issuing books for home. These centres help spread awareness on motivating children to continue their studies and helping parents support their children by providing a conducive environment of learning at home. During this Campaign, RtR provided different types of online and offline content to schoolchildren like flipbooks, read aloud Videos and audio home-based activity games to continue learning at home.

Sanskriti University hosts webinar and health camp

Sanskriti University’s School of Fashion Designing hosted a webinar on “Indian Crafts as a future of design with research and innovation”. The purpose was to sensitise students to India’s crafts heritage and how it can be a lucrative career option for the design Students. Dr. Rena Mehta, Associate Professor at IICD, Jaipur, was the key speaker. Chancellor Sachin Gupta, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rana Singh and several faculty members were also present.

Sanskriti Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital (SAMCH) hosted a health camp for girls under “Mission Shakti” to raise awareness about health and the importance of regular check-ups. During the health camps, a team of students conducted a free blood test for cholesterol, sugar, haemoglobin and blood pressure and gave information about diet, exercise and weight control.

IRM India Affiliate to collaborate with Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society

Institute of Risk Management (IRM) announced that IRM India Affiliate has entered into a wide-ranging partnership with the Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society (BCAS) to strengthen Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) education in the domain. Both organisations will collaborate extensively to nurture risk intelligence skills among budding and practising CAs across a range of areas. Under the partnership, the two organisations will leverage ERM education through IRM qualifications that can be pursued parallel with a CA course or professional career.

Coursera launches new initiatives in India and partners with UNext

Coursera announced a number of initiatives to accelerate growth and operations in India including partnerships with top-tier Indian institutions (including IITs and ISI), new enterprise customers, and introduced several platform innovations. Coursera also elevated its India operations to become the hub for the entire APAC region. With 12.5 million registered learners, India is already the second-largest market for Coursera. The country also ranked highest in new learner growth globally, adding 7.5 million learners since January 2020. India also leads in the adoption of Guided Projects, a hands-on learning experience that enables learners to build a job-relevant skill in less than two hours. Coursera will continue to expand this catalogue with Indian learners in mind, including Guided Projects from local employers.

UNext Learning has announced its partnership with Coursera to offer access to curated courses to their learners. With this collaboration, students who enrol in online degree programmes offered on UNext’s platform through partner institutions get access to over 7000 courses that have been specially curated for each programme by Coursera for Campus.UNext. Students will receive certification from Coursera on successful completion.

IIM-Bangalore’s programmes feature in global rankings

IIM-Bangalore's programmes have been ranked highly in two global rankings - Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools Survey recently. The one-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) is in the top 50 in the latest QS Global MBA rankings and in the sixth position in the Asia-Pacific region in Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools Survey. The B-School's two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) features in the top 50 in the latest QS MiM (Master’s in Management) Rankings.

Edtech companies raise funds

Overseas education company Leap, which runs LeapFinance and LeapScholar(www.leapfinance.com and www.leapscholar.com), has raised $55 million(INR 400 crore) in Series C funding led by Owl Ventures. The round also saw participation from Harvard Management Company, Inc, along with returning investors Jungle Ventures and Sequoia Capital India. Leap is building the infrastructure to enable students to pursue international higher education.

CollegeDekho has raised $26.5 million in an ongoing series B funding round led by Winter Capital Partners, ETS Strategic Capital, Calega and existing investor Man Capital and Rajeev Chaba. With this, the company plans to further improve its offerings for students and colleges, increase its investment in product and technology, expand internationally and grow new verticals like ed fin-tech and student accommodation.

Clever Harvey has raised $1.5 million in a pre-series A round. The funding round was led by TechNova Ventures along with Tom Varkey & Multiply Ventures and included the Company’s existing investor, Education Catalyst Fund.I n the next six months, the company will introduce a wider range of Junior MBA subjects and industry-partnered programs for teenagers, scale its reach through multiple distribution channels and expand to global markets.

Prof. Pradymuna Vyas appointed as Senior Advisor at Arch College of Design and Business

Arch College of Design and Business announced the appointment of Professor Pradyumna Vyas, noteddesign educationist and former director of National Institute of Design as its Senior Advisor, Design & Innovation. Prof. Vyas has been at the helm of design affairs and his career has been marked with several national and international milestones and accolades. During his tenure as Director, NID received the status of Institute of National Importance by the Act of Parliament. He also supported the formation of India Design Council, 2009, and launched India Design Mark in association with Japan Institute of Design Promotion (JDP) on the line of G-Mark.

SNU Chennai welcomes inaugural batch of students

Shiv Nadar University Chennai welcomed students of the founding batch through ‘Shubharambh’ orientation program. The selected students represent 10 states in the country and will be pursuing undergraduate degrees in four specialised programmes in the schools of Engineering and Commerce and Management. The orientation programme was inaugurated by R. Srinivasan, Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai, along with Dr. Kala Vijayakumar, Pro-Chancellor, and Professor Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, in the presence of Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL and Shiv Nadar Foundation, and Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies and Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation.

Apprenticeship Outlook Report released

The National Employability through Apprenticeship Programme (NETAP) from TeamLease Skills University launched the latest edition of Apprenticeship Outlook Report for July to December 2021. According to the report findings, around 45% of the employers are keen on hiring apprentices in the current half year (July to December). The report indicates a 4% increase in the intent compared to the previous half year (January to June). Out of the 18 sectors analysed in the report, 17 out of 18 sectors have shown has positive net apprenticeship outlook (NAO). From a city perspective, both metro and non-metro cities have been positive on the apprenticeship indicator, while some of the non-metros seems to exhibiting a higher intent to hire apprentices. In fact, Lucknow (79%) and Ahmedabad (69%) seem to be faring better than the metros. Amongst the metros, Chennai (65%) and Delhi (58%) are the most promising locations for apprentices.

Digital tutoring programme for rural children

Dharma Life launched Lighting Up Young Minds Learning (LUYM Learning) a digital tutoring programme for children in rural areas whose education has been impacted by Covid-19 disruptions across its network. The programme plans to reach over three lakh children in rural areas through varied activities. The programme deploys Dharma Life’s village-level female changemakers, called Dharma Life Entrepreneurs, to connect children with guided digital lessons. This aims to ensure the continuity of quality education, awareness of health outcomes and development of life skills for rural children through guided digital lessons.

Tablets distributed in Dharavi, Mumbai

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) has launched “Kotak Digital Learning Solutions” (Kotak DLS) to provide free online and offline education to Class 10 students studying in underserved localities of north-central suburbs in Mumbai. Kotak DLS is being implemented by Kotak Education Foundation (KEF), which supported the distribution of tablets with curated academic content. The Minister of Education, Government of Maharashtra, Prof. Varsha Gaikwad distributed tablets to students of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vidyalaya, Dharavi, supported by Kotak Education Foundation. The devices are being given to students and teachers from 71 schools operating in localities such as Deonar, Govandi, Chembur, Sion and Dharavi in Mumbai. KEF also conducted ed-tech training for around 6,000 teachers of partner and non-partner schools to build their capacities for sustainable digital teaching and learning practices.

Scholarship for COVID-affected students

Delhi-based Dr. Bhatia Medical Coaching Institute has announced a 2.5 crore scholarship programme for its students. It will offer a free scholarship to students who have lost their primary caregivers to the pandemic during the second wave of 2021. The student will be able to access the scholarship by submitting the death certificate of the deceased parent. More details at https://www.dbmci.com/

International students contribute to the U.K. economy

New research has revealed that just one year’s intake of incoming international students in the Sheffield Central constituency brings £313 million of benefit to the UK economy. The report, “The costs and benefits of international higher education students to the UK economy”, published recently by Universities UK International (UUKi) and the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), with research from London Economics, finds the benefits of hosting international students significantly outweighs the costs.

LPU moves up in NIRF ranking and concludes successful placement season

Lovely Professional University features among the top 100 educational institutions in the NIRF 2021 rankings. The University’s Architecture, Law and Pharmacy schools have been ranked among the Top 25 in the country and LPU has strengthened its ranking to 62 this year from 87 in 2020. The University’s Mittal School of Business has been ranked 37 in the country while the Engineering faculty has been ranked 66.

LPU also announced that its students have received more than 8500 offers during the pandemic. Despite students learning from their homes due to the pandemic, the university attracted top recruiters in the country. Over 1000 placement events were conducted this year. In a bid to celebrate the successful placement season, the students created a new Guinness World Records title for “The Largest Online Video Album of People Saying the Same Sentence”. The record has been officially confirmed and included in the Guinness World Records database.

MU-SoM welcomes its first batch on campus

Mahindra University School of Management (MU-SoM) welcomed its first batch of undergraduate students on campus in a day-long orientation program. Mahindra University has launched its School of Management in academic collaboration with SC Johnson College of Business, Cornell University, USA. A full house of 90 students from B.A. in Economics and Finance, BBA in Digital Technologies and BBA in Computation Business Analytics were welcomed by the Dean of MU-SoM, the Programme Heads, and Faculty. The students were addressed by the Professor Pradeep Racherla and Professor Nilanjan Banik, Major General(Retd.) Sukesh Rakshit and taken through a campus tour.

Student loan negotiation plan launched

GyanDhan has launched GyanDhan Allied, a student loan negotiation plan based on leveraging the power of unity. GyanDhan Allied allows students going to pursue postgraduate courses abroad to use collective bargaining to attract banks to compete for their loans and offer lower interest rates. Joining GyanDhan Allied is free and there is no obligation to take the deals they negotiate. For details visit https://www.gyandhan.com/

Certificate course on Export Import Business

A three-month Certificate Course on Export Import Business is being offered under the auspices of MVIRDC World Trade Centre Mumbai. The online course has five modules with case studies by shedding light on new concepts and updating and preparing participants in the arena of international trade. This career-oriented course will provide insights on overseas markets, marketing methods, documentation, finance, insurance, shipping and logistics as well as importing goods from other countries, foreign exchange and regulations pertaining to exports and imports. To enroll, register at https://forms.gle/6F51Q9u84UtZK8uEA

British Council reopens Teaching Centres in Chennai

British Council announced the re-opening of its Teaching Centres in Chennai for adult learners and launched two diverse courses — myClass and Skills for IELTS. Both will be delivered in-person only, at the British Council’s English Learning Centre. The myClass course will be available in the three options: ‘Everyday English’, ‘Workplace English’ and ‘Spoken English’. Skills for IELTS, on the other hand, is a specialised preparatory course for learners to work on necessary skills, such as listening, speaking, reading, and writing, to ace the IELTS exam. For more details, visit: https://www.britishcouncil.in/english/courses-adults/myclassroom and https://www.britishcouncil.in/english/courses-adults/Skills-IELTS

Global Dental Academy launched

The Global Healthcare Academy, founded by Dr. B S Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman of HCG Hospitals, recently launched the Global Dental Academy, along with Bengaluru-based maxillofacial surgeons Dr. Girish Rao and Dr. Anand Krishna. Keynote speakers were Dr. Austen Smith, President of the British Association of Oral and maxillofacial Surgeons, U K. and Dr. Jayakar Shetty, Vice Chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka. Dr. Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, India and Dr. K S Nagesh Former Principal RV Dental College and Director Public Health, RGHUHS were the Guests of Honour. The institute will offer a range of courses and conduct workshops and hands-on practice courses. For more information, visit www.globaldentalacademy.org