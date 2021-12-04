News from the world of education - December 4, 2021

04 December 2021 13:00 IST

Talanton 2021 for students

Neeyamo has announced Talanton 2021, its flagship conference for students to network, participate, and learn from industry leaders. To be held on December 10, the aim is to provide students with the opportunity to participate in competitions and present their work live to a panel of distinguished judges and be awarded for their outstanding work. To register visit https://talanton2021.nowvirtual.live/register/

BSACIST launches online programmes

B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology announced the Introduction of UGC and AICTE approved Online MBA and MCA programmes. The aim is to provide an alternative mode of education that is affordable to all, especially to those who seek higher education at flexible time. For details www.online.crescent-institute.edu.in

Team Saaf Water wins global prize

Team Saaf Water — comprising Manikanta Chavvakula, a second year undergraduate student from FLAME University, Hrishikesh Bhandari from IIT Madras, Satyam Prakash from IIT Madras, Sanket Marathe and Jay Aherkar —were the global winners of the IBM Call for Code Global Challenge 2021. A panel of eminent leaders in sustainability, business and technology awarded Team Saaf Water the grand prize of $200,000. This is the first Indian team to ever win the title. Saaf Water is an open-source AI-IoT platform which will help in timely monitoring of groundwater and informs authorities as well as the community about water quality along with purification methods for consumption. It also predicts when the water quality will go bad and helps reduce dependency on manual test kits or lab tests for approximate assessment.

TVS Credit Services and IIT-M sign MoU

TVS Credit Services Limited and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to design and boost innovation programmes and carry out joint research activities in the areas of management and financial inclusion. This partnership aims to provide technology solutions in the space of Fintech and Data Science and a seamless ecosystem between industry and academia for leveraging analytics and technology.

IIT Roorkee celebrates 175 years

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee began its 175th year celebration on November 25 in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The institution was begun in 1847 as the first engineering college in the British empire and has many initiatives in engineering education, research and development (R&D), societal impact, and international collaborations to its credit.

Creative Galileo partners with Periwinkle

Creative Galileo announced that it has partnered with Periwinkle by Jeevandeep Edumedia and will have publishing rights to Periwinkle's e-learning content. This will pave the way for an immersive and unique learning experience for young children and make the process engaging and fun. Creative Galileo recently raised $2.5 million in seed funding and has tie-ups with Big Animation, Amar Chitra Katha, Periwinkle, Shermaroo, Toonz Animation, and others.

Principals’ Symposium held in Bengaluru

Learning for the sake of pure joy must be inculcated in the students, said Prof. (Dr.) Y.S.R Murthy, Founder Vice Chancellor of RV University, Bengaluru, addressing a gathering of school directors, principals, and teachers from over 430 CBSE schools during the first general body meeting ‘Principals’ Symposium’ of Bangalore Sahodaya Schools Complex Association (BSSCA). The event also witnessed the first award felicitation ceremony.

Discussion on mental health

The Centre for Public Policy (CPP)Indian Institute of Management Bangalore recently hosted a discussion on the book, Asylum: The Battle for Mental Healthcare in India, by Daman Singh. The talk, moderated by Dr. Allen P Ugargol, Associate Professor of Practice, Public Policy, IIM-Bangalore, covered the evolution of mental healthcare in India, the journey under British rule, changes post-independence, the challenges, the bright spots and the way forward.

IDP hosts Education Conclave 2021 Season 2

IDP Education completed the second season of its Education Conclave 2021 in November. The virtual conference saw more than 30 industry stalwarts and keynote speakers from around the globe and was attended by over 7000 students. It focused on the latest developments, changes and innovative solutions adapted to facilitate the smooth delivery of higher education, along with insights on sought-after study destinations such as Australia, the UK, the USA, Canada, and Ireland.

MU School of Law hosts webinar

Mahindra University School of Law organised a webinar on 72 years of Constitutional Democracy: Merits and Demerits to commemorate Constitution Day. Justice B. Chandrakumar, retired Judge of AP High Court, and Prof. (Dr,) Inukonda Thirumali, renowned academician, were the speakers.

JAIN Online welcomes first batch

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), welcomed its first batch of students recently. JAIN Online offers UGC-approved online degrees and specialised programmes to students and working professionals. The ceremony was held on a virtual platform, and 15,000 students were inducted for the academic year 2021.