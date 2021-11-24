News from the world of Education: November 24, 2021

24 November 2021 15:38 IST

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, and more...

European Higher Education Virtual Fair (EHEVF) India 2021

The sixth edition of the European Higher Education Virtual Fair (EHEVF) India will be held from November 24 to 26 through a 3D virtual platform that will connect European higher education institutions with Indian students. One hundred and twenty higher education institutes from 24 EU Member States including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, and more, will be present at the fair. Universities including Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, Ireland; Wageningen University and Research, The Netherlands; Aarhus University, Denmark; Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium, and more, are participating. Students can interact with European universities through webinars, live chats, video calls and learn about higher education opportunities. Those interested, register at https://bit.ly/EHEVF2021

Great Learning’s Introduction to IELTS workshop; Advanced Certificate Programme in Sales

Great Learning will host an ‘Introduction to IELTS’ workshop, in collaboration with the British Council on November 27 and 28 from 11:00 a.m. onwards. The session is free of cost and will be moderated by British Council faculty. and To register, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/3016370443280/WN_cYmaIX43TZiPLAeULz8C6Q

Great Learning also launched a 15-week online Advanced Certificate Programme in Sales to provide learners with dedicated career assistance in terms of interview and resume preparation, career guidance, job opportunities, and interview guarantee. Last date to register is November 25. For details, mail, acp-sales@greatlearning.in

Design challenge

Vedantu and Canva recently launched a design challenge in India, with a design bootcamp to educate school students in the 6-18 age group on creativity and design thinking. Students are required to submit a design on the them #GoingBackToSchool, with the templates available on Canva for Education. Students can visit Canva.com and create an account. Students under 13 can share their design link with a teacher or parent and ask them to submit the design. Those who are 13 and above can directly submit their design link in the application form. Details at https://www.canva.com/competitions/india-creativity-challenge/

FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam

The FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) will be held on December 26, for students of Classes 5 to 11. Deadline to register is December 23. Register online at http://www.fiitjee-ftre.com or download the FTRE App from Google Play Store. For mobile registration, visit, www.fiitjee-ftre.com/mobile Offline registration is also possible at the nearest FIITJEE Centre. The registration fee for the exam is ₹ 500/- (inclusive of Tax as applicable) For more information, visit www.fiitjee-ftre.com

Applications open for Northumbria University pathway

St George’s University (SGU), Grenada, West Indies, recently announced that admissions for aspiring doctors are open for the Northumbria University pathway, which offers international students a chance to live in Newcastle upon Tyne, while completing up to 50% of their degree in the U.K. Applications are open for the academic year, starting in September 2022. For details, visit www.sgu.edu.

Enabling Digital Equity

Pi Jam Foundation launched CodeMitra on Children’s Day to enable digital equity to tackle critical issues of digital inequity and solve relevant skills gap. Through this open-sourced and free platform, students and teachers can access high quality Computer Science education and an avenue to express and create with technology. Contextualised to the Indian audience, the content uses Hindi for now and will soon be available in other regional languages. It is available as web and application for android phones.

Antler India Fellowship

Antler India recently launched the Antler India Fellowship, a 16-week programme along with a $20,000 grant, to enable students to turn their start-up ideas into a business. Focussed on promoting entrepreneurship as a viable career option for students, it encourages ideas in the earliest stages. Fellows can use the grant to scale their start-up idea or even pay off their student loans, should they choose to pursue entrepreneurship full-time. They also gain access to a hands-on programme, facilitated by domain experts and founders, spanning idea validation, user research, product, engineering and marketing. The pan-India programme is open to students from any university. Additionally, students who have deferred placements to actively work on a start-up idea can apply. for details, visit, https://www.antler.co/india

MBA admissions open

BML Munjal University (BMU) recently announced the opening of admissions for the two-year full-time MBA programme under its School of Management (SOM). Available specialisations include Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Business Analytics, Operations and SCM and Entrepreneurship. Deadline for early admissions is January 12. For details on eligibility and procedure, visit www.bmu.edu.in

International Med-Tech Innovation MBA

Hebrew University of Jerusalem invites applications for its International Med-Tech Innovation MBA. Students must apply through the Rothberg International School website Open to students with business and non-business backgrounds with an average of 82 or above (GPA of 3.2 or above) and a recommended band of 7 or above in IELTS (TOEFL > 90). Students must submit their GMAT/GRE score. Students with academic quantitative background with an overall GPA of 3.8 and above are entitled for GMAT/GRE exemption. Scholarships are also available. For more details visit, mba.huji.ac.il

Master’s in Materials Engineering

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, has opened admissions for its M.Sc.in Materials Engineering for Spring Semester 2022. Those with a B.Sc. in Materials Engineering or closely related fields from an accredited institution, with a minimum GPA of 80/100 and TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or equivalent can apply. Prior to applying, applicants must contact a potential advisor from the Department. In order to assist you in finding an advisor, visit Scholars@BGU To apply, visit https://bgu4u.bgu.ac.il/pls/scwp/!app.gate?app=reg&f=1&d=2&lang=en

News from the IITs and IIMs

Researchers from IIT-Madras recently identified the possible molecular mechanisms in water flow through a new nanopore geometry for desalination techniques to convert seawater to drinking water. The results involved Swinburne University of Technology, Australia, and Delft University of Technology. The research was led at IITM by Prof. Sarith P Sathian, Department of Applied Mechanics and Vishnu Prasad Kurupath from IITM; Dr. Sridhar Kumar Kannam from Swinburne University of Technology, and Dr. Remco Hartkamp, Delft University of Technology. The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Desalination.

The IIT Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA) be rope in experts from its member base to collaborate with the ‘research knowledge clusters’ across the country, supported by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India. The two organisations jointly surveyed the Public Attitude to Science and Technology and published a report STI in the Era of New Normal.

CRUBN, an IIT-Kanpur incubated company, has teamed up with Centre for Smart Governance, to develop a permissioned blockchain network as a decentralised trust and efficiency layer for all eGovernment Procurement (e-GP) systems across the country.

I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) of IIT Delhi, and iHub Anubhuti, the TIH of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD), recently signed an MoU to set up India’s first Medical Cobotics Centre (MCC) at IIIT-Delhi.

The Summer Placements for the PGP and PGP-BA Class of 2021-23 of IIMB, recently saw 542 offers, leading to all 513 students who appeared for placements being placed over two interview days. Top recruiters included Kearney, McKinsey & Company, Tata Consultancy Services, Alvarez & Marsal, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Ernst & Young.

NIIT Announces Partnership with Immerse; launches FinTech Engineering Programme

NIIT Limited recently entered a partnership with Immerse to work on immersive learning solutions using NIIT’s expertise in developing immersive learning solutions hosted on the Immerse Platform. The two will work in partnership to create transformative learning experiences utilising VR, AR, mixed reality, and other experiential learning technologies hosted on the Immerse platform.

Axis Bank – NIIT Digital Banking Academy, a joint initiative by Axis Bank and NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI), recently launched its second programme in FinTech Engineering, which offers graduates with 1+ years of experience an opportunity to become FinTech professionals and join Freecharge as Deputy Manager (IT). For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3DG0N0E

Strategic alliance

TalentSprint recently announced a multi-year partnership with the Centre for Executive Education at ISB. The Future-Ready CFO Programme, the first to be launched under this partnership, will be taught in using an exec-friendly, hybrid/online, six-month format by ISB faculty. The programme will begin on January 28. To register, visit https://isb.talentsprint.com/cfo/

Avasar Foundation and CrowdStrike India partner

Avasar Foundation, in collaboration with CrowdStrike, recently announced a university and pre-university educational scholarship programme for girl students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds, who have been affected by the pandemic. Fifteen students between 6 and 18 years were awarded monetary support under CrowdStrike’s educational scholarship. For two years, this support will cover tuition fees, books, uniform fees, stationery and travel costs in the form of bus passes. Applicants were considered from public and affordable private schools in Maharashtra, Bengaluru and Chennai. From next year onwards, the programme will be available across India.

Brainwonders Centre now launched in South Delhi

The latest Brainwonders Regional Centre was recently inaugurated in the southern Green Park area of the National Capital Region. Those interested, can now avail career guidance and counselling services at Flat no. 202, T-16, Green Park Main, New Delhi - 110016 or book an appointment by calling +917988428397.

Koshys Institute of Health Sciences Graduation Day

Koshys Institute of Health Sciences recently held its 17th graduation ceremony recently where 111 graduates received their degrees. The degrees were handed over to the students by Ramakrishna Reddy, Registrar, Evaluation at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bangalore), Prof. Somashekarayya Kalmath, Senate member, RGUHS, Bangalore, Santhosh Koshy, Chairman, and Dr.Sereena Shaji, Dean, Koshys Group of Institutions. Also present were Prakash B. Nayak, Academic Director, KIMS, Sara Kunnath, Academic Advisor, KIMS, Prof. Biji Joseph, Principal Bangalore Little Flower College of Nursing, under Koshys Group of Institutions, Bangalore, and Mr. Paul Anderson, CAO, Koshys Group of Institutions.

ETS expands Indian presence

ETS recently announced the formation of ETS India, officially establishing an office in the country to grow the organisation’s global footprint. Lejo Sam Oommen, formerly of Pearson, will lead ETS India as Managing Director. In this role, Oommen will develop and implement ETS’s overall growth strategy for its products and services in India.

Firki launches free courses

Firki, Teach For India’s Online Teacher Training Portal, recently launched the Child Safety Module to generate awareness against child sexual abuse. Consisting of a series of courses, the module aims at equipping educators with the knowledge, skills and mindset required to respond to cases of sexual abuse in the classroom and community. It also hosted a panel discussion on Keeping Children Safe, which included students, teachers, parents and a government official.

TUTRRD launches app

TUTRRD recently launched an app to bridge the gap between after school tuitions and virtual education by enabling teachers to conduct classes at their convenience and generate additional income for themselves, thereby providing personalised, convenient, and affordable learning solutions to students. It has over 500 teachers currently and aims to onboard around 5,000 by March 2022. The app is currently available only on Android Play Store.

All India Coding Championship

CuriousJr recently organised the biggest All India Coding Championship where than 25,000 students from across the country participated. The tournament was divided into two groups: Group A (classes 4 to 8) and Group B (classes 9 - 12). The top five winners in each group received a ₹10,000 educational scholarship. Sidhant from Raxaul won first place in Group A, and Sachidanand from Kushinagar bagged first place in Group B.

WhiteHeart launched

WhiteHat Jr recently launched its community initiative ‘WhiteHeart’ to give back to the society by delivering live learning sessions to children and youth from the underprivileged communities. Led by its community of 11,000-plus teachers, the curriculum for each session is customised based on the requirement of the NGO partner. The live sessions, delivered over the mobile phone, cover topics including basic literacy, digital literacy, numeracy based topics with focus on Coding and Maths, vocational skills, interview preparation and communication.

CL Educate and Vidya Mandir Classes in strategic partnership

CL Educate recently entered into a strategic partnership with Vidya Mandir Classes (VMC). In the first phase, CL Educate will roll out both classroom and online premium programmes of VMC across Mumbai, Pune and GCC (Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi). Through the partnership, CL and VMC are looking to increase their JEE/NEET student strength three-fold from current 25,000 in three years.

SKF India launches WeGyaan

SKF India recently announced the launch of WeGyaan, a STEM initiative for deserving students. To be launched in association with United Way Bengaluru, the WeGyan initiative plans to reach to at least 10,000 students annually, in government schools across Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Haridwar, Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Pune. With the core focus on building STEM learning, including setting-up infrastructure for STEM labs, and providing innovative science-based learning tools to help students strengthen the concepts in Science and Mathematics, the project will focus on other key components including holistic development, career guidance as well as physical and mental well-being. It will also build capacities of teachers and include exposure visits, mentoring and soft skills training.

Amolakh S. Calais joins Matific

Matific recently onboarded Amolakh S. Calais as the Global Lead for Sales, Customer Success and Partnerships. Under Amolakh’s leadership, it aspires to reach out to a larger user-base in the coming months.

Data Science course launched

Board Infinity recently announced that it has recently aligned its Data Science course to the competency standards developed by SSC NASSCOM. Learners who have successfully completed the Data Science programme will receive a completion certificate from Board Infinity and a joint Co-Branded Participation certificate from FutureSkills PRIME and Board Infinity.

Uncovering ERM gaps

A report by Institute of Risk Management (IRM) India Regional Group and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recently uncovered gaps on Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) knowledge in the Indian higher education system. Some key findings were: 96% of the respondents considered risk literacy critical for both organisational and individual success, 81% of HE organisations did not think their students have high risk literacy, and IRM qualifications can play a critical role in building organisational risk management capabilities, as well as a robust enterprise risk education curriculum, for higher education institutions, among others. The research was led by Shashank Shah, SAI Fellow’17, Harvard University, Board Research Chair, IRM India Affiliate; and Sapna Malya, Associate Professor - Finance, SPJIMR, Project Co-Chair, IRM India Affiliate.

AIS students bag awards

Amity International School students recently bagged the top five awards during Empowering Pupil innovation and Creativity Competition, EPIC 2021 conducted by CSIR – Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow. Dhruvi Gupta from Amity International School,Vasundhara, Ghaziabad was declared winner, while Abhinav Prem from Amity International School, Saket, New Delhi was the first runner-up. Gunek Singh Chaddha from Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi was the second runner-ups, whileYash Wadhwa and Diya Mahalwal from the same school were the fourth runner-ups.

Notebook crosses two million users

Notebook currently has 23 lakh+ paid users and an engagement with over 3,000 schools from the country. It has more than 10,000 videos in the public domain that cover every topic of every subject, including those in regional languages as well to serve students of CBSE, U.P. Board and W.B. Board better.

Inzpira raises ₹ 2.3 crore in seed round

Inzpira recently announced that it has raised ₹ 2.3 crore as part of its seed round. The current round was led by Angel investors Raj Nair, Chairman, Avalon Consulting, and Gopinath Latpate, Executive Director, JLL.