News from the world of Education: October 30, 2021

30 October 2021 14:35 IST

Information on admissions, courses, scholarships, and more...

Dr. Mahesh Rangarajan recognised by AHA

The American Historical Association (AHA) has recognised Dr. Mahesh Rangarajan, Professor of History and Environmental Studies and Vice Chancellor, Krea University, as Honorary Foreign Member who is distinguished in his/her field and who has ‘notably aided the work of American historians’ for the year 2021. The award will be given at the AHA’s 135th annual meeting in New Orleans from January 6-9, 2022. Dr. Rangarajan is only the fourth Indian to be chosen; the others being Sir Jadunath Sarkar, Prof. Romila Thapar and Prof. Ramachandra Guha.

Course in Digital Marketing

Advertising

Advertising

Digital Scholar offers a three-month Digital Marketing course that begins on November 7. Students get to work on real-time projects that covers all aspects of digital marketing and also get industry recognised certificates with 100% placement assistance. The course covers topics such as SEO, Facebook Ads, Social Media Marketing, Instagram, Conversion rate optimisation, Content Writing, Automation, Sales Funnel, Agency Management. To know more call 9169231231 or visit www.digitalscholar.in

IMS NOIDA invites applications

Institute of Management Studies NOIDA invites applications for Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes in Business Management, Law, Mass Communication, and Information Technology. Open to those who have passed or will appear for the Class 12 exams from a recognised board. All eligible candidates will have to undergo Entrance Exam Campus at Noida comprises of a written test and personal interview. More details at https://imsnoida.com/

Technology Leaders Programme at Plaksha

Plaksha University invites applications for its flagship Technology Leaders Programme (TLP). Need-based scholarships are available.

Eligibility: Applicant must be a recent graduate, working professional or entrepreneur passionate about leveraging technology to solve real-world challenges and coding experience in at least one high-level language, and a strong grasp of mathematical concepts, specifically in probability, statistics and linear algebra.

Deadline: December 12.

https://bit.ly/3BdnSWw

American Standard Design Award (ASDA) 2022 launched

LIXIL has launched launch of the American Standard Design Award (ASDA) 2022 to bring the design community across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) together to develop purposeful function that is inspired by the next generation of designers. The theme of this year’s competition is Purposeful Design: Transforming the Way We Live. The ASDA allows students to showcase their craft and introduce the concept of a purposeful and thoughtful design through innovations that address daily consumer issues. For more information visit, https:// asda.americanstandard-apac.com/

Pearson launches Digital Library

Pearson India has launched Digital Library, a comprehensive digital learning solution that provides institutes, teachers and learners with a vast range of e-book collection and digital content across multiple disciplines. It will act as a one-stop repository for students, allowing them to learn on the go with hassle-free study material, available anytime, anywhere. Offline reading capabilities and quick revision tools such as voice notes, highlights, hyperlinks and weblinks and access to study material 24x7 and the integration of UI/UX will enhance the ease of learning and access. Students can access it through multiple devices like laptop, mobile, and desktop. For more, visit, https://elibrary.in.pearson.com/

Krea University launches diploma in Finance and Analytics

Krea University launched an online, one-year Diploma in Advanced Finance and Analytics (DAFA) in collaboration with Northeastern University, the U.S. The 320-hour programme will be delivered by academicians and practitioners from around the world using multi-modal and interactive learning methods. The programme will enable visualisation and building of models using analytical techniques, evaluation of analytical models and tools for decision making, validation of sophisticated risk and pricing models for financial engineering and quantitative risk management, understanding of fintech disruption across multiple industries and application of fintech tools and models to solve real-world business challenges.

EIL opens third campus in India

École Intuit Lab (EIL) launched its third campus in Delhi, which will be managed by JS institute of Design. The courses offered will include UG Diploma in Visual Communication & Design, UG Diploma in Game, Art & Design, UG Diploma in Fine Arts, UG Diploma in Digital Product Design and Post-graduation in Advertising, Design & Digital Communication. Students will be given an opportunity for a semester exchange in France and Brazil.