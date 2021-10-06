News from the world of Education: October 6, 2021

06 October 2021 15:24 IST

M.Sc. Energy Engineering with Industrial Management

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Sc. Energy Engineering with Industrial Management course starting in September 2022.

Duration: One year

Advertising

Advertising

Eligibility: Holders of a three-year or four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first class in Science, Technology or Engineering. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee: Overseas (2022 annual fee) : £27,350

For further information, visit, https://bit.ly/3D60LP1

Ashoka University’s Young India Fellowship invites applications

Ashoka University recently announced that admissions to the 12th cohort of the Young India Fellowship (YIF) are open from October 1. It is a multidisciplinary postgraduate diploma in liberal studies that equips youngsters with diverse perspectives and competencies for the 21st century.

Duration: One-year

Eligibility: Candidates who have a recognised undergraduate degree in any discipline (can be final-year student at the time of application), and are no more than 28 years of age on August 1, 2022, working professionals, entrepreneurs, postgraduates and those taking a gap year can apply.

For details, visit, yif.ashoka.edu.in

Online Master of Science

Jaro Education recently announced its partnership with IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany, to offer a dual degree in the Master of Science (MS) Programme, which offers affordable dual degree benefits from IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany, and London South Bank University (LSBU), the U.K. It aims to equip working professionals with cutting-edge skills and increase their international career prospects. For more information visit https://www.jaroeducation.com

Master’s Scholarships for International Students

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, will offer a number of Master’s Scholarships for January 2022. Candidates must be deemed International for Fee Status and Scholarship awards will be between £7000 and £10,000 and are dependent on subject area and course fee.

Subjects: Accounting and Finance, Economics, Marketing, Business, Strategy and Organisation, Management, Management Science

Eligibility: Candidates must be self-funded — not in receipt of any funding from any other scholarships, employer sponsorship, and so on, and already hold an offer of a place on one of the university’s full-time M.Sc. programmes for entry in January 2022, and also be deemed International with regard to the fee status. Those interested in applying should provide a maximum 1,000-word statement demonstrating why they should be awarded this scholarship. Candidates will also be considered on the overall quality of their application and financial need.

Deadline: November 30

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/2Ydonls

Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021

Cycle Pure Agarbathi recently announced its first virtual Cycle Heritage Quiz 2021. Students from Classes 7-10 can participate. Those interested can register for free at l.cycle.in/SM-CHQ2021. Last date to register is October 31. The preliminary round will commence on November 12 and the national finale will be held on December 18. Winners and runners-up will get prizes such as iPads, iPhones, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and gift coupons, along with certificates for all participants.

CareerLabs announces MOU with Tech Mahindra

CareerLabs and Tech Mahindra recently signed an MOU to transform over 3,000 graduates into skilled professionals, armed with industry-relevant skills and the technical know-how to succeed in a highly competitive tech world. Students will undergo intensive upskilling courses on specific skill tracks prescribed by Tech Mahindra, such as Full Stack Development, and be mentored by renowned industry experts. Upon successful completion, students gwill be placed at Tech Mahindra. The programme is slated to make its debut in the current repertoire of industry-relevant educational offerings provided by CareerLabs.

NIPS School of Hotel Management at the 46th Skill Olympics 2021

After competing with aspiring chefs at the 14-day state-level competition, two students of NIPS, Ushasi Ray Choudhury and Abhishek Kumar Shaw, were recently selected for the regional level. The duo bagged medals under the bakery and confectionery category. They are currently undergoing orientation and skill training and preparing themselves for the regional and national-level on the way to represent India at Skill Olympics 2021, Shanghai.

SAI Thought Leadership

SAI International Education Group recently hosted the third chapter of SAI Thought Leadership, a series of discussion sessions with a focus on the development of the nation. Surendra Nath Tripathy, Director General, IIPA, was the speaker along with Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group. The topic of discussion for the session was Changing Role of Governance Post COVID, and focused on the emphasis on digital transformation for ease of living.

Great Learning registers growth

Great Learning recently registered a 5x growth in learners for Great Learning Academy (GLA), its online repository of free courses. Launched at the beginning of the pandemic last year, it provides free online certificates for students and working professionals to develop career critical skills relevant in the digital age and has upskilled two million learners till date.

FLAME AlumNet launched

FLAME University recently launched its online alumni network portal, ‘FLAME AlumNet’, which will serve as a professional and personal networking channel for university’s alumni. It will provide a platform where alumni can share personal updates, provide and receive mentoring and job or internship referrals, and create and join special interest groups. Alumni can also access university resources, spread awareness about and grow their entrepreneurial or freelance ventures through the ‘Business Directory’ feature. Another feature is the peer-to-peer ‘Mentoring’ tool that facilitates customised match-making between mentors and mentees, based on their educational and professional profiles.

Expert Lecture on “Emotional Intelligence Importance on our life”

School of IT, IMS Noida, recently organised an expert lecture on Emotional Intelligence Importance on our life, for BCA students. The keynote speaker was Rajeev Binjola, Assistant Professor SOIT, and Kulneet Suri, Senior Director IMS Noida.

Survey on corporate communication skills

Internshala Trainings recently brought out a report highlighting the inclination of young graduates towards learning professional communication skills. The platform has registered a massive increase of 90% in the number of enrollments, in communication skills training, within the past year. According to the findings, 63% of the overall registrations in the training were made by women learners from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. The report also suggests that 49% of all the enrollments were made by learners to gain a new skill; 30% of the learners’ objective was to get an internship or job in future, after polishing their workplace communication skills. The demand for corporate communication skills also grew among employers hiring for various in-office or work-from-home internships in 2020-21, among others.

Going Global Partnerships 2021

The NorthCap University recently hosted an interactive session facilitated by Haryana State Higher Education Council and British Council for the Going Global Partnerships 2021. Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Minister of Education, Government of Haryana, spoke at the event, which was attended by vice chancellors of private and state-funded universities. In keeping with the spirit of NEP-2020, the British Council, launched the Going Global Partnerships through which it aims to strengthen India-UK partnerships by funding co-developed, joint programmes of study.

IIT Guwahati researchers on novel electron behaviour in a conductor; develop water repellent material for wearable motion sensors

Researchers at IIT Guwahati recently identified a novel and unusual phenomenon on conducting properties of electrons or electrical conductivity in solid materials. The paper was co-authored by Prof. Saurabh Basu, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati, Dr. Tapan Mishra, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati, and Shilpi Roy, PhD Scholar, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati. The findings have been published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Physical Review Letters, published by the American Physical Society.

Another team of researchers recently developed a novel water repellent material that can be used for real-time monitoring of human movements. The material developed is flexible, non-stretchable and environmentally friendly that can detect low strains with high sensitivity. The research team was led by Dr. Uttam Manna, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Centre for Nanotechnology and School of Health Science and Technology, IIT Guwahati and Prof. Roy Paily, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Centre for Nanotechnology and School of Health Science and Technology, IIT Guwahati. The results were published in the reputed peer-reviewed journal Materials Horizons. Dr. Uttam Manna and Prof. Roy Paily co-authored the paper with Supriya Das, Rajan Singh, Avijit Das, and Sudipta Bag.

IIM Ahmedabad completes placement, conducts study on Central Bank Gold Reserves

IIM Ahmedabad recently completed the final placement process of its one-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX). Out of 137 students, 119 were facilitated through the placement system, 17 received offers on their own and one took up entrepreneurship. A total of 120 firms participated in the virtual placement process, offering different roles ranging from CEOs to heads of department.

An IIMA study, Can Central Bank Gold Reserves Reduce Sovereign Credit Risk?, finds that high levels of Central Bank gold reserves have a strong impact in reducing the sovereign credit risk of that country in international markets. Some key findings include how the study reveals that higher central bank gold reserves reduce future uncertainty and reinstate confidence in investors as well as policymakers, growth-oriented macroeconomic policies can also reduce country risk, to list a few.

IMS Ghaziabad hosts Value-Added Certification Programme, welcomes new batch

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised a 12-hour Value-Added Certification Programme on Advanced Microsoft Office. The training programme was conducted as part of the ‘Skill Enhancement and Corporate Readiness’, an initiative to improve its PGDM students’ corporate readiness and employability.

The institute also hosted Aarambh - 2021 to welcome and celebrate the new batch of PGDM 2021-23 students. It was a student driven event, conceptualised, planned and executed by the second-year students. Dance and music performances by students,ramp walks and other events were conducted.

Microsoft launches Tech Resilience Curriculum

Microsoft recently added nine new learn modules to its Tech Resilience Curriculum. Available for free on Microsoft Learn, these modules help hone important non-tech skills and foster a more inclusive and diverse workplace in the IT ecosystem. This curriculum was developed in partnership with Mount Holyoke’s Metaview Mentors to build a research-based toolkit involving core psychological, educational, and team-based concepts and skills as part of a different kind of “learning pathway” for the tech industry.

IIT Kanpur’s SIIC donates indigenously manufactured oxygen concentrators; research on inflammatory disease

IIT Kanpur’s Startup Incubation and Innovation Center (SIIC) recently donated oxygen concentrators to hospitals across Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Mizoram. The successful execution of two national-scale projects , MBO2 and the Ventilator project, mark the beginning of indigenous manufacturing of medical devices and equipment.

IIT Kanpur and The University of Queensland recently published the results of an international collaborative research in inflammatory disease. The findings were published in Molecular Cell, a peer-reviewed scientific journal. The research saw collaboration between Professor Arun Shukla of IIT Kanpur with Asuka Inoue, Tohoku University, Japan and Stéphane A. Laporte, McGill University, Canada. This is the first time that researchers have identified key molecules within the immune system that may help fight the inflammation that drives chronic inflammatory diseases.

IIM Bangalore Biz Summit

Students of the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) at IIM Bangalore recently hosted Drishti 2021, their annual business summit. This year, the theme was Resurgent Growth - Building Back Better. Given that countries and businesses are emerging from the setbacks caused by the pandemic, the event had speakers from diverse domains share their views on how the rebuild is being thought about and executed.

Creative Galileo partners with Amar Chitra Katha

Creative Galileo recently entered into a partnership with Amar Chitra Katha, under which the former will have the license to use a wide selected range of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle’s iconic stories and characters to create highly engaging content for games and videos for children between the ages of 3 to 10. Through this partnership, Creative Galileo hopes to offer young kids a route to their roots and a chance to discover more about India’s multidimensional culture by leveraging Amar Chitra Katha stories and Tinkle characters.

KL Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, signs MoU with EduSkills Foundation

KL Deemed-to-be University recently entered into a MoU with EduSkills Foundation to collaborate and nurture Skill Development, IT Education, and Workforce Development Programmes. This association aims to provide various opportunities for students of the university including access to a full-featured cloud-based Learning Management System. Online assessments, hands-on lab activities, participation in projects, national-level competitions, and internships are some of the benefits. Course completion certificates will be provided directly from the corporates. The faculty will have an opportunity to get Master Trainer ID and Certificate from corporates and also participate in Educator Development Programmes (EDP).

Career Launcher to add 200+ partners

Career Launcher recently announced signing up of eight franchisee centres in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, as a part of its plans of adding 200+ partners, and reaching a target of 350+ franchisees by Mar FY23. These newly added sign up includes Patna, Jalpaiguri, Sagar, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Raigarh, Moradabad, among others.

ImaginXP’s future-skills degree courses

ImaginXP recently created a university-embedded learning model that offers a slew of full-time degree programmes and credit courses, which specialise in developing futuristic skill-sets across fields such as Design, Business, and Technology. The new-age industry-led courses comprise various emerging skill-disciplines such as RPA, UX design, robotics, cybersecurity, data science, IoT, Fintech, Healthtech, Digital Marketing, Product Management, and so on.

Job-linked MBA HR programme for graduates

Workfreaks Corporate Services Pvt Ltd, recently partnered with Versatile Business School, Chennai, to offer a job-linked MBA-HR degree, which will provide employment at the time of successful admission. HR aspirants will be provided with a job on day one and work as HR associates and attending academic sessions simultaneously. Any graduate can now enrol for the programme.