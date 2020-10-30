Design your future

30 October 2020 11:51 IST

From cross-border initiatives to utilising artificial intelligence, the design space in the country is transforming rapidly

As a practice, design has been a part of India’s culture and heritage. Today it has been transformed into an eclectic mix of traditional and modern. With rapid changes in the industry, design courses are also being redesigned by institutions to add value to the students’ education.

Cross-border initiatives

It is no secret that most artists or designers draw their inspiration from culture, history or travel. For design students, it is vital to learn from mentors around the world. Exchange programmes have become an integral part of almost every institution, enabling students to study and experience life from a different lens. But, this concept is fairly new to India and only a few institutions provide this option. Students should be encouraged to study and work abroad to learn new ways of design thinking, technique, designing and innovation.

Advertising

Advertising

Subscription-based learning

This model allows a student to subscribe to a college for a monthly fee and opt for the course of their choice. This will also give them access to the institution’s network of mentors and advisers. This helps students learn skills or subjects that will be useful for their career growth. For example, a fashion design student, who typically has to study everything from styling to business communication, can skip one or more subjects and take up credit-based lectures in graphic design or marketing,which will give better preparation to achieve their goals.

Technology and design

One of the fastest growing technological additions to education is artificial intelligence (AI). With the ongoing pandemic, every institution has been forced to resort to online education. Experts have been testing new ideas that will shape the future of a college education, using everything from computer simulations to AI. For design, AI and AR (augmented reality) will be game changers, as students get more hands-on experiences with design techniques while studying remotely. Studying remotely will become less challenging and more enjoyable. However, this niche experience will come at a high price initially, as it is still an extremely new concept in design education.

Blend in world markets

The design space in India has changed tremendously in the last two years. The understanding of design and consumer behaviour has given designers the freedom to experiment. The narrative around fashion, interiors, graphics and luxury has transformed so much that many of the world’s biggest brands are working with Indian designers. This is an opportunity for design education institutions to expose students to the work of trend-setting brands through case studies, work experiences and mentorship programmes.

The writer is Executive Director, International School of Design(INSD)