Facilitating a smoother foreign study experience

15 January 2022 13:54 IST

How technology innovations in the study-abroad industry are helping plug loopholes in the admission process

In the last two years, India has outpaced China in the study abroad sector with students looking to countries like the U.S., the U.K., and Canada among others for courses. This growing demand has also seen a corresponding growth in technological innovations playing a key role in helping students and plugging loopholes in the traditional system.

Student dashboards

Several tools on various ed-tech platforms allow students to explore course and university options that are the right fit for them. This takes care of worries about selecting the right course in the right institution, especially as Indian students tend to explore diverse specialisations over conventional courses. The dashboards allow students to get clarity on their options and are also assured that these are not influenced by an agent or others. Another aspect is that students get live updates on their admission status instead of having to wait for responses.

Advertising

Advertising

Direct access

Technology has also given students access to information directly from universities and institutions, as can be seen from online education fairs. Students can talk to university representatives, voice their concerns and ask questions. This also gives them access to information about scholarships and financial aid.

Post-admission assistance

This generally includes assistance with visa, education loan and financing, forex transfer and remittances, accommodation, travel, and on-ground assistance. Knowing about cultural differences and cross-cultural practices is vital for an incoming foreign student. Online platforms provide this under an end-to-end online service that handholds the student till he/she reaches the university.

Plugging these gaps for a study-abroad aspirant is crucial and technology is playing an important role in making this happen.

The writer is Founder and CEO, Leverage Edu.