ADVERTISEMENT

Government asks all states, UTs to make 6 years minimum age for Class 1 admission

February 22, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - New Delhi

According to the new National Education Policy, the foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children that includes three years of preschool education and then Classes 1 and 2

PTI

Representational image of a primary school class | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

The Ministry of Education has directed all States and Union Territories to fix the minimum age for admission in Class 1 as six years, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the new National Education Policy (NEP), the foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children (between 3 to 8 years) that includes three years of preschool education and then Classes 1 and 2.

"The policy thus promotes seamless learning and development of children from pre-school to class 2. This can only be done by ensuring accessibility to three years of quality preschool education for all children studying in Anganwadis or government, government-aided, private and NGO-run preschool centers," a senior MoE official said.

"The Ministry has directed State Governments and UT administrations to align their age to admission with the policy and provide admission to class 1 at the age of six years and above," the official added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US