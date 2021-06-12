Get that business edge

12 June 2021 14:47 IST

From positions in trading or market analytics, working in MNCs, to following the entrepreneurial route, a degree in International Business Management opens up multiple avenues

Globalisation has seen the world grow smaller while businesses expand their footprint across the the world. Companies have recognised the importance of graduates with in-demand skills such as an appreciation of cultural differences, how to communicate with different audiences, and the creative and critical thinking skills associated with cultural agility. This is where International Business Management graduates can shine, as this degree provides them with important insights into the global economy and business environment.

While travel may be limited due to the pandemic, the opportunities to interact with a diverse range of teams across countries and cultures is expanding, thanks to a rapid pivot to digital services. Additionally, programmes such as Internatioanl Business Management usually attract students from different countries, which enriches their cultural life.

Myriad opportunities

Advertising

Advertising

With the world economy expected to boom, thanks to vaccine roll-outs, many corporations with offices overseas are looking for employees for diverse roles such as Management and Financial Analysts, Marketing Managers, HR professionals, and more.

In many cases, the International Business Management programme encourages international study or work experience. So, graduates may also be able to demonstrate transferable skills such as learning a new language, flexibility, cultural awareness and curiosity. In a globalised world, the ability to speak a second language and appreciate cultural differences when approaching business is becoming increasingly important, and more universities are offering integrated year-abroad opportunities to students.

Additionally, some programmes will be enhanced through accreditation from global professional bodies and can offer graduates the opportunity to work toward professional member status. Students will have a broad knowledge of management practices and be skilled in core competencies such as planning and management, problem-solving, research and analysis, and leadership, which are underpinned by solid knowledge of cultural awareness.

The possibilities are almost endless — graduates may opt for positions in trading or market analytics, join a large multinational organisation with capacious advancement opportunities, seek out roles that offer specialisation such as in the IT industry, or follow the entrepreneurial route by building their own business from scratch.

The writer is from Sheffield University Management School, University of Sheffield, the U.K.