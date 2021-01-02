For a resilient future

02 January 2021 18:32 IST

Here are five emerging areas that will see a substantial demand

Amid the ongoing pandemic and the changing dynamics of the business world, it has become imperative for students to choose a resilient career path. Let’s take a look at five emerging options that students can consider.

Defensive cybersecurity

This is one of the two fundamental pillars of cybersecurity. These experts identify security vulnerabilities in organisational networks by performing risk assessment and develop defensive strategies to protect the network. A student can build a career as an SOC Analyst, Security Analyst, Incident Responder, and Intrusion Detection Analyst. A professional in this domain with two to four years of experience earns between ₹5 lakhs and ₹8 lakhs per annum. With over five years of experience, professionals can earn up to ₹14 lakhs annually.

Advertising

Advertising

Offensive cybersecurity

These experts are responsible for finding loopholes in systems by attacking them, just like hackers. Roles in this domain include Network Security Administrator, Digital Forensic Analyst, SOAR Developer, and Cybercrime Investigator. A professional with two to four years of experience earns between ₹5 lakhs and ₹8 lakhs per annum.

Product management

In today’s technology-driven world, Product-as-a-Service continues to dominate and Product Management offers promising opportunities in different sectors like IT/ITES, E-commerce, Retail, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, FinTech, and more. According to PayScale.com’s salary survey, a Product Manager with one year of experience can earn up to ₹10 lakhs annually.

People analytics

This is an advanced form of the traditional HR and Workforce Management. It uses employee-related data to gain insights that help the leadership and stakeholders in making smarter decisions, elevating workforce productivity and achieving sustainable business success. Some of the many roles in this domain are Global People Analytics Specialist, Specialist HR Intelligence and People Analytics Lead, and Employee Experience Specialist. According to PayScale.com, an entry-level Employee Experience Specialist earns up to ₹6 lakhs annually.

Digital HR

Digital HR is the optimisation process of Workforce Management to make the processes more efficient and effective by leveraging technologies like Social, Mobile, Analytics and Cloud (SMAC). It focuses on using different HR Software and centralising various HR and business-related data. Popular job roles include HR Operations and Data Management, Human Resource Information Systems Specialists and HR Analysts. An early career Digital HR Specialist earns between ₹4 lakhs and ₹6 lakhs annually.

The writer is the co-founder and CEO, Jigsaw Academy.