Digital marketing during a pandemic

20 February 2021 18:48 IST

Strathclyde Business School provided Shivansh Dubey with a heady mix of theory and hands-on experience

I was introduced to the world of digital marketing through the Indian Institute of Digital Education (IIDE), and my interest has been growing ever since. I have always been interested in the practical hands-on side to marketing and content creation through visual communication. So I chose to do a Master’s in Digital Marketing Management at Strathclyde Business School, at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, which hosts a diverse and multicultural environment. I studied subjects including E-Marketing In Practice, Marketing Research In A Digital Age, Strategic Digital Marketing, Supply Chain Digitalisation, Cross-cultural Buyer Behaviour, among others.

The university supported our exposure to the business industry through regular talks by guest speakers from renowned firms, as well as visits to organisations, helping us build knowledge and network. Additionally, my dissertation was a great opportunity to put theory into practice, as I worked alongside clients. The campus at the heart of Glasgow’s City Centre significantly enhances student experience and offers a plethora of things to do, places to visit, events to attend, and activities to be involved in.

Fun and frolic

Advertising

Advertising

Alongside my academic responsibilities, I was actively involved in extracurricular activities at the university’s Student Union. I was elected President of the Strathclyde Indian Students’ Association, which involved being the SPOC for students and sponsors, arranging seminars and organising social events and trips across the country.

During the pandemic, I decided to remain in Glasgow and the university surpassed my expectations of student support. The staff had worked hard to make sure that material would continue to be delivered, while ensuring that physical and mental well-being were in the forefront. Undeniably, the university goes beyond expectation to offer support, and continuously encourages students.

Shivansh Dubey graduated with a Master’s in Digital Marketing Management from Strathclyde Business School, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K.