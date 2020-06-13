Crack it with confidence

Tutor - modern line design style vector illustration on white background. Colorful composition with a young female teacher helping a student with his school subject. Images of a globe, books, supplies

13 June 2020 19:59 IST

The postponement of the NEET exam only means more time to prepare and ace it

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has pushed NEET 2020 from May 3 to July 26. The exam date has been delayed beyond expectations, creating pressure on students to work even harder to achieve their goal. On the other hand, they have got more time to plan their preparation strategically for the best possible score, to get admission in MBBS/BDS courses.

Tips to prepare

Follow a well-planned schedule: Divide your time strategically so that you can devote more time to weaker areas. In addition, avoid long hours of study and take short breaks to refresh your mind. This will result in productive learning.

Advertising

Advertising

Mock tests: Solve full-length mock tests available online to help them analyse their speed, accuracy, mistakes and weak areas. However, since NEET 2020 will be conducted offline, attempt tests in that mode too. This will not only strengthen their preparation but also build confidence.

Video lectures: In our techno-savvy world, access to the Internet is easy. You can use video lectures to clarify doubts and learn complex concepts. Moreover, the brain tends to process visuals faster than text. You can use these lectures to revise and visualise important topics.

Time management: This plays a critical role in cracking the NEET. You must utilise each minute wisely so that they can attempt all 180 questions within 180 minutes. This means working on your speed. You should solve as many mock tests and previous papers as possible to devise strategies to improve speed and accuracy.

Revision strategy: Practice time-bound MCQs, both subject-wise and topic-wise, to enhance speed and accuracy. Go through the NCERT textbooks, which contain effective and in-depth knowledge of all topics. Read your notes, refer to coaching modules and revise all formulae and diagrams and analyse previous papers and thoroughly prepare “must-do topics”.

Reach out to teachers: If you still have doubts or if any concept is not clear, then, you must reach out to your teachers. Don’t be shy of asking questions and clarifying doubts. Write down the questions, as they occur, and approach the teacher.

Keep stress at bay: It is equally important to deal with stress so that preparation doesn’t get affected. Keep anxious thoughts at bay and do not let them interfere with their learning. Regular exercise or yoga helps calm the mind.

On D-Day, remember:

Avoid a heavy meal before the exam, as it tends to make you lethargic.

Do not study just before the exam. Give the brain at least a two-hour break to restore alertness and energise it.

If one feels anxious and stressed, listen to some light music as it has a soothing effect.

Do not learn anything new at this point as it will only lead to further confusion.

Read the questions carefully and do not rush through them.

Manage time well and do not get stuck on a particular option.

In case of doubt, shift the focus from locating the correct answer to eliminating the wrong options first. This will save time.

Be cautious while marking answers. Do not leave it for the end.

Be confident and positive.

The writer is Director and CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited