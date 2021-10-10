Ambedkar University gives top priority for skill-oriented education says VC

Vice Chancellor of Ambedkar University Nimma Venkata Rao. Photo: Special Arrangement

SRIKAKULAM:

10 October 2021

NAAC grading boosts up morale of faculty and students says Vice Chancellor

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao said that the University would give top priority skill-oriented education to develop students as entrepreneurs and executives of top companies of the country. He said that the University had memorandum of understanding with many industries of Srikakulam district to ensure practical and on-field training for students. After 12 years of journey, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University of Etcherla, Srikakulam district could get NAAC-B grade accreditation recently from National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

Speaking to The Hindu on the occasion, he said that NAAC team’s suggestions would be followed with letter and spirit to make the University as the best educational hub in the State. “Fortunately, the University has the best infrastructure. With the suggestion from NAAC team, we are trying to strengthen the faculty in all the departments to get ‘A’ grade in future. The University will provide full support to the professors who would concentrate research and participate in national and international seminars,” said Dr.Venkata Rao.

He said that the collective efforts of Registrar T.Kamaraju, faculty members and non teaching staff helped the University had helped the University to get NAAC grading and Recognition under 12-B category from University Grants Commission (UGC) previously.

