BusinessLine Changemaker Awards to be announced on Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

The BusinessLine Changemaker Awards 2022 will be announced in New Delhi on Friday. The awards seek to celebrate changemakers — people and organisations that have brought about positive change in the society and made our world a better place to live in. Union Minister for Finance and Company Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman is the chief guest and will be distributing the awards to the winners. The awards, in its fourth edition, will be given across six categories — Changemaker-Social Transformation; Changemaker-Digital Transformation; Changemaker-Financial Transformation; Young Changemaker; Iconic Changemaker and Changemaker of the Year.

The evening will see some interesting conversations, scintillating music and inspiring stories with who is who in Delhi’s corporate and policy-making world in attendance.

Over 600 nominations

The awards function is a culmination of efforts that spanned almost six months. It all started with call for nominations on March 31. More than 600 nominations were received during the two-month period that the nomination window was kept open. The nominations were then screened and evaluated by BusinessLine along with knowledge partners — Deloitte and Ashoka. The shortlisted nominations were then independently validated by Niiti Consulting — our validation partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The validated nominees were then sent to an independent jury headed by S. Ramadorai, former CEO and MD, TCS. Other jury members were R. Gopalan, former Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Lakshmi Narayanan, former Vice-Chairman, Cognizant; Pallavi S Shroff, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas; Kaku Nakhate, President and Country Head - India, Bank of America; Padmaja Chunduru, MD and CEO, NSDL and Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC. The jury met on August 3 in New Delhi and picked the winners.

The BusinessLine Changemaker awards function is presented by Life Insurance Corporation of India and powered by State Bank of India and SASTRA University. Other partners are Manipal Hospitals (healthcare partner); Karnataka Bank (banking partner); Punjab & Sind Bank (associate partner); PepsiCo (sustainability partner); City Union Bank (co-partner) Zee Business (telecast partner) and Anand Prakash (gift partner).

The awards function will be live-streamed at: https://bit.ly/3RFvb24