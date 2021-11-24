A programme to help relaunch careers

24 November 2021 18:23 IST

To help people on a career break re-enter the workforce K Raheja Corp has launched ‘Relaunch’, a gender- and age-agnostic hiring programme.

Anyone who has taken a work-break can apply for Relaunch, the only criterion being the requisite skill-sets, says a press release.

Post-hiring, employees’ will be mentored to fast-track them into the role.

