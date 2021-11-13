Broaden your horizon

13 November 2021 18:48 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I am studying in Class 12 Humanities, and am interested and skilled in art, drawing and painting. Are there any professional courses in this field, and what are my career options? Simran Saroop

Dear Simran,

You could choose a professional degree in Fine Arts. It is a popular course among aspiring artists and also offers secure jobs. You could also consider architecture, conceptual art, sculpture, printmaking, interior design and visual communications. Courses include BA in Drawing and Painting, Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA) and Bachelor of Applied Arts.

Advertising

Advertising

I am 28 years old and have completed a Diploma in Counselling and Family Therapy from IGNOU last year. Despite attending many interviews, I have not been able to get a job. Please help me. Shruti M.

Dear Shruti,

What might help is a form of structured internship, to start with. You will need to bridge the gap between theory and practice and enhance your existing skills. Also, what is your undergraduate in? Shortlist a good counselling practice across a public health centre / clinic / school / hospital / organisation / psychiatrist to work with till you feel confident to take on clients on your own.

I am a B.Sc. Geography graduate and would like to do my postgraduation in Germany with an environment-related courses. Should I opt for an M.Sc. Environmental Science or Environmental Management? Gayathri

Dear Gayathri,

Environmental Science is an interdisciplinary field that integrates physical, biological and information sciences (including Ecology, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Plant Science, Zoology, Mineralogy, Oceanography, Limnology, Soil Science, Geology and Physical Geography, and Atmospheric Science) to study the environment. Environmental Management is “the management of the interaction and impact of human activities on the natural environment. It identifies factors that have a conflict between meeting the needs and protecting the environment. Speak to two individuals working across both fields and then draw a list of pros and cons so that the writing is on the wall.

I am working in the armed police forces. I have done a security consultant course along with a few consultancies. What courses I can do to get a good job if I wish to switch to the corporate sector. Abhishek

Dear Abhishek,

While people from the armed forces are sought-after candidates in the corporate world, what do you want to do? Security is a natural extension, ranging from physical, electronic security to high-end specialised roles such as counter-intelligence, fraud investigation, close protection of high value assets, disaster and crisis management. Admin, HR Management, Operations, Finance and Legal (should you be qualified), Marketing and Business Development are the other options. Identify your skill set and enhance the same with an education if you feel that is necessary and important.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. It is merely a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.