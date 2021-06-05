Art in a post-COVID world

05 June 2021 12:58 IST

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled mankind to learn, adopt and master the digital media and the skills relevant to it, no matter what the interests and qualifications. Along with AI, digital media remains the only common ground for all fields of humanity.

In the 19th century, the idea of globalisation propagated the quest for Modernism in visual art, and this led to other states such as Contemporary and Post-Contemporary art. While the term ‘globalisation’ was meant to achieve a sense of freedom and universality, the pandemic seems to have globalised the digitalisation of education and art.

It has been a year-and-a-half since online teaching has prevailed over all education systems, including art, something that was considered impossible. Most renowned museums, galleries, and libraries have upgraded themselves through the virtual reality interface that can be accessed online from any part of the world and now reach people in their homes, courtesy various technological interventions such as AR, VR, MR and AI.

Online exhibitions, auctions, and sale of artwork have expanded the reach to include students and artists in India. Due to online teaching, lectures, demonstrations, and speeches by many art academicians from several world-renowned universities have been accessible in India. Many software and apps have been upgraded to meet with the criteria of the academics. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and so on have channelled the relevant synthesis between learners and the practitioners of art.

Progressive art schools are already working on discovering the post-COVID-19 art education pedagogy for the current generation of young artists who inherently understand the Internet and its culture, grammar, and protocols, and who can effortlessly create innovative digital content and projects in ways that the older generation of teachers are unable to fathom.

