Admissions: May 15, 2021

15 May 2021 13:10 IST

Information about admissions, new courses and application openings

M.Sc. Health Analysis, Policy & Management at Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, invites applications for the M.Sc. Health Analysis, Policy & Management course starting in September 2021. This course takes a ‘systems thinking’ approach to improving decision-making in healthcare.

Duration:12 months

Eligibility: Minimum second-class Honours degree, or overseas equivalent in Management Sciences, Economics, Business, Public Health, Health Sciences, Mathematics, Statistics, and Computing Science. Those with other degrees can apply if the degree has an appropriate level of mathematics and statistics content. A minimum of 6.5 IELTS score, with no individual score lower than 5.5.

Fee: £21,300 per academic year for international students.

https://bit.ly/3eEbyGM

B.A. (Hons) in Culinary Arts at Indian School of Hospitality (ISH)

The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) announces the third round of admissions for its B.A. (Hons) in Culinary Arts. The programme is Swiss certified and offers two guaranteed paid internships for six months each.

Duration: Four years

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 12 from an Indian board with 40% marks and English as a subject. For IB students, a diploma is required. IB certificate students are not eligible. Students of GCE/IGCSE or GCSE require an A Level certificate with five subjects in in A, B, C Grades including English at O Level and Two/Three subjects at A Level.

Fee: ₹6,60,000 per annum

https://bit.ly/3eBzOcC

M.Sc. in Brain Sciences, Bar-Ilan University, Israel

The Gonda Multidisciplinary Brain Research Centre at Bar-Ilan University, Israel, invites applications for an MSc. in Brain Sciences. Applications will be accepted until early June.

Duration: Two years

Eligibility: See https://gondabrain.biu.ac.il/en/node/572

https://gondabrain.biu.ac.il/en/node/24

The Purpose Academy programme by 1M1B Foundation

1M1B Foundation invites applications for The Purpose Academy programme run in partnership with SCET, UCLA, Berkeley. The idea is to engage young minds to solve complex problems and learn systems thinking, social innovation and responsible AI. The programme will begin on June 20 and will be conducted online.

Duration: Two months (150 hours) (starts on 20 June 2021, online sessions during evenings)

Last date to apply: May 31

Eligibility: High School and Senior Secondary students

www.thepurposeacademy.asia

MBA International Programme at Ben-Gurion University, Israel

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, invites applications for the M.BA International programme at the Guilford Glazer Faculty of Business and Management.

Duration: One year

Last date to apply: June 30.

Eligibility: Students with a Bachelor’s degree, GMAT/GRE, professional or international Experience can apply

Fee: Approx. 10,000 USD

https://bit.ly/33BSume

Executive PGDM Programmes at NMIMS Hyderabad Centre for Executive Education

The Centre for Executive Education at NMIMS Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, invites applications in PGDM (Executive) in Business Analytics and PGDM (Executive) in General Management. Designed for working executives, these programmes follow flexible timetables with classes held over the weekends.

Duration: 16 months and 20 months respectively

Eligibility: For PGDM (Executive) in Business Analytics, applicants must be graduates with a consistently good academic record and minimum work experience of three years. For PGDM (Executive) in General Management, applicants should be graduates in Management, Commerce, Science or Engineering with a consistently good academic record and a minimum work experience of three years. Post-graduate students should have a minimum of two years’ work experience..

https://www.nmimshyderabad.org/

Bachelor’s and Diploma programmes at ISD, Delhi

The International School of Design, Delhi, invites applications for its Diploma and Bachelor’s programmes.

Eligibility: 10+2 in any stream.

Deadline: May 31 (early admissions)

http://www.insd.edu.in/

Applications open at Dr. C.V. Raman University Bihar

Dr. C.V. Raman University Bihar has opened online admissions for undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes for the 2021 academic session. The university offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Commerce and Management, Arts and Humanities, Science, Computer Science and IT, Agriculture and Yoga. All facilities and services related to the admission process have been made available virtually, including online campus tours on the University’s YouTube channel and live chats with counsellors.

For details visit https://www.cvrubihar.ac.in/

LSAT-India 2021 registration extended