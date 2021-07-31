A guided path

31 July 2021 13:52 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I am a Commerce graduate. I am currently a school teacher, a stock market trader, a cryptocurrency trader, a CSE aspirant, an aspiring writer, a farmer, and a YouTuber. I see immense opportunities in each of these. But, the limited time available in a day has started to take its toll. Please help me to figure out a way to manage them. — Sourav Baroi

Dear Sourav,

I understand your dilemma on having to balance all of this. If you are going to get distressed, overwhelmed and not enjoy these activities, it is pointless. Make a list of one or two from all these that you love, makes you feel great about yourself, are passionate about, helps you earn, you are exceptional at, and is also a hobby and a passion. You could also have a cause that is close to your heart where you consciously dedicate time, money, and resources to make a difference.

Advertising

Advertising

I am an English Hons. student, but I want to pursue Mass Communication. I do not know whether to start an Instagram page for content creation, or study and equip myself with skills first. I have a podcast channel, but it is not monetised in India though it is growing. —Yashika Garg

Dear Yashika,

Do a course in Mass Communication and equip yourself. Education is never wasted; you will learn the tips and tricks that will always come handy. Today, technology is a great boon to youngsters, and your podcast is testimony to it. However, should you want to work for a media conglomerate in the future, your education should be able to open doors. Also, keep working on commissioned projects and content creation on Instagram. It is a matter of time before you can monetise your podcast.

I’m currently in my first year of B.A. LL.B from National Law University, Patiala. How and when should I start preparing for the judiciary exams to have a better chance of clearing it right after my graduation? — Siddharth Shankar Singh

Dear Siddharth,

Focus on topics that are important from the point of judicial services exam. Cultivate a rational and reasonable world view and have independent opinions, which are free from bias. First, be clear of what the state patterns are. Start your preparation with bare acts, with interpretations and illustrations — break it into parts and then study about 3-5 sections a day. Ensure that you read the newspaper every day to know what is happening in the world. Work on your language skills, both English and Hindi. GK, current affairs are important too.

I am from Agra, and in the final year of B.CA. I want to do an MBA and am preparing for the CAT. But others are suggesting that I do an M.CA. Which is a better option? — Sheetal Jain

Dear Sheetal,

Where is your interest and what subjects are you fond of? MCA and MBA are good courses and capable of getting you good jobs. But, they are different fields. If you re a technology enthusiast or have an interest in software and programming, then, opt for MCA. MBA is the right option for candidates who are good at managerial and administrative skills.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice, guidance and suggestions on education and careers. It is a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.