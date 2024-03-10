A guide for aspiring journalists

March 10, 2024 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST

Journalism is an exciting industry where information is quickly disseminated and news breaks in real time. Aspiring Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) students need to know what to expect from positions that require flexibility, quick thinking, and the capacity to meet deadlines.

Comprehending journalism

The need to report news as it happens is the primary principle of the media business. In order to ensure that their reports are seen by readers on time, journalists work under strict deadlines. Being able to identify what is newsworthy in a rapidly changing environment for keen awareness.

Time-management

BMM Students should develop the skills necessary to set priorities, manage their time effectively, and stay focused in the face of distractions. This includes learning how to multitask effectively without sacrificing the quality of one’s work.

Building a network

Journalists depend mostly on their network of sources to fulfill deadlines and cover news in a timely manner. Developing and sustaining connections with trustworthy contacts is essential to ensure prompt access to information when needed.

BMM aspirants should use the following strategies to stay agile and responsive in dynamic journalism roles.

Adaptability: As events occur quickly, journalism is, by its very nature, unpredictable. BMM aspirants should embrace flexibility as a fundamental and core competency. This means responding to unexpected changes in priorities, quick thinking to cover breaking events, and swift response to new developments.

Resilience: Journalism may involve a number of challenges, such as dealing with criticism, intense pressure, and unpredictable working hours. Students need to be resilient to overcome obstacles, learn from mistakes and stay goal-focused.

Skill development: Candidates should take the initiative to learn new skills, keep up with cutting-edge innovations, and comprehend how the media landscape is changing. This helps them grow professionally and gives them the tools they need to meet the difficulties of a changing market quickly.

Digital knowledge: As journalism moves beyond print, one should be up to date with multimedia journalism, including integrating interactive graphics, podcasts, and videos into the narrative. Understanding the critical role of social media in journalism is essential. Further, the widespread use of smartphones has led to the rise of mobile journalism (MoJo). When news is captured, edited, and shared straight from mobile devices, journalists can cover events quickly.

Thus, aspiring journalists must possess a proactive approach and a set of fundamental skills in order to succeed in the fast-paced field of media. With the correct attitude and readiness, BMM students can start a rewarding career and use their work to make a difference.

The writer is Managing Director, Target Publications Pvt. Ltd.

