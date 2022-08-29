Data | Six months of Russia-Ukraine war: Over 6.65 million Ukrainians fled to Europe, over 5,500 civilians killed

According to the OHCHR, in the last six months, more than 5,500 civilians were killed, while more than 7,500 were injured in Ukraine, due to Russia’s invasion of the country

Rebecca Rose Varghese
August 29, 2022 13:40 IST

On the move: Children evacuate Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing on March 5 in Ukraine. | Photo Credit: ARIS MESSINIS

Six months since the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the end of the war is nowhere in sight. According to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), more than 5,500 civilians have been killed. The actual numbers are believed to be considerably higher. Over 6.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine, with most of them seeking protection in Europe. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stoked food inflation in several countries due to a supply shortage. At present, there is a significant drop after the prices peaked in March 2022

Ukraine invasion

The map shows the regions captured by Russia in the 181 days since the war began on February 24, 2022. Cities like Mariupol and Kherson have been captured by the Russian troops

Victims of war

More than 5,500 people have been killed, while more than 7,500 have been injured due to the Ukraine-Russia war. The chart shows the total number of civilian casualties in Ukraine

Hover over charts to find the exact figures

Displaced refugees

More than 6.65 million refugees from Ukraine have fled to various parts of Europe due to the escalation of the conflict with Russia. The chart shows the number of people who have travelled across the Ukrainian borders and the number of Ukrainians seeking refuge in Europe between February 24 and August 2022

Far from normal

After an all-time high in March 2022 due to the supply shortage caused by the war, FAO’s food price index has eased, though it is yet to return to normal. The index measures the changes in the international prices of a basket of commonly-traded food commodities. The chart shows the FAO’s monthly food price index 

Source: OHCHR, Graphic News, FAO

Also read: End the war: On Russia-Ukraine conflict

