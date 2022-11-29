  • 39,500 is the number of COVID-19 cases reported in China on November 27, the National Health Commission said. This is the highest number of infections since the pandemic began. The resurgence of infections, nearly three years after the pandemic emerged in the central city of Wuhan, dampens the hopes of investors. China has not shown any inclination to easen its zero-COVID policy. 
  •   7.2% is the unemployment rate for persons aged 15 or above in the July-September 2002 period in urban areas, according to the National Statistical Office. This is less than the 9.8% recorded a year ago. The unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons in the labour force. Joblessness was high in July-September 2021 mainly due to the staggering impact of COVID-19-related restrictions in India.
  • 1.14 crore passengers were carried by Indian airlines in October 2022, a 10% rise in domestic air traffic compared to September when it stood at 1.03 crore, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Data showed that domestic air traffic jumped nearly 27% to 114.07 lakh last month compared to the period a year ago when it was 89.85 lakh.
  • Every 11 minutes, a woman or a girl is killed by an intimate partner or a family member in the world, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said. He added that violence against them is the most pervasive “human rights violation” in the world and called on governments to implement national action plans to tackle this scourge. The UN Secretary called for efforts to end violence against women and girls in his message for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which falls on November 25 annually.
  • ₹33,422 crore worth of assets have been monetised by the Union government under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in 2022-23 so far, with the Coal Ministry leading the list by raising ₹17,000 crore. According to PTI, there is likely to be a shortfall of ₹38,243 crore in realising the overall asset monetisation target of ₹1,62,422 crore in 2022-23. The Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of Oil and Gas are likely to miss the target.