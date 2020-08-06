Data | Nearly 40 countries recorded their highest single-day spikes in COVID-19 cases in the last week of July

06 August 2020 17:28 IST

Even nations such as Vietnam and Hong Kong, which were credited with a successful early response, recorded their highest single-day spike

Not just Brazil and India, but close to 40 countries recorded their highest single-day spikes in COVID-19 infections in the past week. Even countries that successfully brought down the cases initially are reporting a second and much bigger wave of infections lately.

Spike chart

The graph shows the number of countries that reported the highest single-day spikes in COVID-19 cases in the past four weeks (Week 1: July 5-11; Week 2: July 12-18; Week 3: July 19-25; Week 4: July 26-August 1).

For instance, India recorded 27,774 new cases on July 10, its highest single-day spike in infections at the time, and is thus featured in Week 1. The country reported record single-day increases every following week and is therefore plotted in all the four weeks.

The U.S. recorded its highest single-day spikes on July 10 (67,791 cases) and July 16 (77,255) and is therefore featured in the first two weeks and not in the last two.

In Week 4, five nations recorded the highest spike of >10,000 cases a day - two more compared to the previous weeks.

In Week 4, even nations such as Vietnam and Hong Kong, which were credited with a successful early response, recorded their highest single-day spike.

Across regions

Such record single-day spikes are not confined to any particular region. At least one country in every continent (except Antarctica) reported its highest single-day spike in Week 4. These countries are highlighted on the map.

The U.S. recorded over 60,000 average cases in Week 4, but did not record its highest single-day spike during this period.

Not over until it's over

Many countries are going through a second or third wave of infections. In countries such as Israel, Japan and Australia, the first wave of cases started in late March and ended in early May. A second and bigger wave of infections started in mid-June.

Source: Reuters, Johns Hopkins University